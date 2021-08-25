Circle Statistics

Test it https://stackblitz.com/edit/js-2m2bs7

New implementation of circliful, without any dependencies - dependencies are only used for development like webpack, jest, typescript, tslint and babel.

show Infos as Circle Statistics, no images used

based on SVG

many options can be set

fully responsive

How to use circliful

Include circliful to your Site via script tag. If you want to use font-awesome icons you need to include the files separately.

Github clone / download

< link href = "dist/main.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < div id = "circle" > </ div > < script src = "dist/circliful.js" > </ script > < script > circliful.newCircle({ percent: 50 , id: 'circle' , type: 'simple' , }); </ script >

npm package

npm i js-plugin-circliful

import {circliful} from 'js-plugin-circliful' ; circliful.newCircle({ percent : 50 , id : 'circle' , type : 'simple' , });

@ import 'js-plugin-circliful/dist/main.css' ;

< div id = "circle" > </ div >

Documentation

If you feel there is something missing in the documentation or the library please open a issue.

