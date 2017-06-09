Data model for javascript
npm install js-model --save
{
// when use dispose data, remove empty array.
removeEmptyArray: false,
// when use parse data, remove null value.
removeNull: false,
// remove null value from array.
removeNullFromArray: false,
// remove null value from object.
removeEmptyObject: true,
}
Model.S // money ten 十
Model.B // money hundred 百
Model.Q // money thousand 千
Model.W //money ten thousand 万
Model.SW // money one hundred thousand 十万
Model.BW // money million 百万
Model.QW // money ten million 千万
Model.Y // money billion 亿
parse:
dispose:
When you need to transfer the data to the background, convert the date into a timestamp, convert the amount to the amount in the unit, standardize the data format, and delete the empty data.
Example: the value modified by input is String, and is converted to digital format through dispose.
Basic.js
import Model from "js-model";
let Basic = new Model({
id: 0,
source: {
type: Date,
format: 'l' // use manba date format, "l": "YYYY-MM-DD",
},
description: "",
tags: [ 0 ],
companyId: "",
rate: {
type: Number,
default: 0.8 // use default value, only effective for String, Number, Date
},
salary: {
type: Number,
unit: Model.Q // money transfor, a unit of 1000
}
});
export default Basic;
Usage 1: fill property
import Basic from './Basic.js'
let basicValue = Basic.parse({});
basicValue:
{
id: null,
source: null,
description: null,
tags: [],
companyId: null,
rate: 0.8, // use default value
salary: null
}
Usage 2: conversion amount and date
import Basic from './Basic.js'
let basicValue = Basic.parse({
source: "2017-06-09T00:00:00+08:00",
salary: 10000,
rate: 0.1
});
basicValue:
{
id: null,
source: "2017-06-09", //
description: null,
tags: [],
companyId: null,
rate: 0.1,
salary: 10 //10000 conversion to a thousand units
}
Usage 1: remove null property
import Basic from './Basic.js'
let basicValue = Basic.dispose({
id: null,
source: "2017-06-09",
description: null,
tags: [],
companyId: null,
rate: "0.1",
salary: 10
});
basicValue: Consistent with the values converted from parse
{
source: "2017-06-09T00:00:00+08:00",
salary: 10000,
rate: 0.1
}
// Basic.js
let Basic = new Model({
id: 0,
companyId: "",
rate: 0
});
export default Basic;
// Edu.js
let Edu = new Model({
id: 0,
major: "",
school: ""
});
export default Edu;
// User.js
import Edu from "./Edu";
import Basic from "./Basic";
let User = new Model({
basic: Basic,
edu: [Edu]
});
export default User;
import User from './User'
let user = User.parse({
basic:{
id:123123
},
edu:[{
id: 12
}],
})
result:
{
basic: {
id: 123123,
companyId: null,
rate: null
},
edu: [{
id: 12,
school: null
major: null,
}]
}
import User from './User'
let user = User.dispose({
basic:{
id:123123,
companyId: 123,
rate: null
},
edu:[{
id: 12,
school: "school"
major: null,
}],
})
result:
{
basic: {
id:123123,
companyId: 123,
},
edu: [{
id: 12,
school: "school"
}]
}
const info = new InfoModel({
salary: {
type: Number,
parse(data) {
return data.salary / 1000
},
dispose(data) {
return data.salary * 1000
}
},
});
info.parse({salary: 10000})
// {salary: 10}
info.parse({salary: 20})
// {salary: 20000}
class InfoModel extends Model {
parse(data) {
let b = super.parse(data);
if(b.imgUrls.type.length == 0) {
b.imgUrls.type.push('http://*****')
}
return b;
}
dispose(data, param) {
return super.dispose(data, param)
}
}
const info = new InfoModel({
imgUrls: {
type: ['']
},
});
info.parse({})
result:
{
imgUrls: {
type: ['http://*****']
},
}
manba-config.js The default is the ISO date format of the current time zone, for example: 2016-04-19T00:00:00+08:00
import Model from 'js-model';
// Redefining the format of the date conversion
Model.config({
disposeDateFormat(date) {
// change to use timestamp
return manba(date).time();
}
})