Installation

You can also install js-md5 by using Bower.

bower install md5

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-md5

Notice

buffer method is deprecated. This maybe confuse with Buffer in node.js. Please use arrayBuffer instead.

Usage

You could use like this:

md5( 'Message to hash' ); var hash = md5.create(); hash.update( 'Message to hash' ); hash.hex();

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

md5 = require ( 'js-md5' );

It supports AMD:

require ([ 'your/path/md5.js' ], function ( md5 ) { });

See document

Example

md5( '' ); md5( 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog' ); md5( 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.' ); md5( '中文' ); md5([]); md5( new Uint8Array ([])); md5( '' ); md5.hex( '' ); md5.array( '' ); md5.digest( '' ); md5.arrayBuffer( '' ); md5.buffer( '' ); md5.base64( '' );

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-md5

Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)