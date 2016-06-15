Short id generator. UUID generator. Url-friendly. Non-predictable.
npm test
If you are using bower, you can download the source like this:
bower install js-shortid --save
js-shortid is available in the npm repository.
npm install js-shortid --save
node.js:
var shortid=require('js-shortid');
console.log(shortid.gen());
browser:
var sid = shortid.gen();
console.log(sid);
R6zw8Hly
R6AhD4Jw
R6Cip4M3
R6Ej09A1
R6Fjw3Q4
R6FP04jv
R6IlvZRb
R6LCSXn8
R6NT1Syx
R6O8RN67
The solution of shortid is clearly the simplest. It is constructed by the character strings:
timeseq+
salts.
The
timeseq is a time sequence since 2016-04-11(default initial time), and converted it to Base 62 string.The time sequence can be increased per millisecond, per second, per minute so on that depends on the option value
interval, default value is
1(increase per millisecond).
The
salts is constructed by
salt1+salt2+..., each
salt is a random number and converted to Base 62 string(only two charaters).How many
salts will be append to that depends on the option values
salts,default is
2(four charaters).More
salts of the id more closed to be a UUID, but more longer of the id.
Generally,if the
timeseq is increased per millisecond and the salts is
4,the id is almost closed to a UUID.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
'2'
The value that is used to generate the
salts count.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
'1'
The value that is the
timeseq increased millisecond interval.
1000 is increased per second,
1000*60 is per minute, so on.If less than zero, there are not
timeseq.
Type:
Long
Default value:
'1460332800000'
The value that is the epoch of the
timeseq.The default is millisecond of
2016-04-11.
var inst = shortid.inst({salts:3,interval:1000});
console.log(inst.gen());
//default option {salts:2,interval:1}
console.log(shortid.gen());
//custom option
console.log(shortid.gen({salts:3,interval:1000}));
//default option {salts:4,interval:1}
console.log(shortid.uuid());