Install

Zip archive: Download

Browserify:

npm install js-mobile-console

Bower:

bower install js-mobile-console

Overview

Live demo.

It is extremely nice, that we are on the road of specifying and unifying remote debugging protocol and we can already remotely debug web applications on desktop Chrome, but what if we want to get it working also on Android browser or Safari for iOs?

MobileConsole can be embedded within any page for debugging, it will catch errors and behave exactly as native js console in browser. It also outputs all the logs you've written via an API of window.console.

How is it different from all the existing instruments?

There are already plenty of ways for testing mobile applications. The most advanced is at the moment Chrome remote debugging. Still it is available only Chrome to Chrome.

Another way is to use weinre - tool for remote debugging. It is quite nice and suggests rich functionality. Still it seems quite heavy for me. You should setup a dedicated server for it.

js-mobile-console is in contrast lightweight and requires almost no configuration, you can just include it into your page and debug it when an error appears.

stevemao also stated that it may come handy for debugging web views.

Loading

Css file should be included within html:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./style/mobile-console.min.css" >

Console may be used without any modular system:

< script src = "./mobile-console.min.js" > </ script >

With help of browserify:

var mobileConsole = require ( 'js-mobile-console' );

Or AMD style (RequireJS):

define([ 'js-mobile-console' ], function ( mobileConsole ))

Usage

Simple usage:

mobileConsole.show();

Advanced usage:

mobileConsole.options({ showOnError : true , proxyConsole : false , isCollapsed : true , catchErrors : true });

Conditional toggling:

if (condition) { mobileConsole.show(); } else { mobileConsole.hide(); }

Commands specifying:

mobileConsole.commands({ 'check' : 'var a = 10; a;' , 'run' : '10/5' });

API

show - show console with default options.

- show console with default options. hide - hide console.

- hide console. options - method to initialize console, by default will show console, accepts hash of options.

- method to initialize console, by default will show console, accepts hash of options. commands - method to specify a hash of commands, which later can be executed within console.

Options

showOnError - Default false. Console will be hidden if no show method was called, but it will appear if any error occurs.

- Default false. Console will be hidden if no show method was called, but it will appear if any error occurs. proxyConsole - Default true. Determines if window.console methods are proxied to mobile console.

- Default true. Determines if window.console methods are proxied to mobile console. isCollapsed - Default false. Determines if Console is collpased on startup.

- Default false. Determines if Console is collpased on startup. catchErrors - Default false. Determines if Console is registring window.onerror method in order to catch errors.

Created by msemenistyi

Changelog

fix handling of undefined

added ability to style output with %c

add possibility to add line breaks in console.log strings with



add possibility to specify commands;

add JSON.stringifying for logging;

set z-index to console

fix startup error on logValue

Contributing

Feel free to open issues and send PRs.

License

The MIT License (MIT)



Copyright (c) 2014-2018 Semenistyi Mykyta nikeiwe@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.