A simple MD5 hash function for JavaScript supports UTF-8 encoding.
You can also install js-md5 by using Bower.
bower install md5
For node.js, you can use this command to install:
npm install js-md5
buffer method is deprecated. This maybe confuse with Buffer in node.js. Please use
arrayBuffer instead.
You could use like this:
md5('Message to hash');
var hash = md5.create();
hash.update('Message to hash');
hash.hex();
If you use node.js, you should require the module first:
md5 = require('js-md5');
It supports AMD:
require(['your/path/md5.js'], function(md5) {
// ...
});
md5(''); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'); // 9e107d9d372bb6826bd81d3542a419d6
md5('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'); // e4d909c290d0fb1ca068ffaddf22cbd0
// It also supports UTF-8 encoding
md5('中文'); // a7bac2239fcdcb3a067903d8077c4a07
// It also supports byte `Array`, `Uint8Array`, `ArrayBuffer`
md5([]); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5(new Uint8Array([])); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
// Different output
md5(''); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5.hex(''); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5.array(''); // [212, 29, 140, 217, 143, 0, 178, 4, 233, 128, 9, 152, 236, 248, 66, 126]
md5.digest(''); // [212, 29, 140, 217, 143, 0, 178, 4, 233, 128, 9, 152, 236, 248, 66, 126]
md5.arrayBuffer(''); // ArrayBuffer
md5.buffer(''); // ArrayBuffer, deprecated, This maybe confuse with Buffer in node.js. Please use arrayBuffer instead.
md5.base64(''); // 1B2M2Y8AsgTpgAmY7PhCfg==
The project is released under the MIT license.
The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-md5
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)