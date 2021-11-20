A javascript parser to extract information like provider, id, channel, start time from media urls.
npm install
npm run lint
npm run test
npm run build
npm install js-video-url-parser
bower install js-video-url-parser
// All plugins
import urlParser from "js-video-url-parser";
// Choose individual plugins
import urlParser from "js-video-url-parser/lib/base";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/canalplus";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/coub";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/dailymotion";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/twitch";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/vimeo";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/wistia";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/youku";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/youtube";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/teachertube";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/ted";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/tiktok";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/loom";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/facebook";
import "js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/allocine";
Parsing a url will return a videoInfo object with all the information
> urlParser.parse('http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRb7B9fPhfA')
{
mediaType: 'video',
id: 'HRb7B9fPhfA',
provider: 'youtube'
}
> urlParser.parse('https://vimeo.com/97276391')
{
mediaType: 'video',
id: '97276391',
provider: 'vimeo'
}
Any url parameters expect for ids will be saved in the params object. Some providers have special parameters for example the start parameter which dictates at how many seconds the video starts. Special parameters can be found in the different descriptions for the providers.
> urlParser.parse('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xLcSTDeB7A&index=25&list=PL46F0A159EC02DF82&t=1m40')
{
provider: 'youtube',
id: 'yQaAGmHNn9s',
list: 'PL46F0A159EC02DF82',
mediaType: 'video',
params: {
start: 100,
index: '25'
}
}
Parsing an incorrect url or trying to create one with an invalid object will return undefined
> urlParser.parse('https://www.youuutube.com/watch?v=97276391')
> urlParser.create({ videoInfo: { provider: 'youtube' })
undefined
The videoInfo objects can be turned back into urls with the
.create function.
The required parameter for this is the videoInfo object itself. Optional ones are
the format of the url and the url parameters that should be added. Each provider
has it's own default format.
> urlParser.create({
videoInfo: {
provider: 'youtube',
id: 'HRb7B9fPhfA',
mediaType: 'video'
},
format: 'long',
params: {
foo: 'bar'
}
})
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?foo=bar&v=HRb7B9fPhfA'
Parsing and creating can also be chained together to clean up an url for example.
If you still want to reuse the generated parameters object you can use the keyword
'internal' as params.
> urlParser.create({
videoInfo: urlParser.parse('https://youtube.com/watch?foo=bar&v=HRb7B9fPhfA')
})
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRb7B9fPhfA'
> urlParser.create({
videoInfo: urlParser.parse('https://youtube.com/watch?foo=bar&v=HRb7B9fPhfA'),
params: 'internal'
})
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?foo=bar&v=HRb7B9fPhfA'
// All plugins
import urlParser, { YouTubeParseResult } from 'js-video-url-parser';
const info = urlParser.parse('http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRb7B9fPhfA') as YouTubeParseResult;
// Choose individual plugins
import urlParser from 'js-video-url-parser/lib/base';
import { YouTubeParseResult } from 'js-video-url-parser/lib/provider/youtube';
const info = urlParser.parse('http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRb7B9fPhfA') as YouTubeParseResult;
// Parse results can be undefined
const id = info?.id;
Add a new file in the
lib/provider/ directory with the template found here and also add it to index.js.
Add some tests in
lib/provider/ with the template found
here.
Run
npm run test to create the parser and test your plugin.