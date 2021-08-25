openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jpc

js-plugin-circliful

by Patric Gutersohn
2.0.15 (see all)

javascript circle statistic plugin

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98

GitHub Stars

889

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Circle Statistics

Test it https://stackblitz.com/edit/js-2m2bs7

New implementation of circliful, without any dependencies - dependencies are only used for development like webpack, jest, typescript, tslint and babel.

  • show Infos as Circle Statistics, no images used
  • based on SVG
  • many options can be set
  • fully responsive

How to use circliful

Include circliful to your Site via script tag. If you want to use font-awesome icons you need to include the files separately.

Github clone / download

<link href="dist/main.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />

<div id="circle"></div>

<script src="dist/circliful.js"></script>
<script>
    circliful.newCircle({
        percent: 50,
        id: 'circle',
        type: 'simple',
    });
</script>

npm package

npm i js-plugin-circliful

import {circliful} from 'js-plugin-circliful';

circliful.newCircle({
  percent: 50,
  id: 'circle',
  type: 'simple',
});

@import 'js-plugin-circliful/dist/main.css';

<div id="circle"></div>

Documentation

If you feel there is something missing in the documentation or the library please open a issue.

Donation

If you find this plugin useful or/and use it commercially feel free to donate me a cup of coffee :)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial