Powerful Javascript Middleware Pattern implementation, apply middleweares to any object. A painless solution to make codes as scalable and maintainable as ReduxJS and ExpressJS.
Middleware functions are functions that have access to the target function and it's arguments, and the target object and the next middleware function in the target function cycle. The next middleware function is commonly denoted by a variable named next.
Middleware functions can perform the following tasks:
Execute any code.
Make changes to the function's arguments.
End the target function.
Call the next middleware in the stack.
If the current middleware function does not end the target function cycle, it must call next() to pass control to the next middleware function. Otherwise, the target function will be left hanging.
dist/middleware.min.js file in your HTML.
<script src="middleware.min.js"></script>
npm install --save js-middleware
and import it in your files
import {MiddlewareManager} from 'js-middleware';
We define a Person class.
// the target object
class Person {
// the target function
walk(step) {
this.step = step;
}
speak(word) {
this.word = word;
}
}
Then we define a middleware function to print log.
// middleware for walk function
const logger = target => next => (...args) => {
console.log(`walk start, steps: ${args[0]}.`);
const result = next(...args);
console.log(`walk end.`);
return result;
}
Now we apply the log function as a middleware to a Person instance.
// apply middleware to target object
const p = new Person();
const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p);
middlewareManager.use('walk', logger);
p.walk(3);
Whenever a Person instance call it's walk method, we'll see logs from the looger middleware.
We can also apply a middleware object to a target object. Middleware object is an object that contains function's name as same as the target object's function name. Function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply middleware.
const PersonMiddleware = {
walk: target => next => step => {
console.log(`walk start, steps: step.`);
const result = next(step);
console.log(`walk end.`);
return result;
},
speak: target => next => word => {
word = 'this is a middleware trying to say: ' + word;
return next(word);
}
}
// apply middleware to target object
const p = new Person();
const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p);
middlewareManager.use(PersonMiddleware);
p.walk(3);
p.speak('hi');
In a class, function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply as middleware.
Or we can use
middlewareMethods to define function names for middleware target within a class.
class PersonMiddleware {
constructor() {
/**
* Or Define function names for middleweare target.
* @type {Array}
*/
this.middlewareMethods = ['walk', 'speak'];
}
// Function's name start or end with "_" will not be able to apply as middleware.
_getPrefix() {
return 'Middleware log: ';
}
log(text) {
console.log('Middleware log: ' + text);
}
walk(target) {
return next => step => {
this.log(`walk start, steps: step.`);
const result = next(step);
this.log(`walk end.`);
return result;
}
}
speak(target) {
return next => word => {
this.log('this is a middleware tring to say: ' + word);
return next(word);
}
}
}
// apply middleware to target object
const p = new Person();
const middlewareManager = new MiddlewareManager(p);
middlewareManager.use(new PersonMiddleware())
p.walk(3);
p.speak('hi');
Apply (register) middleware functions to the target function or apply (register) middleware objects. If the first argument is a middleware object, the rest arguments must be middleware objects.
Run
npm install to install requirements.
Run
gulp to builds the library, generates
dist/middleware.js as the core script, watches for file changes,
starts a HTTP server for debug.
Usage
gulp [TASK] [OPTIONS...]
Available tasks
build Builds the library.
clean Cleans files.
clean:dist Cleans dist files.
clean:docs Cleans docs files.
default
docs Builds documentation.
docs:html Builds HTML documentation.
docs:md Builds markdown documentation.
help Display this help text.
lint Lint JS files.
mini Minify the library.
server Starts a HTTP server for debug.
test Run test cases.
watch Watches for changes in files, re-lint, re-build & re-docs.
Run
gulp docs to build docs. View markdown docs with
docs/API.md, or run
gulp server to start a HTTP server
and view HTML docs with localhost:3000/docs/html/.