Package provides javascript implementation of linear regression and logistic regression

Install

npm install js-regression

Usage

Linear Regression

The sample code below illustrates how to run the multiple linear regression (polynomial in this case):

var jsregression = require ( 'js-regression' ); var data = []; for ( var x = 1.0 ; x < 100.0 ; x += 1.0 ) { var y = 2.0 + 5.0 * x + 2.0 * x * x + Math .random() * 1.0 ; data.push([x, x * x, y]); } var regression = new jsregression.LinearRegression({ alpha : 0.001 , iterations : 300 , lambda : 0.0 }); var model = regression.fit(data); console .log(model); var testingData = []; for ( var x = 1.0 ; x < 100.0 ; x += 1.0 ) { var actual_y = 2.0 + 5.0 * x + 2.0 * x * x + Math .random() * 1.0 ; var predicted_y = regression.transform([x, x * x]); console .log( "actual: " + actual_y + " predicted: " + predicted_y); }

Logistic Regression

The sample code below illustrates how to run the logistic regression on the iris datsets to classify whether a data row belong to species Iris-virginica:

var jsregression = require ( 'js-regression' ); var iris = require ( 'js-datasets-iris' ); var logistic = new jsregression.LogisticRegression({ alpha : 0.001 , iterations : 1000 , lambda : 0.0 }); iris.shuffle(); var trainingDataSize = Math .round(iris.rowCount * 0.8 ); var trainingData = []; var testingData = []; for ( var i= 0 ; i < iris.rowCount ; ++i) { var row = []; row.push(iris.data[i][ 0 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 1 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 2 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 3 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 4 ] == "Iris-virginica" ? 1.0 : 0.0 ); if (i < trainingDataSize) { trainingData.push(row); } else { testingData.push(row); } } var model = logistic.fit(trainingData); console .log(model); for ( var i= 0 ; i < testingData.length; ++i){ var probabilityOfSpeciesBeingIrisVirginica = logistic.transform(testingData[i]); var predicted = logistic.transform(testingData[i]) >= logistic.threshold ? 1 : 0 ; console .log( "actual: " + testingData[i][ 4 ] + " probability of being Iris-virginica: " + probabilityOfSpeciesBeingIrisVirginica); console .log( "actual: " + testingData[i][ 4 ] + " predicted: " + predicted); }

Multi-Class Classification using One-vs-All Logistic Regression

The sample code below illustrates how to run the multi-class classifier on the iris datasets to classifiy the species of each data row:

var classifier = new jsregression.MultiClassLogistic({ alpha : 0.001 , iterations : 1000 , lambda : 0.0 }); iris.shuffle(); var trainingDataSize = Math .round(iris.rowCount * 0.9 ); var trainingData = []; var testingData = []; for ( var i= 0 ; i < iris.rowCount ; ++i) { var row = []; row.push(iris.data[i][ 0 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 1 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 2 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 3 ]); row.push(iris.data[i][ 4 ]); if (i < trainingDataSize){ trainingData.push(row); } else { testingData.push(row); } } var result = classifier.fit(trainingData); console .log(result); for ( var i= 0 ; i < testingData.length; ++i){ var predicted = classifier.transform(testingData[i]); console .log( "actual: " + testingData[i][ 4 ] + " predicted: " + predicted); }

Usage In HTML

Include the "node_modules/js-regression/build/jsregression.min.js" (or "node_modules/js-regression/src/jsregression.js") in your HTML \<script> tag

The codes in the following html files illustrates how to use them in html pages: