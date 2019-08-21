JS Storage is a plugin that simplifies access to storages (HTML5), cookies, and namespace storage functionality and provides compatiblity for old browsers with cookies!
Functionalities:
Storages.localStorage
Storages.sessionStorage
Storages.cookieStorage
ns=Storages.initNamespaceStorage('ns_name');
ns.localStorage // Namespace in localStorage
ns.sessionStorage // Namespace in sessionStorage
ns.cookieStorage // Namespace in cookieStorage (only if js-cookie added)
Public methods are usable on all storage objects (Storages.localStorage, Storages.sessionStorage, Storages.cookieStorage or object returned by Storages.initNamespaceStorage)
storage=Storages.localStorage
get()
Get an item from a storage.
If last argument is an array (can be preceded by other arguments to parse storage), get() returns an object with value for each item of this array.
storage.get('foo') // Return storage.foo
storage.get('foo.foo2.foo3...') // Return storage.foo.foo2.foo3...
storage.get('foo','foo2','foo3'...) // Return storage.foo.foo2.foo3...
storage.get(['foo','foo2']) // Return {foo:storage.foo,foo2:storage.foo2}
set()
Set an item in a storage.
If argument is an object, set() sets value on storage for each property of this object.
storage.set('foo','value') // Set storage.foo to "value"
storage.set('foo.foo2.foo3...','value') // Set storage.foo.foo2.foo3... to "value"
storage.set('foo','foo2','foo3'...,'value') // Set storage.foo.foo2.foo3... to "value"
storage.set({'foo':'value','foo2':'value2'}) // Set storage.foo to "value" and storage.foo2 to "value2"
keys()
Get keys of a storage or an item in a storage.
storage.set('foo','value')
storage.set('foo2','foo3'..., {'foo4':'value4','foo5':'value5'})
storage.keys() // Return keys of storage (["foo", "foo2"])
storage.keys('foo2') // Return keys of storage.foo2 (["foo3"])
storage.keys('foo2.foo3...') // Return keys of storage.foo2.foo3... (["foo4", "foo5"])
storage.keys('foo2','foo3'...) // Return keys of storage.foo2.foo3... (["foo4", "foo5"])
isEmpty()
Check if a storage or an item in a storage is empty (if equal to "", 0, null, undefined, [] or {}).
If last argument is an array (can be preceded by other arguments to parse storage), isEmpty() tests storage for each item of this array, and returns true only if all tests return true.
storage.set('foo','value')
storage.set('foo2','foo3'..., {'foo4':'value4','foo5':'value5'})
storage.set('foo6','')
storage.set('foo7',{})
storage.isEmpty('foo') // Check if storage.foo is empty (false)
storage.isEmpty('foo6') // Check if storage.foo6 is empty (true)
storage.isEmpty('foo7') // Check if storage.foo7 is empty (true)
storage.isEmpty('foo2.foo3...') // Check if storage.foo2.foo3... is empty (false)
storage.isEmpty('foo2','foo3'...) // Check if storage.foo2.foo3... is empty (false)
storage.isEmpty(['foo','foo2']) // Check if storage.foo and storage.foo2 are empty (false)
storage.isEmpty(['foo','foo7']) // Check if storage.foo and storage.foo7 are empty (false)
storage.isEmpty(['foo6','foo7']) // Check if storage.foo6 and storage.foo7 are empty (true)
storage.isEmpty('foo2','foo3'...,['foo6','foo7']) // Check if storage.foo2.foo3...foo6 and storage.foo2.foo3...foo7 are empty (true)
isSet()
Check if an item exists in a storage (if not null or undefined).
If last argument is an array (can be preceded by other arguments to parse storage), isSet() tests storage for each item of this array, and returns true only if all test return true.
storage.set('foo','value')
storage.set('foo2','foo3'..., {'foo4':'value4','foo5':'value5'})
storage.set('foo6','')
storage.isSet('foo') // Check if storage.foo exists (true)
storage.isSet('foo6') // Check if storage.foo6 exists (true)
storage.isSet('foo7') // Check if storage.foo7 exists (false)
storage.isSet('foo2.foo3'...) // Check if storage.foo2.foo3... exists (true)
storage.isSet('foo2','foo3'...) // Check if storage.foo2.foo3... exists (true)
storage.isSet(['foo','foo2']) // Check if storage.foo and storage.foo2 exist (true)
storage.isSet(['foo','foo7']) // Check if storage.foo and storage.foo7 exist (false)
storage.isSet('foo2','foo3'...,['foo6','foo7']) // Check if storage.foo2.foo3...foo6 and storage.foo2.foo3...foo7 exist (false)
remove()
Delete an item from a storage.
