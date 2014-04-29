ver 1.2.4 based on PHP Markdown Extra 1.2.5

originally developed by boumankan

js-markdown-extra is a experimental JavaScript port of PHP Markdown Extra.

PHP Markdown Extra demo

I couldn't retain complete comaptibility because of difference between PHP's regular expression and JavaScript's one, but it can convert most of simple markdown text. perhaps.

Demo

You can try in your hand.

Demo page

How to use

Load this script in HTML and call Markdown function.

var html = Markdown( text );

Notice

It has possibility of entering infinite loop by some user input because I try to port PHP Markdown Extra with incompatible regular expression test.

Known issues

Emphasis or strong syntax may have a bug.

Possible to freeze when incomplete syntax.

Bracket nesting is unsupported.

Copyright

License

This software is based on BSD license.

Free for modification, redistribution and embedding if copyright included.

Agreement

Shall we not be liable for any damages caused by this software.