Serializes a javascript object to a printable string. String is formatted to be used in a pure text environments, like a console log, as an HTML output, or to create a JSON string.
npm install js-object-pretty-print
var pretty = require('js-object-pretty-print').pretty,
address,
value;
function onAnother(foo, bar) {
var lola;
lola = foo + bar;
return lola;
}
address = {
'street': 'Callejon de las ranas 128',
'city': 'Falfurrias',
'state':
'Texas',
'zip': '88888-9999'
};
value = {
'name': 'Damaso Infanzon Manzo',
'address': address,
'favorites': {
'music': ['Mozart', 'Beethoven', 'The Beatles'],
'authors': ['John Grisham', 'Isaac Asimov', 'P.L. Travers'],
'books': [ 'Pelican Brief', 'I, Robot', 'Mary Poppins' ]
},
'dates': [ new Date(), new Date("05/25/1954") ],
'numbers': [ 10, 883, 521 ],
'boolean': [ true, false, false, false ],
'isObject': true,
'isDuck': false,
'onWhatever': function (foo, bar) {
var lola;
lola = foo + bar;
return lola;
},
'onAnother': onAnother
};
address.value = value;
console.log(pretty(value));
It is also possible to use a minified version of the code
...
var prettyMin = require('js0object-pretty-print/index-min.js').pretty;
...
Either the full or the minified versions render the same. Both are unit tested with Mocha and Chai
Function pretty accepts four arguments:
pretty(object, indentSize, outputTo, fullFunction);
Is the javascript object to serialize. If no object is present the function will return a string with an error.
Number of spaces in a one level indent. Default 4
String to determine the formatting of the output. One of "PRINT", "HTML" or "JSON". This argument is case insensitive. Default value is "PRINT"
A boolean to determine to expand all the text of a function or to display only the signature. The default value is to display only the signature, that is the word function followed by the function name, if any, followed by the arguments of the function in parenthesis.
{
...
onWhatever: "function (foo, bar)",
onAnother: "function onAnother(foo, bar)"
}
{
...
onWhatever: function (foo, bar) {
var lola;
lola = foo + bar;
return lola;
},
onAnother: function onAnother(foo, bar) {
var lola;
lola = foo + bar;
return lola;
}
}
Notice that the program does not attempt to pretty print the function. It is rendered as written.
Expected behavior
Sometimes some objects have circular references. This will can cause a heap overflow if not dealt properly. The code now detects circular references and stop inspecting the object
Objects and properties with value null or undefined are now properly reported.