jm

js-md5

by Chen, Yi-Cyuan
0.7.3 (see all)

A simple MD5 hash function for JavaScript supports UTF-8 encoding.

Readme

js-md5

A simple MD5 hash function for JavaScript supports UTF-8 encoding.

Demo

MD5 Online
MD5 File Checksum Online

Download

Compress
Uncompress

Installation

You can also install js-md5 by using Bower.

bower install md5

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-md5

Notice

buffer method is deprecated. This maybe confuse with Buffer in node.js. Please use arrayBuffer instead.

Usage

You could use like this:

md5('Message to hash');
var hash = md5.create();
hash.update('Message to hash');
hash.hex();

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

md5 = require('js-md5');

It supports AMD:

require(['your/path/md5.js'], function(md5) {
// ...
});

See document

Example

md5(''); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'); // 9e107d9d372bb6826bd81d3542a419d6
md5('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'); // e4d909c290d0fb1ca068ffaddf22cbd0

// It also supports UTF-8 encoding
md5('中文'); // a7bac2239fcdcb3a067903d8077c4a07

// It also supports byte `Array`, `Uint8Array`, `ArrayBuffer`
md5([]); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5(new Uint8Array([])); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e

// Different output
md5(''); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5.hex(''); // d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e
md5.array(''); // [212, 29, 140, 217, 143, 0, 178, 4, 233, 128, 9, 152, 236, 248, 66, 126]
md5.digest(''); // [212, 29, 140, 217, 143, 0, 178, 4, 233, 128, 9, 152, 236, 248, 66, 126]
md5.arrayBuffer(''); // ArrayBuffer
md5.buffer(''); // ArrayBuffer, deprecated, This maybe confuse with Buffer in node.js. Please use arrayBuffer instead.
md5.base64(''); // 1B2M2Y8AsgTpgAmY7PhCfg==

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

Contact

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-md5
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)

