ver 1.2.4
based on PHP Markdown Extra 1.2.5
originally developed by boumankan
js-markdown-extra is a experimental JavaScript port of PHP Markdown Extra.
I couldn't retain complete comaptibility because of difference between PHP's regular expression and JavaScript's one, but it can convert most of simple markdown text. perhaps.
You can try in your hand.
Load this script in HTML and call
Markdown function.
//example :
var html = Markdown( text );
It has possibility of entering infinite loop by some user input because I try to port PHP Markdown Extra with incompatible regular expression test.
This software is based on BSD license.
Free for modification, redistribution and embedding if copyright included.
Shall we not be liable for any damages caused by this software.