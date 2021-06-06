The Common Reporter Interface (CRI) for JavaScript Testing Frameworks.

Avoid this: Do this:

Specification

See Common Reporter Interface for the latest version of the specification.

See also:

example, illustrates how reporting works in practice.

frameworks, studies various popular testing frameworks.

Integrations, a list of real-world implementations.

Help with AsciiDoc (used for the standard document):

Background

In 2014, the QUnit team started discussing the possibility of interoperability between JavaScript testing frameworks such as QUnit, Mocha, Jasmine, Intern, Buster, etc. The "Common Reporter Interface" would be an allow integrations for output formats and communication bridges to be shared between frameworks. This would also benefit high-level consumers of these frameworks such as Karma, BrowserStack, SauceLabs, Testling, by having a standard machine-readable interface.

Our mission is to deliver:

a common JavaScript API, e.g. based on EventEmitter featuring .on() and .off() .

and . a minimum viable set of events with standardized event names and event data.

a minimum viable set of concepts behind those events to allow consumers to set expectations (e.g. define what "pass", "fail", "skip", "todo", and "pending" mean).

work with participating testing frameworks to support the Common Reporter Interface.

Would you be interested in discussing this with us further? Please join in!

js-reporters Package

Usage

Listen to the events and receive the emitted data:

const runner = JsReporters.autoRegister(); runner.on( 'testEnd' , (test) => { console .log( 'Test %s has errors:' , test.fullName.join( ' ' ), test.errors); }); runner.on( 'runEnd' , (run) => { const counts = run.testCounts; console .log( 'Testsuite status: %s' , run.status); console .log( 'Total %d tests: %d passed, %d failed, %d skipped' , counts.total, counts.passed, counts.failed, counts.skipped ); console .log( 'Total duration: %d' , run.runtime); }); JsReporters.TapReporter.init(runner);

Runtime support

Internet Explorer 9+

Edge 15+ (Legacy)

Edge 80+ (Chromium-based)

Safari 9+

Firefox 45+

Chrome 58+

Node.js 10+

Adapter support

Testing framework Supported Last checked Unresolved QUnit 1.20+ ✅ qunit@2.14.1 (Apr 2021) – Jasmine 2.1+ ✅ jasmine@3.7.0 (Apr 2021) – Mocha 1.18+ ✅ mocha@8.3.2 (Apr 2021) –

See also past issues.

API

autoRegister()

Automatically detects which testing framework you use and attaches any adapters as needed, and returns a compatible runner object. If no framework is found, it will throw an Error .

JsReporters.autoRegister();

Integrations

Runners:

Reporters:

TAP, implements the Test Anything Protocol for command-line output.

browserstack-runner, runs JavaScript unit tests remotely in multiple browsers, summarize the results by browser, and fail or pass the continuous integration build accordingly.

Add your own, and let us know!

Cross-project coordination

Testing frameworks:

Reporters and proxy layers:

Credits