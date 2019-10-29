A priority queue is a data structure with these operations:
|Operation
|Syntax (js-priority-queue)
|Description
|Create
var queue = new PriorityQueue();
|Creates a priority queue
|Queue
queue.queue(value);
|Inserts a new value in the queue
|Length
var length = queue.length;
|Returns the number of elements in the queue
|Peek
var firstItem = queue.peek();
|Returns the smallest item in the queue and leaves the queue unchanged
|Dequeue
var firstItem = queue.dequeue();
|Returns the smallest item in the queue and removes it from the queue
|Clear
queue.clear();
|Removes all values from the queue
You cannot access the data in any other way: you must dequeue or peek.
Why use this library? Two reasons:
You can
npm install js-priority-queue or
bower install js-priority-queue.
Alternatively, just download
priority-queue.js from this directory.
Include it through RequireJS or Browserify. Or, to pollute your global scope, insert this in your HTML:
<script src="priority-queue.js"></script>
Then write code like this:
var queue = new PriorityQueue({ comparator: function(a, b) { return b - a; }});
queue.queue(5);
queue.queue(3);
queue.queue(2);
var lowest = queue.dequeue(); // returns 5
How exactly will these elements be ordered? Let's use the
comparator option.
This is the argument we would pass to
Array.prototype.sort:
var compareNumbers = function(a, b) { return a - b; };
var queue = new PriorityQueue({ comparator: compareNumbers });
You can also pass initial values, in any order. With lots of values, it's faster to load them all at once than one at a time.
var queue = new PriorityQueue({ initialValues: [ 1, 2, 3 ] })
We can implement this with a regular
Array. We'll keep it sorted inversely,
so
queue.dequeue() maps to
array.pop(). Each
queue() is a
splice(),
which rewrites the entire array. This is fast for tiny queues.
An alternative is a Binary Heap: it modifies just a few array elements when queueing (though each modification has a cost).
Finally, we can use a B-Heap. It's like a binary heap, except its modifications often occur close together in memory. Unfortunately, calculating where in memory the modifications should occur is slower. (It costs a function call instead of a bit-shift.) So while B-heap is fast in theory, it's slow in practice.
Create the queues like this:
var queue = new PriorityQueue({ strategy: PriorityQueue.ArrayStrategy }); // Array
var queue = new PriorityQueue({ strategy: PriorityQueue.BinaryHeapStrategy }); // Default
var queue = new PriorityQueue({ strategy: PriorityQueue.BHeapStrategy }); // Slower
You'll see running times like this:
|Operation
|Array
|Binary heap
|B-Heap
|Create
|O(n lg n)
|O(n)
|O(n)
|Queue
|O(n) (often slow)
|O(lg n) (fast)
|O(lg n)
|Peek
|O(1)
|O(1)
|O(1)
|Dequeue
|O(1) (fast)
|O(lg n)
|O(lg n)
According to JsPerf, the
fastest strategy for most cases is
BinaryHeapStrategy. Use
ArrayStrategy
in edge cases, after performance-testing your specific data. Don't use
BHeapStrategy: it's a lesson that a miracle in C can flop in JavaScript.
The default strategy is
BinaryHeapStrategy.
npm install
spec-coffee/
coffee/ until
gulp test says you're done
gulp to update
priority-queue.js and
priority-queue.min.js
I, Adam Hooper, the sole author of this project, waive all my rights to it and release it under the Public Domain. Do with it what you will.