If last argument is an array (can be preceded by other arguments to parse storage), remove() removes value of storage for each item of this array.
storage.remove('foo') // Delete storage.foo
storage.remove('foo.foo2.foo3'...) // Delete storage.foo.foo2.foo3...
storage.remove('foo','foo2','foo3'...) // Delete storage.foo.foo2.foo3...
storage.remove(['foo','foo2']) // Delete storage.foo and storage.foo2
removeAll()
Truncate the storage
storage.removeAll() // Delete all items from the storage
storage.removeAll(true) // Only on global storages. Delete all items from the storage and reinitialize previously initialized namespaces
setExpires()
Only on cookieStorage.
Sets expires date in days (default value is null, cookie is valid for session only; only cookies set after setExpires() call will be affected).
storage.setExpires(10) // Set expiry date to today + 10 days
This method returns the storage object, so you can:
storage.setExpires(10).set('foo','value') // Set expiry date to today + 10 days and set a new cookie
setPath()
Only on cookieStorage.
Sets path for cookies (default value is null; only cookies set after setPath() call will be affected).
storage.setPath('/') // Set path to '/'
This method return the storage object, so you can:
storage.setPath('/').set('foo','value') // Set path to '/' and set a new cookie
setDomain()
Only on cookieStorage.
Sets domain for cookies (default value is null; only cookies set after setDomain() call will be affected).
storage.setDomain('www.ndd.com') // Set domain to www.ndd.com
This method return the storage object, so you can:
storage.setDomain('www.ndd.com').set('foo','value') // Set domain to www.ndd.com and set a new cookie
setSecure()
Only on cookieStorage.
Sets secure flag for cookies (default value is false; only cookies set after setSecure() call will be affected).
storage.setSecure(true) // Set secure flag to true
This method return the storage object, so you can:
storage.setSecure(true).set('foo','value') // Set secure flag to true and set a new cookie
setConf()
Only on cookieStorage.
Sets cookie configuration with an object (only cookies set after setConf() call will be affected).
storage.setConf({path:'/',expires:10,'domain':'www.ndd.com'}) // Set expiry date, domain and path
This method return the storage object, so you can:
storage.setConf({path:'/',expires:10}).set('foo','value') // Set configuration and set a new cookie
setDefaultConf()
Only on cookieStorage.
Sets default configuration (only cookies set after setDefaultConf() call will be affected).
storage.setDefaultConf() // Set path, domain and expiry date to null
This method return the storage object, so you can:
storage.setDefaultConf().set('foo','value') // Set default configuration and set a new cookie
Storages.namespaceStorages
Object that contains all initilialized namespace storages.
Storages.removeAllStorages()
Delete all items of all storages.
As removeAll(), if first argument given is set to true, namespaces are reinitialized.
Else, Storages.namespaceStorages is set to an empty object and previous namespaces are lost.
Storages.alwaysUseJsonInStorage()
By default, basic values (string, int...) are always stored as string in html5 storages.
window.localStorage.setItem('foo', 1);
window.localStorage.getItem('foo'); // Return "1"
So by default, if you do equivalent with the plugin, there will be the same behavior.
Storages.localStorage.set('foo', 1);
Storages.localStorage.get('foo'); // Return "1"
This is the case only if you store basic values in the root of the storage.
In others cases, plugin use JSON to store values.
Storages.localStorage.set('foo.foo2', 1);
Storages.localStorage.get('foo.foo2'); // Return 1
window.localStorage.getItem('foo'); // Return "{"foo2":1}"
If you want to be able to store typed values even on the root of the storages, call
Storages.alwaysUseJsonInStorage(true)
Storages.alwaysUseJsonInStorage(true);
Storages.localStorage.set('foo', 1);
Storages.localStorage.get('foo'); // Return 1
window.localStorage.getItem('foo'); // Return "1"
Storages.localStorage.set('foo', '1');
Storages.localStorage.get('foo'); // Return "1"
window.localStorage.getItem('foo'); // Return ""1"", because value is JSON encoded
JS Storage is compatible with all browsers that support storage and JSON natively (so all recents browsers) except IE8.