The tiny, regex powered, lenient, almost spec-compliant JavaScript tokenizer that never fails.
const jsTokens = require("js-tokens");
const jsString = 'JSON.stringify({k:3.14**2}, null /*replacer*/, "\\t")';
Array.from(jsTokens(jsString), (token) => token.value).join("|");
// JSON|.|stringify|(|{|k|:|3.14|**|2|}|,| |null| |/*replacer*/|,| |"\t"|)
npm install js-tokens
import jsTokens from "js-tokens";
// or:
const jsTokens = require("js-tokens");
jsTokens(string, options?)
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|jsx
boolean
false
|Enable JSX support.
This package exports a generator function,
jsTokens, that turns a string of JavaScript code into token objects.
For the empty string, the function yields nothing (which can be turned into an empty list). For any other input, the function always yields something, even for invalid JavaScript, and never throws. Concatenating the token values reproduces the input.
The package is very close to being fully spec compliant (it passes all but 3 of test262-parser-tests), but has taken a couple of shortcuts. See the following sections for limitations of some tokens.
// Loop over tokens:
for (const token of jsTokens("hello, !world")) {
console.log(token);
}
// Get all tokens as an array:
const tokens = Array.from(jsTokens("hello, !world"));
Spec: ECMAScript Language: Lexical Grammar + Additional Syntax
export default function jsTokens(input: string): Iterable<Token>;
type Token =
| { type: "StringLiteral"; value: string; closed: boolean }
| { type: "NoSubstitutionTemplate"; value: string; closed: boolean }
| { type: "TemplateHead"; value: string }
| { type: "TemplateMiddle"; value: string }
| { type: "TemplateTail"; value: string; closed: boolean }
| { type: "RegularExpressionLiteral"; value: string; closed: boolean }
| { type: "MultiLineComment"; value: string; closed: boolean }
| { type: "SingleLineComment"; value: string }
| { type: "IdentifierName"; value: string }
| { type: "NumericLiteral"; value: string }
| { type: "Punctuator"; value: string }
| { type: "WhiteSpace"; value: string }
| { type: "LineTerminatorSequence"; value: string }
| { type: "Invalid"; value: string };
Spec: StringLiteral
If the ending
" or
' is missing, the token has
closed: false. JavaScript strings cannot contain (unescaped) newlines, so unclosed strings simply end at the end of the line.
Escape sequences are supported, but may be invalid. For example,
"\u" is matched as a StringLiteral even though it contains an invalid escape.
Examples:
"string"
'string'
""
''
"\""
'\''
"valid: \u00a0, invalid: \u"
'valid: \u00a0, invalid: \u'
"multi-\
line"
'multi-\
line'
" unclosed
' unclosed
Spec: NoSubstitutionTemplate / TemplateHead / TemplateMiddle / TemplateTail
A template without interpolations is matched as is. For, example:
`abc`: NoSubstitutionTemplate
`abc: NoSubstitutionTemplate with
closed: false
A template with interpolations is matched as many tokens. For example,
`head${1}middle${2}tail` is matched as follows (apart from the two NumericLiterals):
`head${: TemplateHead
}middle${: TemplateMiddle
}tail`: TemplateTail
TemplateMiddle is optional, and TemplateTail can be unclosed. For example,
`head${1}tail (note the missing ending
`):
`head${: TemplateHead
}tail: TemplateTail with
closed: false
Templates can contain unescaped newlines, so unclosed templates go on to the end of input.
Just like for StringLiteral, templates can also contain invalid escapes.
`\u` is matched as a NoSubstitutionTemplate even though it contains an invalid escape. Also note that in tagged templates, invalid escapes are not syntax errors:
x`\u` is syntactically valid JavaScript.
Spec: RegularExpressionLiteral
Regex literals may contain invalid regex syntax. They are still matched as regex literals.
If the ending
/ is missing, the token has
closed: false. JavaScript regex literals cannot contain newlines (not even escaped ones), so unclosed regex literals simply end at the end of the line.
According to the specification, the flags of regular expressions are IdentifierParts (unknown and repeated regex flags become errors at a later stage).
Differentiating between regex and division in JavaScript is really tricky. js-tokens looks at the previous token to tell them apart. As long as the previous tokens are valid, it should do the right thing. For invalid code, js-tokens might be confused and start matching division as regex or vice versa.
Examples:
/a/
/a/gimsuy
/a/Inva1id
/+/
/[/]\//
Spec: MultiLineComment
If the ending
*/ is missing, the token has
closed: false. Unclosed multi-line comments go on to the end of the input.
Examples:
/* comment */
/* console.log(
"commented", out + code);
*/
/**/
/* unclosed
Spec: SingleLineComment
Examples:
// comment
// console.log("commented", out + code);
//
Spec: IdentifierName
Keywords, reserved words,
null,
true,
false, variable names and property names.
Examples:
if
for
var
instanceof
package
null
true
false
Infinity
undefined
NaN
$variab1e_name
π
℮
ಠ_ಠ
\u006C\u006F\u006C\u0077\u0061\u0074
Spec: NumericLiteral
Examples:
0
1.5
1
1_000
12e9
0.123e-32
0xDead_beef
0b110
12n
07
09.5
Spec: Punctuator + DivPunctuator + RightBracePunctuator
All possible values:
&& || ??
-- ++
. ?.
< <= > >=
!= !== == ===
+ - % & | ^ / * ** << >> >>>
= += -= %= &= |= ^= /= *= **= <<= >>= >>>=
( ) [ ] { }
! ? : ; , ~ ... =>
Spec: WhiteSpace
Unlike the specification, multiple whitespace characters in a row are matched as one token, not one token per character.
