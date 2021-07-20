A powerful quadtree implementation in javascript. It can be used for nodejs or directly in the browser.

Installation

Node JS

Quadtree-js can be installed using yarn or npm.

npm install js-quadtree yarn add js-quadtree

And import :

import {QuadTree, Box, Point, Circle} from 'js-quadtree' ; const {QuadTree, Box, Point, Circle} = require ( 'js-quadtree' ); const quadtree = new QuadTree( new Box( 0 , 0 , 1000 , 1000 )); quadtree.insert( new Point( 100 , 200 , { custom : 'data' })); const results = quadtree.query( new Circle( 150 , 150 , 100 ));

Browser

You can use the CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/js-quadtree" > </ script >

And everything is globally accessible and prefixed with QT :

const quadtree = new QT.QuadTree( new QT.Box( 0 , 0 , 1000 , 1000 )); quadtree.insert( new QT.Point( 100 , 200 , { custom : 'data' })); const results = quadtree.query( new QT.Circle( 150 , 150 , 100 ));

Usage

Creation

const boundingArea = new Box( 0 , 0 , 1000 , 1000 ); const quadtree = new QuadTree(boundingArea);

You can also specify the following optional parameters:

const boundingArea = new Box( 0 , 0 , 1000 , 1000 ); const config = { capacity : 10 , removeEmptyNodes : true , maximumDepth : 5 , arePointsEqual : ( point1, point2 ) => point1.data.foo === point2.data.foo }; const points = [ new Point( 10 , 10 ), new Point( 52 , 64 )]; const quadtree = new QuadTree(boundingArea, config, points);

Insert

You can insert a Point element, an array of Point element, your own element as long as it has an x and a y property or an array of custom element.

const point = new Point( 10 , 25 ); const pointArray = [ new Point( 45 , 22 ), new Point( 30 , 60 ), new Point( 14 , 12 ) ]; const customPoint = { x : 94 , y : 23 , customField :{} }; quadtree.insert(point); quadtree.insert(pointArray); quadtree.insert(customPoint);

You can add your data in a Point element:

const myData = { foo : 'bar' }; const point = new Point( 50 , 50 , myData); console .log(point.data.foo);

Remove

As the insert method, you can remove a Point element, an array of Point element, your own element as long as it has an x and a y property or an array of custom element.

By default, points having the same x and y values will be removed. To override this behavior, add a method under arePointsEqual in the config of the quadtree that takes two points in parameters and return a boolean if the points are equal. Example: const quadtree = new QuadTree(boundingArea, {arePointsEqual: (point1, point2) => point1.data.foo === point2.data.foo});

const point = new Point( 10 , 25 ); const pointArray = [ new Point( 45 , 22 ), new Point( 30 , 60 ), new Point( 14 , 12 ) ]; const customPoint = { x : 94 , y : 23 }; quadtree.remove(point); quadtree.remove(pointArray); quadtree.remove(customPoint);

Note: it doesn't have to be the same object, the test is done with the coordinates.

Query

Use the query method to get all the point within a range.

const points = quadtree.query( new Box( 10 , 10 , 100 , 100 ));

const points = quadtree.query( new Circle( 10 , 10 , 100 ));

You can use a Box or a Circle as a range or even your own range element as long as it has the following methods:

contains : return true if a point is within this range, false otherwise.

: return true if a point is within this range, false otherwise. intersects: return true if a Box intersects with this range, false otherwise. See the Box definition for a good example.

Get all the point

If want to retrieve all the point, you can use this method:

const points = quadtree.getAllPoints();

Note: you may want to store your points in a side array since, it have to look trough all the child nodes.

Get Tree

You can get the amount of points by nodes with the getTree() method.

const qt = new QuadTree( new Box( 0 , 0 , 10 , 10 )); qt.insert( new Point( 5 , 5 )); qt.insert( new Point( 6 , 5 )); qt.insert( new Point( 4 , 5 )); qt.insert( new Point( 3 , 5 )); qt.insert( new Point( 2 , 5 )); qt.insert( new Point( 1 , 5 )); console .log(qt.getTree());

Clear

Use this method to clear the quadtree. It remove all the points and sub-nodes.

quadtree.clear();

Contribute

Pull requests are welcome ! Feel free to contribute.

Credits

Coded with ❤️ by Corentin Thomasset.

License

This project is under the MIT license.