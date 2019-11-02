openbase logo
jm

js-middleware

by Unbug Lee
0.3.1 (see all)

Powerful Javascript Middleware Pattern Implementation, apply middleweares to any object.

Overview

Categories

Readme

js-middleware

Powerful Javascript Middleware Pattern implementation, apply middleweares to any object. A painless solution to make codes as scalable and maintainable as ReduxJS and ExpressJS.

Overview

Middleware functions are functions that have access to the target function and it's arguments, and the target object and the next middleware function in the target function cycle. The next middleware function is commonly denoted by a variable named next.

Middleware functions can perform the following tasks:

  • Execute any code.

  • Make changes to the function's arguments.

  • End the target function.

  • Call the next middleware in the stack.

    If the current middleware function does not end the target function cycle, it must call next() to pass control to the next middleware function. Otherwise, the target function will be left hanging.

Get started

  1. window.MiddlewareManager is available for browsers by include dist/middleware.min.js file in your HTML.
  <script src="middleware.min.js"></script>
  1. Or install the package
npm install --save js-middleware

and import it in your files

import {MiddlewareManager} from 'js-middleware';

Usages

Basic

We define a Person class.

// the target object
class Person {
  // the target function
  walk(step) {
    this.step = step;
  }
  
  speak(word) {
    this.word = word;
  }
 }

Then we define a middleware function to print log.

 // middleware for walk function
 const logger = target => next => (...args) => {
    console.log(`walk start, steps: ${args[0]}.`);
    const result = next(...args);
    console.log(`walk end.`);
    return result;
  }

Now we apply the log function as a middleware to a Person instance.

 // apply middleware to target object
 const p = new Person();
 const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p);
 middlewareManager.use('walk', logger);
 p.walk(3);

Whenever a Person instance call it's walk method, we'll see logs from the looger middleware.

Middleware object

We can also apply a middleware object to a target object. Middleware object is an object that contains function's name as same as the target object's function name. Function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply middleware.

const PersonMiddleware = {
  walk: target => next => step => {
    console.log(`walk start, steps: step.`);
    const result = next(step);
    console.log(`walk end.`);
    return result;
  },
  speak: target => next => word => {
    word = 'this is a middleware trying to say: ' + word;
    return next(word);
  }
}

 // apply middleware to target object
 const p = new Person();
 const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p);
 middlewareManager.use(PersonMiddleware);
 p.walk(3);
 p.speak('hi');

middlewareMethods

In a class, function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply as middleware. Or we can use middlewareMethods to define function names for middleware target within a class.

class PersonMiddleware {
  constructor() {
    /**
     * Or Define function names for middleweare target.
     * @type {Array}
     */
    this.middlewareMethods = ['walk', 'speak'];
  }
  // Function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply as middleware.
  _getPrefix() {
   return 'Middleware log: ';
  }
  log(text) {
    console.log('Middleware log: ' + text);
  }
  walk(target) {
    return next => step => {
      this.log(`walk start, steps: step.`);
      const result = next(step);
      this.log(`walk end.`);
      return result;
    }
  }
  speak(target) {
    return next => word => {
      this.log('this is a middleware tring to say: ' + word);
      return next(word);
    }
  }
}

 // apply middleware to target object
 const p = new Person();
 const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p);
 middlewareManager.use(new PersonMiddleware())
 p.walk(3);
 p.speak('hi');

APIs

.use(methodName, ...middlewares)

Apply (register) middleware functions to the target function or apply (register) middleware objects. If the first argument is a middleware object, the rest arguments must be middleware objects.

  • {string|object} methodName String for target function name, object for a middleware object.
  • {...function} middlewares The middleware chain to be applied.
  • return {object} this

Build

  1. Run npm install to install requirements.

  2. Run gulp to builds the library, generates dist/middleware.js as the core script, watches for file changes, starts a HTTP server for debug.

    Usage
  gulp [TASK] [OPTIONS...]

Available tasks
  build       Builds the library.
  clean       Cleans files.
  clean:dist  Cleans dist files.
  clean:docs  Cleans docs files.
  default    
  docs        Builds documentation.
  docs:html   Builds HTML documentation.
  docs:md     Builds markdown documentation.
  help        Display this help text.
  lint        Lint JS files.
  mini        Minify the library.
  server      Starts a HTTP server for debug.
  test        Run test cases.
  watch       Watches for changes in files, re-lint, re-build & re-docs.

  3. Run gulp docs to build docs. View markdown docs with docs/API.md, or run gulp server to start a HTTP server and view HTML docs with localhost:3000/docs/html/.

Roadmap & Make contributions

  • Supports RegExp to match method names, pass the current method name as param to the current middleware.
  • once(methodName, ...middlewares) Apply middlewares only run once.
  • Be able to unuse middlewares.

