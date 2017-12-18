openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
js

js-sha256

by Chen, Yi-Cyuan
0.9.0 (see all)

A simple SHA-256 / SHA-224 hash function for JavaScript supports UTF-8 encoding.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

578K

GitHub Stars

654

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
JinSSJ3

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

Readme

js-sha256

Build Status Coverage Status CDNJS
NPM
A simple SHA-256 / SHA-224 hash function for JavaScript supports UTF-8 encoding.

Demo

SHA256 Online
SHA224 Online

Download

Compress
Uncompress

Installation

You can also install js-sha256 by using Bower.

bower install js-sha256

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-sha256

Usage

You could use like this:

sha256('Message to hash');
sha224('Message to hash');

var hash = sha256.create();
hash.update('Message to hash');
hash.hex();

var hash2 = sha256.update('Message to hash');
hash2.update('Message2 to hash');
hash2.array();

// HMAC
sha256.hmac('key', 'Message to hash');
sha224.hmac('key', 'Message to hash');

var hash = sha256.hmac.create('key');
hash.update('Message to hash');
hash.hex();

var hash2 = sha256.hmac.update('key', 'Message to hash');
hash2.update('Message2 to hash');
hash2.array();

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

var sha256 = require('js-sha256');

or 

var sha256 = require('js-sha256').sha256;
var sha224 = require('js-sha256').sha224;

It supports AMD:

require(['your/path/sha256.js'], function(sha256) {
// ...
});

or TypeScript

import { sha256, sha224 } from 'js-sha256';

Example

sha256(''); // e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855
sha256('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'); // d7a8fbb307d7809469ca9abcb0082e4f8d5651e46d3cdb762d02d0bf37c9e592
sha256('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'); // ef537f25c895bfa782526529a9b63d97aa631564d5d789c2b765448c8635fb6c
sha224(''); // d14a028c2a3a2bc9476102bb288234c415a2b01f828ea62ac5b3e42f
sha224('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'); // 730e109bd7a8a32b1cb9d9a09aa2325d2430587ddbc0c38bad911525
sha224('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'); // 619cba8e8e05826e9b8c519c0a5c68f4fb653e8a3d8aa04bb2c8cd4c

// It also supports UTF-8 encoding
sha256('中文'); // 72726d8818f693066ceb69afa364218b692e62ea92b385782363780f47529c21
sha224('中文'); // dfbab71afdf54388af4d55f8bd3de8c9b15e0eb916bf9125f4a959d4

// It also supports byte `Array`, `Uint8Array`, `ArrayBuffer` input
sha256([]); // e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855
sha256(new Uint8Array([211, 212])); // 182889f925ae4e5cc37118ded6ed87f7bdc7cab5ec5e78faef2e50048999473f

// Different output
sha256(''); // e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855
sha256.hex(''); // e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855
sha256.array(''); // [227, 176, 196, 66, 152, 252, 28, 20, 154, 251, 244, 200, 153, 111, 185, 36, 39, 174, 65, 228, 100, 155, 147, 76, 164, 149, 153, 27, 120, 82, 184, 85]
sha256.digest(''); // [227, 176, 196, 66, 152, 252, 28, 20, 154, 251, 244, 200, 153, 111, 185, 36, 39, 174, 65, 228, 100, 155, 147, 76, 164, 149, 153, 27, 120, 82, 184, 85]
sha256.arrayBuffer(''); // ArrayBuffer

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

Contact

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-sha256
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jin Jose ManuelPerú45 Ratings26 Reviews
Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Abandoned

This library is good enough for security. The only thing that can be improved is the lack of good code examples in its documentation. Also, a great way to improve security can be generating a uuid and then hashing it with the sha256 function. However, it seems to me that this package is abandoned. Last commit was 4 years ago.

1
riginoommen

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial