



A simple SHA-256 / SHA-224 hash function for JavaScript supports UTF-8 encoding.

Demo

SHA256 Online

SHA224 Online

Download

Compress

Uncompress

Installation

You can also install js-sha256 by using Bower.

bower install js-sha256

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-sha256

Usage

You could use like this:

sha256( 'Message to hash' ); sha224( 'Message to hash' ); var hash = sha256.create(); hash.update( 'Message to hash' ); hash.hex(); var hash2 = sha256.update( 'Message to hash' ); hash2.update( 'Message2 to hash' ); hash2.array(); sha256.hmac( 'key' , 'Message to hash' ); sha224.hmac( 'key' , 'Message to hash' ); var hash = sha256.hmac.create( 'key' ); hash.update( 'Message to hash' ); hash.hex(); var hash2 = sha256.hmac.update( 'key' , 'Message to hash' ); hash2.update( 'Message2 to hash' ); hash2.array();

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

var sha256 = require ( 'js-sha256' );

or

var sha256 = require ( 'js-sha256' ).sha256; var sha224 = require ( 'js-sha256' ).sha224;

It supports AMD:

require ([ 'your/path/sha256.js' ], function ( sha256 ) { });

or TypeScript

import { sha256, sha224 } from 'js-sha256' ;

Example

sha256( '' ); sha256( 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog' ); sha256( 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.' ); sha224( '' ); sha224( 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog' ); sha224( 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.' ); sha256( '中文' ); sha224( '中文' ); sha256([]); sha256( new Uint8Array ([ 211 , 212 ])); sha256( '' ); sha256.hex( '' ); sha256.array( '' ); sha256.digest( '' ); sha256.arrayBuffer( '' );

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-sha256

Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)