The Library Detector extension discovers which JavaScript libraries are being utilized on webpages that you visit and displays their icons on the Chrome Menu. Currently supports:

To run the development version of the plugin

Clone the Git repo from Github git clone git@github.com:johnmichel/Library-Detector-for-Chrome.git LibraryDetector Navigate to chrome://extensions in Chrome Expand the "Developer Mode" section Click "Load unpacked extension..." and select the LibraryDetector folder

Contributors

Inspiration

Library detection class inspired by Paul Bakaus' Library Detector for Firefox