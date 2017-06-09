openbase logo
js-model

by Lan
1.6.2 (see all)

Data model for javascript

Readme

js-model

Data model for javascript

Install

npm install

npm install js-model --save

Model

Column Define:

  • String: "" || String
  • Number: 0 || Number
  • Date: Date
  • Array: []
  • Object: {}

Default Parameter

{
  // when use dispose data, remove empty array.
  removeEmptyArray: false,
  
  // when use parse data, remove null value.
  removeNull: false,
  
  // remove null value from array.
  removeNullFromArray: false,
  
  // remove null value from object.
  removeEmptyObject: true,
}

Const

  Model.S // money ten 十
  Model.B // money hundred 百
  Model.Q // money thousand 千
  Model.W //money ten thousand 万
  Model.SW // money one hundred thousand 十万
  Model.BW // money million 百万
  Model.QW // money ten million 千万
  Model.Y // money billion 亿

Methods

  • parse:

    • Fill property: Creating a complete object data, allows you to get rid of the boredom of {{a&&a.b?a.b.c:''}}
    • Data conversion: Data standardization conversion, when data is transferred from the background, the date is a timestamp, the amount is in unit, parse method is to help you convert time stamp to time string, the amount is converted in a certain unit, and also can help you to complete all the fields.
    • Default value: define default value

  • dispose:

    • When you need to transfer the data to the background, convert the date into a timestamp, convert the amount to the amount in the unit, standardize the data format, and delete the empty data.

      Example: the value modified by input is String, and is converted to digital format through dispose.

Basic

Basic.js

import Model from "js-model";

let Basic = new Model({
    id: 0,
    source: {
        type: Date,
        format: 'l'  // use manba date format, "l": "YYYY-MM-DD",
    },
    description: "",
    tags: [ 0 ],
    companyId: "",
    rate: {
        type: Number,
        default: 0.8  // use default value, only effective for String, Number, Date
    },
    salary: {
        type: Number,
        unit: Model.Q // money transfor, a unit of 1000
    }
});
export default Basic;

parse

Usage 1: fill property

import Basic from './Basic.js'
let basicValue = Basic.parse({});

basicValue: 

{
    id: null,
    source: null,
    description: null,
    tags: [],
    companyId: null,
    rate: 0.8, // use default value
    salary: null
}

Usage 2: conversion amount and date

import Basic from './Basic.js'
let basicValue = Basic.parse({
    source: "2017-06-09T00:00:00+08:00",
    salary: 10000,
    rate: 0.1
});

basicValue: 

{
    id: null,
    source: "2017-06-09",  //
    description: null,
    tags: [],
    companyId: null,
    rate: 0.1,
    salary: 10 //10000 conversion to a thousand units 
}

dispose

Usage 1: remove null property

import Basic from './Basic.js'
let basicValue = Basic.dispose({
    id: null,
    source: "2017-06-09",
    description: null,
    tags: [],
    companyId: null,
    rate: "0.1",
    salary: 10
});

basicValue: Consistent with the values converted from parse

{
    source: "2017-06-09T00:00:00+08:00",
    salary: 10000,
    rate: 0.1
}

Advanced


// Basic.js

let Basic = new Model({
    id: 0,
    companyId: "",
    rate: 0
});
export default Basic;


// Edu.js

let Edu = new Model({
    id: 0,
    major: "",
    school: ""
});
export default Edu;


// User.js

import Edu from "./Edu";
import Basic from "./Basic";
let User = new Model({
    basic: Basic,
    edu: [Edu]
});
export default User;

parse

import User from './User'
let user = User.parse({
    basic:{
        id:123123
    },
    edu:[{
        id: 12
    }],
})

result:

{   
    basic: {
        id: 123123,
        companyId: null,
        rate: null
    },
    edu: [{
        id: 12,
        school: null
        major: null,
    }]
}

dispose

import User from './User'

let user = User.dispose({
    basic:{
        id:123123,
        companyId: 123,
        rate: null
    },
    edu:[{
        id: 12,
        school: "school"
        major: null,
    }],
})

result:

{   
    basic: {
        id:123123,
        companyId: 123,
    },
    edu: [{
        id: 12,
        school: "school"
    }]
}

Extend

Single display and dispose


const info = new InfoModel({
  salary: {
    type: Number,
    parse(data) {
        return data.salary / 1000
    },
    dispose(data) {
        return data.salary * 1000
    }
  },

});

info.parse({salary: 10000})
// {salary: 10}

info.parse({salary: 20})
// {salary: 20000}

Extend Model


class InfoModel extends Model {
  parse(data) {
    let  b = super.parse(data);
    if(b.imgUrls.type.length == 0) {
       b.imgUrls.type.push('http://*****')
    }
    return b;
  }

  dispose(data, param) {
     return super.dispose(data, param)
  }
}

const info = new InfoModel({
  imgUrls: {
    type: ['']
  },
});

info.parse({})

result:

{
  imgUrls: {
    type: ['http://*****']
  },
}

Config

manba-config.js The default is the ISO date format of the current time zone, for example: 2016-04-19T00:00:00+08:00

import Model from 'js-model';
// Redefining the format of the date conversion
Model.config({
  disposeDateFormat(date) {
    // change to use timestamp
    return manba(date).time();
  }
})

