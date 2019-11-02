Powerful Javascript Middleware Pattern implementation, apply middleweares to any object. A painless solution to make codes as scalable and maintainable as ReduxJS and ExpressJS.

Overview

Middleware functions are functions that have access to the target function and it's arguments, and the target object and the next middleware function in the target function cycle. The next middleware function is commonly denoted by a variable named next.

Middleware functions can perform the following tasks:

Execute any code.

Make changes to the function's arguments.

End the target function.

Call the next middleware in the stack. If the current middleware function does not end the target function cycle, it must call next() to pass control to the next middleware function. Otherwise, the target function will be left hanging.

Get started

window.MiddlewareManager is available for browsers by include dist/middleware.min.js file in your HTML.

< script src = "middleware.min.js" > </ script >

Or install the package

npm install --save js-middleware

and import it in your files

import {MiddlewareManager} from 'js-middleware' ;

Usages

Basic

We define a Person class.

class Person { walk(step) { this .step = step; } speak(word) { this .word = word; } }

Then we define a middleware function to print log.

const logger = target => next => ( ...args ) => { console .log( `walk start, steps: ${args[ 0 ]} .` ); const result = next(...args); console .log( `walk end.` ); return result; }

Now we apply the log function as a middleware to a Person instance.

const p = new Person(); const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p); middlewareManager. use (' walk ', logger ); p.walk( 3 );

Whenever a Person instance call it's walk method, we'll see logs from the looger middleware.

Middleware object

We can also apply a middleware object to a target object. Middleware object is an object that contains function's name as same as the target object's function name. Function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply middleware.

const PersonMiddleware = { walk : target => next => step => { console .log( `walk start, steps: step.` ); const result = next(step); console .log( `walk end.` ); return result; }, speak : target => next => word => { word = 'this is a middleware trying to say: ' + word; return next(word); } } const p = new Person(); const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p); middlewareManager.use(PersonMiddleware); p.walk( 3 ); p.speak( 'hi' );

middlewareMethods

In a class, function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply as middleware. Or we can use middlewareMethods to define function names for middleware target within a class.

class PersonMiddleware { constructor () { this .middlewareMethods = [ 'walk' , 'speak' ]; } _getPrefix() { return 'Middleware log: ' ; } log(text) { console .log( 'Middleware log: ' + text); } walk(target) { return next => step => { this .log( `walk start, steps: step.` ); const result = next(step); this .log( `walk end.` ); return result; } } speak(target) { return next => word => { this .log( 'this is a middleware tring to say: ' + word); return next(word); } } } const p = new Person(); const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p); middlewareManager.use( new PersonMiddleware()) p.walk( 3 ); p.speak( 'hi' );

APIs

Apply (register) middleware functions to the target function or apply (register) middleware objects. If the first argument is a middleware object, the rest arguments must be middleware objects.

{string|object} methodName String for target function name, object for a middleware object.

methodName String for target function name, object for a middleware object. {...function} middlewares The middleware chain to be applied.

middlewares The middleware chain to be applied. return {object} this

Build

Run npm install to install requirements. Run gulp to builds the library, generates dist/middleware.js as the core script, watches for file changes, starts a HTTP server for debug. Usage gulp [TASK] [OPTIONS...] Available tasks build Builds the library . clean Cleans files . clean :dist Cleans dist files . clean :docs Cleans docs files . default docs Builds documentation . docs :html Builds HTML documentation . docs :md Builds markdown documentation . help Display this help text . lint Lint JS files . mini Minify the library . server Starts a HTTP server for debug . test Run test cases . watch Watches for changes in files , re-lint , re-build & re-docs . Run gulp docs to build docs. View markdown docs with docs/API.md , or run gulp server to start a HTTP server and view HTML docs with localhost:3000/docs/html/.

