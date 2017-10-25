JS Money is a JavaScript implementation of Martin Fowlers Money pattern.
The package is available through npm and bower.
$ npm install js-money
$ bower install js-money
First we need to import the library.
var Money = require('js-money');
There are multiple options of what to pass into the constructor to create a new Money instance:
fromInteger and
fromDecimal methods)
Amounts can be supplied either as integers or decimal numbers.
Instances of Money are immutable and each arithmetic operation will return a new instance of the object.
When using decimals the library will allow only decimals with the precision allowed by the currencies smallest unit.
var fiveEur = new Money(500, Money.EUR);
var tenDollars = Money.fromInteger({ amount: 1000, currency: Money.USD });
var someDollars = Money.fromDecimal(15.25, 'USD');
// the following will fail and throw an Error since USD allows for 2 decimals
var moreDollars = Money.fromDecimal(15.3456, Money.USD);
// but with rounder function provider the following will work
var someMoreDollars = Money.fromDecimal(15.12345, 'USD', Math.ceil);
The currency object hold the following properties
{
"symbol": "$",
"name": "US Dollar",
"symbol_native": "$",
"decimal_digits": 2,
"rounding": 0,
"code": "USD",
"name_plural": "US dollars"
}
Arithmetic operations involving multiple objects are only possible on instances with the same currency and will throw an Error otherwise.
var fiveEur = new Money(500, Money.EUR); // 5 EUR
// add
fiveEur.add(new Money(250, Money.EUR)); // 7.50 EUR
// subtract
fiveEur.subtract(new Money(470, Money.EUR)); // 0.30 EUR
// multiply
fiveEur.multiply(1.2345); // 6.17 EUR
fiveEur.multiply(1.2345, Math.ceil); // 6.18 EUR
// divide
fiveEur.divide(2.3456); // 2.13 EUR
fiveEur.divide(2.3456, Math.ceil); // 2.14 EUR
Will divide the funds based on the ratio without loosing any pennies.
var tenEur = new Money(1000, Money.EUR);
// divide 10 EUR into 3 parts
var shares = tenEur.allocate([1,1,1]);
// returns an array of Money instances worth [334,333,333]
// split 5 EUR 70/30
var fiveEur = new Money(500, Money.EUR);
var shares = fiveEur.allocate([70,30]);
// returns an array of money [350,150]
Two objects are equal when they are of the same amount and currency. Trying to compare 2 objects with different currencies will throw an Error.
var fiveEur = new Money(500, Money.EUR);
var anotherFiveEur = new Money(500, Money.EUR);
var sevenEur = new Money(700, Money.EUR);
var fiveDollars = new Money(500, Money.USD);
fiveEur.equals(fiveDollars); // return false
fiveEur.equals(anotherFiveEur); // return true
fiveEur.compare(sevenEur); // return -1
sevenEur.compare(fiveEur); // return 1
fiveEur.compare(anotherFiveEur); // return 0
fiveEur.compare(fileDollars); // throw Error
fiveEur.greaterThan(sevenEur); // return false
fiveEur.greaterThanOrEqual(sevenEur); // return false
fiveEur.lessThan(sevenEur); // return true
fiveEur.lessThanOrEqual(fiveEur); // return true
$ npm install
$ npm test
Copyright (c) 2014 David Kalosi http://davidkalosi.com/