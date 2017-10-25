JS Money

JS Money is a JavaScript implementation of Martin Fowlers Money pattern.

Install

The package is available through npm and bower.

$ npm install js- money $ bower install js- money

Usage

First we need to import the library.

var Money = require ( 'js-money' );

Creating a new instance

There are multiple options of what to pass into the constructor to create a new Money instance:

amount as number, currency as string

amount as number, currency as object

object with amount and currency fields (only with fromInteger and fromDecimal methods)

Amounts can be supplied either as integers or decimal numbers.

Instances of Money are immutable and each arithmetic operation will return a new instance of the object.

When using decimals the library will allow only decimals with the precision allowed by the currencies smallest unit.

var fiveEur = new Money( 500 , Money.EUR); var tenDollars = Money.fromInteger({ amount : 1000 , currency : Money.USD }); var someDollars = Money.fromDecimal( 15.25 , 'USD' ); var moreDollars = Money.fromDecimal( 15.3456 , Money.USD); var someMoreDollars = Money.fromDecimal( 15.12345 , 'USD' , Math .ceil);

The currency object hold the following properties

{ "symbol" : "$" , "name" : "US Dollar" , "symbol_native" : "$" , "decimal_digits" : 2 , "rounding" : 0 , "code" : "USD" , "name_plural" : "US dollars" }

Basic arithmetics

Arithmetic operations involving multiple objects are only possible on instances with the same currency and will throw an Error otherwise.

var fiveEur = new Money( 500 , Money.EUR); fiveEur.add( new Money( 250 , Money.EUR)); fiveEur.subtract( new Money( 470 , Money.EUR)); fiveEur.multiply( 1.2345 ); fiveEur.multiply( 1.2345 , Math .ceil); fiveEur.divide( 2.3456 ); fiveEur.divide( 2.3456 , Math .ceil);

Allocating funds

Will divide the funds based on the ratio without loosing any pennies.

var tenEur = new Money( 1000 , Money.EUR); var shares = tenEur.allocate([ 1 , 1 , 1 ]); var fiveEur = new Money( 500 , Money.EUR); var shares = fiveEur.allocate([ 70 , 30 ]);

Comparison and equality

Two objects are equal when they are of the same amount and currency. Trying to compare 2 objects with different currencies will throw an Error.

var fiveEur = new Money( 500 , Money.EUR); var anotherFiveEur = new Money( 500 , Money.EUR); var sevenEur = new Money( 700 , Money.EUR); var fiveDollars = new Money( 500 , Money.USD); fiveEur.equals(fiveDollars); fiveEur.equals(anotherFiveEur); fiveEur.compare(sevenEur); sevenEur.compare(fiveEur); fiveEur.compare(anotherFiveEur); fiveEur.compare(fileDollars); fiveEur.greaterThan(sevenEur); fiveEur.greaterThanOrEqual(sevenEur); fiveEur.lessThan(sevenEur); fiveEur.lessThanOrEqual(fiveEur);

Tests

npm install npm test

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 David Kalosi http://davidkalosi.com/