Obfuscate JavaScript files via javascriptobfuscator.com.

IMPORTANT: It is possible that your code can be viewed and/or stored by javascriptobfuscator.com. Please DO NOT include any sensitive data. If you care about your code, split and uglify them before obfuscating.

You can install it globally as a command:

npm install -g js-obfuscator echo "var fs = require('fs')" | jsobfuscate -o keepIndentations= false var _0x40c7=[ "\x66\x73" ]; var fs= require (_0x40c7[ 0 ]);

Or install it as a dependency:

npm install js-obfuscator var jsObfuscator = require( 'js-obfuscator' ); jsObfuscator ( <string> input [, < object > options ] ) Returns : a Q promise.

Or you can use it with Grunt ~0.4.0 :

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install js-obfuscator --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'js-obfuscator' );

Options

keepLinefeeds

Type: Boolean Default: false

keepIndentations

Type: Boolean Default: false

encodeStrings

Type: Boolean Default: true

encodeNumbers

Type: Boolean Default: true

moveStrings

Type: Boolean Default: true

replaceNames

Type: Boolean Default: true

variableExclusions

Type: Array Default: [ '^_get_', '^_set_', '^_mtd_' ]

concurrency (for Grunt plugin only)

Type: Number Default: 2 Range: 1 - 99

Command

$ jsobfuscate -h Usage: jsobfuscate [OPTIONS] [FILES] Obfuscate JavaScript files via javascriptobfuscator.com. Read from STDIN if no files specified. Default Options: - o keepLinefeeds= false - o keepIndentations= false - o encodeStrings= true - o encodeNumbers= true - o moveStrings= true - o replaceNames= true - o variableExclusions= "['^_get_', '^_set_', '^_mtd_']"

Examples

Grunt

grunt.initConfig({ jsObfuscate : { test : { options : { concurrency : 2 , keepLinefeeds : false , keepIndentations : false , encodeStrings : true , encodeNumbers : true , moveStrings : true , replaceNames : true , variableExclusions : [ '^_get_' , '^_set_' , '^_mtd_' ] }, files : { 'dest/dest.js' : [ 'src/src1.js' , 'src/src2.js' ] } } } });

Call

var jsObfuscator = require ( 'js-obfuscator' ); var script = 'Array.prototype.diff = function(a) {' + ' return this.filter(function(i) {return a.indexOf(i) === -1;});' + '};' ; var options = { keepLinefeeds : true , keepIndentations : true , encodeStrings : true , encodeNumbers : true , moveStrings : true , replaceNames : true , variableExclusions : [ '^_get_' , '^_set_' , '^_mtd_' ] }; jsObfuscator(script, options).then( function ( obfuscated ) { console .log(obfuscated); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Developer