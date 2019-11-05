Obfuscate JavaScript files via javascriptobfuscator.com.
IMPORTANT: It is possible that your code can be viewed and/or stored by javascriptobfuscator.com. Please DO NOT include any sensitive data. If you care about your code, split and uglify them before obfuscating.
You can install it globally as a command:
npm install -g js-obfuscator
echo "var fs = require('fs')" | jsobfuscate -o keepIndentations=false
var _0x40c7=["\x66\x73"];var fs=require(_0x40c7[0]);
Or install it as a dependency:
npm install js-obfuscator --save
var jsObfuscator = require('js-obfuscator');
jsObfuscator ( <string> input [, <object> options ] )
Returns: a Q promise.
Or you can use it with Grunt
~0.4.0:
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install js-obfuscator --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('js-obfuscator');
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Type:
Boolean Default:
true
Type:
Boolean Default:
true
Type:
Boolean Default:
true
Type:
Boolean Default:
true
Type:
Array Default:
[ '^_get_', '^_set_', '^_mtd_' ]
Type:
Number Default:
2 Range:
1 - 99
$ jsobfuscate -h
Usage: jsobfuscate [OPTIONS] [FILES]
Read from STDIN if no files specified.
Default Options:
-o keepLinefeeds=false
-o keepIndentations=false
-o encodeStrings=true
-o encodeNumbers=true
-o moveStrings=true
-o replaceNames=true
-o variableExclusions="['^_get_', '^_set_', '^_mtd_']"
grunt.initConfig({
jsObfuscate: {
test: {
options: {
concurrency: 2,
keepLinefeeds: false,
keepIndentations: false,
encodeStrings: true,
encodeNumbers: true,
moveStrings: true,
replaceNames: true,
variableExclusions: [ '^_get_', '^_set_', '^_mtd_' ]
},
files: {
'dest/dest.js': [
'src/src1.js',
'src/src2.js'
]
}
}
}
});
var jsObfuscator = require('js-obfuscator');
var script = 'Array.prototype.diff = function(a) {' +
' return this.filter(function(i) {return a.indexOf(i) === -1;});' +
'};';
var options = {
keepLinefeeds: true,
keepIndentations: true,
encodeStrings: true,
encodeNumbers: true,
moveStrings: true,
replaceNames: true,
variableExclusions: [ '^_get_', '^_set_', '^_mtd_' ]
};
jsObfuscator(script, options).then(function(obfuscated) {
console.log(obfuscated);
}, function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
/*
var _0xa3c9=["\x64\x69\x66\x66","\x70\x72\x6F\x74\x6F\x74\x79\x70\x65",
"\x69\x6E\x64\x65\x78\x4F\x66","\x66\x69\x6C\x74\x65\x72"]
Array[_0xa3c9[1]][_0xa3c9[0]]=function (_0x4068x1)
{
return this[_0xa3c9[3]](function (_0x4068x2)
{
return _0x4068x1[_0xa3c9[2]](_0x4068x2)===-1;
}
);
}
;
*/