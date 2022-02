Introduction

The Standard JavaScript/TypeScript Library (STL) is a collection of interfaces and classes that are meant to solve common problems.

STL provides a set of standard datastructures. They are grouped here by their underlying implementation which usually defines their general field of application.

Table of Contents

Doubly Linked Lists

A Doubly Linked List (DLL) is a list of nodes linked in both directions to each others. Iterator's operations, access to both ends, addition or removal of nodes have a cost of O(1) when the underlying structure is a DLL. It hence provides a decent implementation for stacks and queues.

Heaps

Heaps are tree-like structures that follow the heap-property: each node is greater than or equal to its children, when compared using the implemented compare method which is global to the heap.

DoublyLinkedList

var DoublyLinkedList = require ( 'libstl' ).DoublyLinkedList; var list = new DoublyLinkedList(); list.push( 1 ); list.push( 2 ); list.push( 3 ); list.toString();

Stack

var Stack = require ( 'libstl' ).Stack; var stack = new Stack(); stack.push( 'A' ); stack.push( 'B' ); stack.push( 'C' ); stack.pop();

Queue

var Queue = require ( 'libstl' ).Queue; var queue = new Queue(); queue.enqueue( 'A' ); queue.enqueue( 'B' ); queue.enqueue( 'C' ); queue.dequeue();

Heap

var Heap = require ( 'libstl' ).Heap; var heap = new Heap(); heap.insert( 1 ); heap.insert( 2 ); heap.insert( 3 ); heap.top();

MaxHeap

var MaxHeap = require ( 'libstl' ).MaxHeap; var heap = new MaxHeap(); heap.insert( 1 ); heap.insert( 2 ); heap.insert( 3 ); heap.top();

MinHeap

var MinHeap = require ( 'libstl' ).MinHeap; var heap = new MinHeap(); heap.insert( 1 ); heap.insert( 2 ); heap.insert( 3 ); heap.top();

PriorityQueue

var PriorityQueue = require ( 'libstl' ).PriorityQueue; var queue = new PriorityQueue();

Trie