Spec: LineTerminatorSequence
CR, LF and CRLF, plus
\u2028 and
\u2029.
Spec: n/a
Single code points not matched in another tokens.
Examples:
#
@
💩
Spec: JSX Specification
export default function jsTokens(
input: string,
options: { jsx: true }
): Iterable<Token | JSXToken>;
export declare type JSXToken =
| { type: "JSXString"; value: string; closed: boolean }
| { type: "JSXText"; value: string }
| { type: "JSXIdentifier"; value: string }
| { type: "JSXPunctuator"; value: string }
| { type: "JSXInvalid"; value: string };
Token and runs of
JSXToken.
JSXToken can also contain WhiteSpace, LineTerminatorSequence, MultiLineComment and SingleLineComment.
Spec:
" JSXDoubleStringCharacters
" +
' JSXSingleStringCharacters
'
If the ending
" or
' is missing, the token has
closed: false. JSX strings can contain unescaped newlines, so unclosed JSX strings go on to the end of input.
Note that JSX don’t support escape sequences as part of the token grammar. A
" or
' always closes the string, even with a backslash before.
Examples:
"string"
'string'
""
''
"\"
'\'
"multi-
line"
'multi-
line'
" unclosed
' unclosed
Spec: JSXText
Anything but
<,
>,
{ and
}.
Spec: JSXIdentifier
Examples:
div
class
xml
x-element
x------
$htm1_element
ಠ_ಠ
Spec: n/a
All possible values:
<
>
/
.
:
=
{
}
Spec: n/a
Single code points not matched in another token.
Examples in JSX tags:
1
`
+
,
#
@
💩
All possible values in JSX children:
>
}
The intention is to always support the latest ECMAScript version whose feature set has been finalized.
Currently, ECMAScript 2021 is supported.
Annex B: Additional ECMAScript Features for Web Browsers of the spec is optional if the ECMAScript host is not a web browser, and specifies some additional syntax.
5<!--x as
5 < !(--x) rather than as
5 //x.
/ and ending
/, so this is supported.
Supporting TypeScript is not an explicit goal, but js-tokens and Babel both tokenize this TypeScript fixture and this TSX fixture the same way, with one edge case:
type A = Array<Array<string>>
type B = Array<Array<Array<string>>>
Both lines above should end with a couple of
> tokens, but js-tokens instead matches the
>> and
>>> operators.
JSX is supported:
jsTokens("<p>Hello, world!</p>", { jsx: true }).
js-tokens should work in any JavaScript runtime that supports Unicode property escapes.
Here are a couple of tricky cases:
// Case 1:
switch (x) {
case x: {}/a/g;
case x: {}<div>x</div>/g;
}
// Case 2:
label: {}/a/g;
label: {}<div>x</div>/g;
// Case 3:
(function f() {}/a/g);
(function f() {}<div>x</div>/g);
This is what they mean:
// Case 1:
switch (x) {
case x:
{
}
/a/g;
case x:
{
}
<div>x</div> / g;
}
// Case 2:
label: {
}
/a/g;
label: {
}
<div>x</div> / g;
// Case 3:
(function f() {} / a / g);
(function f() {} < div > x < /div>/g);
But js-tokens thinks they mean:
// Case 1:
switch (x) {
case x:
({} / a / g);
case x:
({} < div > x < /div>/g);
}
// Case 2:
label: ({} / a / g);
label: ({} < div > x < /div>/g);
// Case 3:
function f() {}
/a/g;
function f() {}
<div>x</div> / g;
In other words, js-tokens:
This happens because js-tokens looks at the previous token when deciding between regex and division or JSX and comparison. In these cases, the previous token is
}, which either means “end of block” (→ regex/JSX) or “end of object literal” (→ division/comparison). How does js-tokens determine if the
} belongs to a block or an object literal? By looking at the token before the matching
{.
In case 1 and 2, that’s a
:. A
: usually means that we have an object literal or ternary:
let some = weird ? { value: {}/a/g } : {}/a/g;
But
: is also used for
case and labeled statements.
One idea is to look for
case before the
: as an exception to the rule, but it’s not so easy:
switch (x) {
case weird ? true : {}/a/g: {}/a/g
}
The first
{}/a/g is a division, while the second
{}/a/g is an empty block followed by a regex. Both are preceded by a colon with a
case on the same line, and it does not seem like you can distinguish between the two without implementing a parser.
Labeled statements are similarly difficult, since they are so similar to object literals:
{
label: {}/a/g
}
({
key: {}/a/g
})
Finally, case 3 (
(function f() {}/a/g);) is also difficult, because a
) before a
{ means that the
{ is part of a block, and blocks are usually statements:
if (x) {
}
/a/g;
function f() {}
/a/g;
But function expressions are of course not statements. It’s difficult to tell an function expression from a function statement without parsing.
Luckily, none of these edge cases are likely to occur in real code.
With @babel/parser for comparison. Node.js 16 on Ubuntu 20.04.
|Lines of code
|Size
|js-tokens@7.0.0
|@babel/parser@7.13.16
|~100
|~4.6 KiB
|~2 ms
|~14 ms
|~1 000
|~45 KiB
|~11 ms
|~72 ms
|~10 000
|~365 KiB
|~72 ms
|~350 ms
|~100 000
|~3.9 MiB
|~500 ms
|~4 s
|~1 500 000
|~84 MiB
|~6 s
|~2.5 minutes (*)
(*) Required increasing Node.js’ memory limit.
See benchmark.js if you want to run benchmarks yourself.