Test it https://stackblitz.com/edit/js-2m2bs7
New implementation of circliful, without any dependencies - dependencies are only used for development like webpack, jest, typescript, tslint and babel.
Include circliful to your Site via script tag. If you want to use font-awesome icons you need to include the files separately.
Github clone / download
<link href="dist/main.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<div id="circle"></div>
<script src="dist/circliful.js"></script>
<script>
circliful.newCircle({
percent: 50,
id: 'circle',
type: 'simple',
});
</script>
npm package
npm i js-plugin-circliful
import {circliful} from 'js-plugin-circliful';
circliful.newCircle({
percent: 50,
id: 'circle',
type: 'simple',
});
@import 'js-plugin-circliful/dist/main.css';
<div id="circle"></div>
If you feel there is something missing in the documentation or the library please open a issue.
If you find this plugin useful or/and use it commercially feel free to donate me a cup of coffee :)