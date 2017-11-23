openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jr

js-regression

by Xianshun Chen
1.0.10 (see all)

Package provides javascript implementation of linear regression and logistic regression

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

301

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-regression

Package provides javascript implementation of linear regression and logistic regression

Build Status Coverage Status

Install

npm install js-regression

Usage

Linear Regression

The sample code below illustrates how to run the multiple linear regression (polynomial in this case):

var jsregression = require('js-regression');

// === training data generated from y = 2.0 + 5.0 * x + 2.0 * x^2 === //
var data = [];
for(var x = 1.0; x < 100.0; x += 1.0) {
  var y = 2.0 + 5.0 * x + 2.0 * x * x + Math.random() * 1.0;
  data.push([x, x * x, y]); // Note that the last column should be y the output
}

// === Create the linear regression === //
var regression = new jsregression.LinearRegression({
  alpha: 0.001, // 
  iterations: 300,
  lambda: 0.0
});
// can also use default configuration: var regression = new jsregression.LinearRegression(); 

// === Train the linear regression === //
var model = regression.fit(data);

// === Print the trained model === //
console.log(model);


// === Testing the trained linear regression === //
var testingData = [];
for(var x = 1.0; x < 100.0; x += 1.0) {
  var actual_y = 2.0 + 5.0 * x + 2.0 * x * x + Math.random() * 1.0;
  var predicted_y = regression.transform([x, x * x]);
  console.log("actual: " + actual_y + " predicted: " + predicted_y); 
}

Logistic Regression

The sample code below illustrates how to run the logistic regression on the iris datsets to classify whether a data row belong to species Iris-virginica:

var jsregression = require('js-regression');
var iris = require('js-datasets-iris');

// === Create the linear regression === //
var logistic = new jsregression.LogisticRegression({
   alpha: 0.001,
   iterations: 1000,
   lambda: 0.0
});
// can also use default configuration: var logistic = new jsregression.LogisticRegression(); 

// === Create training data and testing data ===//
iris.shuffle();

var trainingDataSize = Math.round(iris.rowCount * 0.8);
var trainingData = [];
var testingData = [];
for(var i=0; i < iris.rowCount ; ++i) {
   var row = [];
   row.push(iris.data[i][0]); // sepalLength;
   row.push(iris.data[i][1]); // sepalWidth;
   row.push(iris.data[i][2]); // petalLength;
   row.push(iris.data[i][3]); // petalWidth;
   row.push(iris.data[i][4] == "Iris-virginica" ? 1.0 : 0.0); // output which is 1 if species is Iris-virginica; 0 otherwise
   if(i < trainingDataSize) {
        trainingData.push(row);
   } else {
       testingData.push(row);
   }
}


// === Train the logistic regression === //
var model = logistic.fit(trainingData);

// === Print the trained model === //
console.log(model);

// === Testing the trained logistic regression === //
for(var i=0; i < testingData.length; ++i){
   var probabilityOfSpeciesBeingIrisVirginica = logistic.transform(testingData[i]);
   var predicted = logistic.transform(testingData[i]) >= logistic.threshold ? 1 : 0;
   console.log("actual: " + testingData[i][4] + " probability of being Iris-virginica: " + probabilityOfSpeciesBeingIrisVirginica);
   console.log("actual: " + testingData[i][4] + " predicted: " + predicted);
}

Multi-Class Classification using One-vs-All Logistic Regression

The sample code below illustrates how to run the multi-class classifier on the iris datasets to classifiy the species of each data row:

var classifier = new jsregression.MultiClassLogistic({
   alpha: 0.001,
   iterations: 1000,
   lambda: 0.0
});

iris.shuffle();

var trainingDataSize = Math.round(iris.rowCount * 0.9);
var trainingData = [];
var testingData = [];
for(var i=0; i < iris.rowCount ; ++i) {
   var row = [];
   row.push(iris.data[i][0]); // sepalLength;
   row.push(iris.data[i][1]); // sepalWidth;
   row.push(iris.data[i][2]); // petalLength;
   row.push(iris.data[i][3]); // petalWidth;
   row.push(iris.data[i][4]); // output is species
   if(i < trainingDataSize){
        trainingData.push(row);
   } else {
       testingData.push(row);
   }
}


var result = classifier.fit(trainingData);

console.log(result);

for(var i=0; i < testingData.length; ++i){
   var predicted = classifier.transform(testingData[i]);
   console.log("actual: " + testingData[i][4] + " predicted: " + predicted);
}

Usage In HTML

Include the "node_modules/js-regression/build/jsregression.min.js" (or "node_modules/js-regression/src/jsregression.js") in your HTML \<script> tag

The codes in the following html files illustrates how to use them in html pages:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial