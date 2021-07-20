openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jq

js-quadtree

by Corentin THOMASSET
3.3.6 (see all)

A simple quadtree implementation for javascript and typescript (nodejs or browser).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

899

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

Weekly Downloads GitHub Workflow Status Coverage Status npm bundle size GitHub package.json version Dependencies Licence Badge

A powerful quadtree implementation in javascript. It can be used for nodejs or directly in the browser.

Installation

Node JS

Quadtree-js can be installed using yarn or npm.

npm install js-quadtree
# or
yarn add js-quadtree

And import :

// EMAScript import
import {QuadTree, Box, Point, Circle} from 'js-quadtree';
// Or Common JS:
const {QuadTree, Box, Point, Circle} = require('js-quadtree');

const quadtree = new QuadTree(new Box(0, 0, 1000, 1000));

quadtree.insert(new Point(100, 200, {custom: 'data'}));

const results = quadtree.query(new Circle(150, 150, 100));

Browser

You can use the CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/js-quadtree"></script>

And everything is globally accessible and prefixed with QT:

const quadtree = new QT.QuadTree(new QT.Box(0, 0, 1000, 1000));

quadtree.insert(new QT.Point(100, 200, {custom: 'data'}));

const results = quadtree.query(new QT.Circle(150, 150, 100));

Usage

Creation

// Create the bounding area of the quadtree (x, y, width, height)
const boundingArea = new Box(0, 0, 1000, 1000);

// Instantiate  the new quadtree
const quadtree = new QuadTree(boundingArea);

You can also specify the following optional parameters:

// Create the bounding area of the quadtree (x, y, width, height)
const boundingArea = new Box(0, 0, 1000, 1000);

const config = {
    capacity: 10,            // Specify the maximum amount of point per node (default: 4)
    removeEmptyNodes: true,  // Specify if the quadtree has to remove subnodes if they are empty (default: false).
    maximumDepth: 5,         // Specify the maximum depth of the quadtree. -1 for no limit (default: -1).
    // Specify a custom method to compare point for removal (default: (point1, point2) => point1.x === point2.x && point1.y === point2.y).
    arePointsEqual: (point1, point2) => point1.data.foo === point2.data.foo      
};

// An array of point to insert directly (same as quadtree.insert(points) )
const points = [new Point(10, 10), new Point(52, 64)];

const quadtree = new QuadTree(boundingArea, config, points);

Insert

You can insert a Point element, an array of Point element, your own element as long as it has an x and a y property or an array of custom element.

const point = new Point(10, 25);

const pointArray = [
    new Point(45, 22),
    new Point(30, 60),
    new Point(14, 12)
];

const customPoint = {
    x: 94,
    y: 23,
    customField:{}
};

quadtree.insert(point);
quadtree.insert(pointArray);
quadtree.insert(customPoint);

You can add your data in a Point element:

const myData = {
    foo: 'bar'
};

const point = new Point(50, 50, myData);

console.log(point.data.foo); // 'bar'

Remove

As the insert method, you can remove a Point element, an array of Point element, your own element as long as it has an x and a y property or an array of custom element.

By default, points having the same x and y values will be removed. To override this behavior, add a method under arePointsEqual in the config of the quadtree that takes two points in parameters and return a boolean if the points are equal. Example: const quadtree = new QuadTree(boundingArea, {arePointsEqual: (point1, point2) => point1.data.foo === point2.data.foo}); 

const point = new Point(10, 25);

const pointArray = [
    new Point(45, 22),
    new Point(30, 60),
    new Point(14, 12)
];

const customPoint = {
    x: 94,
    y: 23
};

quadtree.remove(point);
quadtree.remove(pointArray);
quadtree.remove(customPoint);

Note: it doesn't have to be the same object, the test is done with the coordinates.

Query

Use the query method to get all the point within a range.

// This will return all the points in the given Box (x, y, width, height)
const points = quadtree.query(new Box(10, 10, 100, 100));

// This will return all the points in the given Circle (x, y, radius)
const points = quadtree.query(new Circle(10, 10, 100));

You can use a Box or a Circle as a range or even your own range element as long as it has the following methods:

  • contains: return true if a point is within this range, false otherwise.
  • intersects: return true if a Box intersects with this range, false otherwise. See the Box definition for a good example.

Get all the point

If want to retrieve all the point, you can use this method:

const points = quadtree.getAllPoints();

Note: you may want to store your points in a side array since, it have to look trough all the child nodes.

Get Tree

You can get the amount of points by nodes with the getTree() method.

const qt = new QuadTree(new Box(0, 0, 10, 10));

qt.insert(new Point(5, 5));
qt.insert(new Point(6, 5));
qt.insert(new Point(4, 5));
qt.insert(new Point(3, 5));
qt.insert(new Point(2, 5));
qt.insert(new Point(1, 5));

console.log(qt.getTree());

// {
//     ne: 2, 
//     nw: {
//         ne: 0, 
//         nw: 0, 
//         se: 3, 
//         sw: 2
//     }, 
//     se: 2,
//     sw: 3
// }

Clear

Use this method to clear the quadtree. It remove all the points and sub-nodes.

quadtree.clear();

Contribute

Pull requests are welcome ! Feel free to contribute.

Credits

Coded with ❤️ by Corentin Thomasset.

License

This project is under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial