Library for extracting tar files in the browser. Useful when packing all your application images/sound/json/etc. data in a standard .tar file and serving to clients as one gzipped bundle.
As of September 2015 this includes Chrome>=20, Firefox>=13, IE>=10, Opera>=12.10 and Safari>=8. Web Worker transferable objects are used when available, increasing speed greatly. This is supported in Chrome>=21, Firefox>=18, Opera>=15 and Safari.
Web Workers are not implemented in Node.js, so js-untar is not Node-compatible. Use a Node-compatible library such as tar-stream.
npm install js-untar
Supports AMD, CommonJS or simply load with a script tag, which will provide a global untar function. The module is a function that returns a modified Promise with a progress callback. This callback is executed every time a file is extracted. The standard Promise.then method is also called when extraction is done, with all extracted files as argument. The extraction is done in a Web Worker to allow the main UI thread to continue.
import untar from "js-untar";
// Load the source ArrayBuffer from a XMLHttpRequest (or any other way you may need).
var sourceBuffer = [...];
untar(sourceBuffer)
.progress(function(extractedFile) {
... // Do something with a single extracted file.
})
.then(function(extractedFiles) {
... // Do something with all extracted files.
});
// or
untar(sourceBuffer).then(
function(extractedFiles) { // onSuccess
... // Do something with all extracted files.
},
function(err) { // onError
... // Handle the error.
},
function(extractedFile) { // onProgress
... // Do something with a single extracted file.
}
);
The returned file object(s) has the following properties. Most of these are explained in the Tar wikipedia entry.
name = The full filename (including path and ustar filename prefix).
mode
uid
gid
size
mtime
checksum
type
linkname
ustarFormat
buffer An ArrayBuffer with the contents of the file.
blob A Blob object with the contents of the file.
getBlobUrl() A unique ObjectUrl to the data can be retrieved with this method for easy usage of extracted data in <img> tags etc.
document.getElementById("targetImageElement").src = file.getBlobUrl();
readAsString() Parse the file contents as a UTF-8 string.
readAsJSON() Parse the file contents as a JSON object.
If the .tar file was in the ustar format (which most are), the following properties are also defined:
Additional vendor-specific PAX header fields might also be defined.