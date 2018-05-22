Library for extracting tar files in the browser. Useful when packing all your application images/sound/json/etc. data in a standard .tar file and serving to clients as one gzipped bundle.

Browser feature requirements

As of September 2015 this includes Chrome>=20, Firefox>=13, IE>=10, Opera>=12.10 and Safari>=8. Web Worker transferable objects are used when available, increasing speed greatly. This is supported in Chrome>=21, Firefox>=18, Opera>=15 and Safari.

Web Workers are not implemented in Node.js, so js-untar is not Node-compatible. Use a Node-compatible library such as tar-stream.

Installation

NPM

npm install js-untar

Documentation

Supports AMD, CommonJS or simply load with a script tag, which will provide a global untar function. The module is a function that returns a modified Promise with a progress callback. This callback is executed every time a file is extracted. The standard Promise.then method is also called when extraction is done, with all extracted files as argument. The extraction is done in a Web Worker to allow the main UI thread to continue.

import untar from "js-untar" ; var sourceBuffer = [...]; untar(sourceBuffer) .progress( function ( extractedFile ) { ... }) .then( function ( extractedFiles ) { ... }); untar(sourceBuffer).then( function ( extractedFiles ) { ... }, function ( err ) { ... }, function ( extractedFile ) { ... } );

File object

The returned file object(s) has the following properties. Most of these are explained in the Tar wikipedia entry.

name = The full filename (including path and ustar filename prefix).

mode

uid

gid

size

mtime

checksum

type

linkname

ustarFormat

buffer An ArrayBuffer with the contents of the file.

blob A Blob object with the contents of the file.

getBlobUrl() A unique ObjectUrl to the data can be retrieved with this method for easy usage of extracted data in <img> tags etc. document .getElementById( "targetImageElement" ).src = file.getBlobUrl();

readAsString() Parse the file contents as a UTF-8 string.

readAsJSON() Parse the file contents as a JSON object.

If the .tar file was in the ustar format (which most are), the following properties are also defined:

version

uname

gname

devmajor

devminor

namePrefix

Additional vendor-specific PAX header fields might also be defined.