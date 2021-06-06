The Common Reporter Interface (CRI) for JavaScript Testing Frameworks.
See Common Reporter Interface for the latest version of the specification.
In 2014, the QUnit team started discussing the possibility of interoperability between JavaScript testing frameworks such as QUnit, Mocha, Jasmine, Intern, Buster, etc. The "Common Reporter Interface" would be an allow integrations for output formats and communication bridges to be shared between frameworks. This would also benefit high-level consumers of these frameworks such as Karma, BrowserStack, SauceLabs, Testling, by having a standard machine-readable interface.
// Use automatic discovery of the framework adapter.
const runner = JsReporters.autoRegister();
// Listen to standard events, from any testing framework.
runner.on('testEnd', (test) => {
console.log('Test %s has errors:', test.fullName.join(' '), test.errors);
});
runner.on('runEnd', (run) => {
const counts = run.testCounts;
console.log('Testsuite status: %s', run.status);
console.log('Total %d tests: %d passed, %d failed, %d skipped',
counts.total,
counts.passed,
counts.failed,
counts.skipped
);
console.log('Total duration: %d', run.runtime);
});
// Or use one of the built-in reporters.
JsReporters.TapReporter.init(runner);
|Testing framework
|Supported
|Last checked
|Unresolved
|QUnit
|1.20+
|✅
qunit@2.14.1 (Apr 2021)
|–
|Jasmine
|2.1+
|✅
jasmine@3.7.0 (Apr 2021)
|–
|Mocha
|1.18+
|✅
mocha@8.3.2 (Apr 2021)
|–
autoRegister()
Automatically detects which testing framework you use and attaches any adapters as needed, and returns a compatible runner object. If no framework is found, it will throw an
Error.
JsReporters.autoRegister();
