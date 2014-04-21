openbase logo
js-module-formats

by formatjs
0.1.2 (see all)

Detect different types of javascript modules formats

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

620

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JavaScript Module Formats

Build Status Dependency Status npm Version

Micro library to detect different types of JavaScript modules formats given some JavaScript source code.

Goals, Overview & Features

With the new ES Module syntax arrival, projects will commence the transition to write modules in ES format, and in some cases, rewrite/adjust modules to be ES module. As a result, complex applications might ended up having multiple module formats in their application, while the proper transpile process will be necessary. This micro library will help you to detect what type of module does a JavaScript file defines, and take the appropriate steps based on that information.

Installation

Install using npm:

$ npm install js-module-formats

Usage

By calling detect() with JavaScript source code, it returns one of the following values:

  • yui Modules
  • amd Modules
  • cjs CommonJS modules (including nodejs modules)
  • es Modules
  • undefined if the detection fails

To detect the module format of a file called file.js:

var fs            = require('fs'),
    moduleFormats = require('js-module-formats').detect;

var source = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/file.js', 'utf8');

console.log(moduleFormats.detect(source));

Note: ES modules without import or export statements will not be detected.

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

