Short id generator. UUID generator. Url-friendly. Non-predictable.

Quick Start

npm test

Install

If you are using bower, you can download the source like this:

bower install js-shortid --save

js-shortid is available in the npm repository.

npm install js-shortid --save

Usage

node.js: var shortid= require ( 'js-shortid' ); console .log(shortid.gen());

browser: var sid = shortid.gen(); console .log(sid);

Short ID Samples

R6zw8Hly R6AhD4Jw R6Cip4M3 R6Ej09A1 R6Fjw3Q4 R6FP04jv R6IlvZRb R6LCSXn8 R6NT1Syx R6O8RN67

Overview

The solution of shortid is clearly the simplest. It is constructed by the character strings: timeseq + salts .

The timeseq is a time sequence since 2016-04-11(default initial time), and converted it to Base 62 string.The time sequence can be increased per millisecond, per second, per minute so on that depends on the option value interval , default value is 1 (increase per millisecond).

The salts is constructed by salt1+salt2+... , each salt is a random number and converted to Base 62 string(only two charaters).How many salts will be append to that depends on the option values salts ,default is 2 (four charaters).More salts of the id more closed to be a UUID, but more longer of the id.

Generally,if the timeseq is increased per millisecond and the salts is 4 ,the id is almost closed to a UUID.

Options

Type: Integer

Default value: '2'

The value that is used to generate the salts count.

Type: Integer

Default value: '1'

The value that is the timeseq increased millisecond interval. 1000 is increased per second, 1000*60 is per minute, so on.If less than zero, there are not timeseq .

Type: Long

Default value: '1460332800000'

The value that is the epoch of the timeseq .The default is millisecond of 2016-04-11 .

Options Usage Examples

General

var inst = shortid.inst({ salts : 3 , interval : 1000 }); console .log(inst.gen());

Quick Style