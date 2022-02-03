JS Stellar Base

The stellar-base library is the lowest-level stellar helper library. It consists of classes to read, write, hash, and sign the xdr structures that are used in stellar-core. This is an implementation in JavaScript that can be used on either Node.js or web browsers.

Warning! The Node version of this package uses the sodium-native package, a native implementation of Ed25519 in Node.js, as an optional dependency. This means that if for any reason installation of this package fails, stellar-base will fallback to the much slower implementation contained in tweetnacl . If you'd explicitly prefer not to install the sodium-native package, pass the appropriate flag to skip optional dependencies when installing this package (e.g. --no-optional if using npm install or --without-optional using yarn install ). If you are using stellar-base in a browser you can ignore this. However, for production backend deployments you should most likely be using sodium-native . If sodium-native is successfully installed and working, StellarBase.FastSigning variable will be equal true . Otherwise it will be false .

Quick start

Using yarn to include js-stellar-base in your own project:

yarn add stellar-base

For browsers, use Bower to install it. It exports a variable StellarBase . The example below assumes you have stellar-base.js relative to your html file.

< script src = "stellar-base.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(StellarBase); </ script >

Install

To use as a module in a Node.js project

Install it using yarn:

yarn add stellar-base

require/import it in your JavaScript:

var StellarBase = require ( 'stellar-base' );

To self host for use in the browser

Install it using bower:

bower install stellar-base

Include it in the browser:

< script src = "./bower_components/stellar-base/stellar-base.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(StellarBase); </ script >

If you don't want to use install Bower, you can copy built JS files from the bower-js-stellar-base repo.

To use the cdnjs hosted script in the browser

Instruct the browser to fetch the library from cdnjs, a 3rd party service that hosts js libraries:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/stellar-base/{version}/stellar-base.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(StellarBase); </ script >

Note that this method relies using a third party to host the JS library. This may not be entirely secure.

Make sure that you are using the latest version number. They can be found on the releases page in Github.

To develop and test js-stellar-base itself

Install Node 12.x

We support the oldest LTS release of Node, which is currently. Please likewise install and develop on Node 12 so you don't get surprised when your code works locally but breaks in CI.

If you work on several projects that use different Node versions, you might find helpful to install a nodejs version manager.

Install Yarn

This project uses Yarn to manages its dependencies. To install Yarn, follow the project instructions available at https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install.

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/stellar/js-stellar-base.git

Install dependencies inside js-stellar-base folder

cd js-stellar-base yarn

Observe the project's code style

While you're making changes, make sure to run the linter-watcher to catch any linting errors (in addition to making sure your text editor supports ESLint)

node_modules/.bin/gulp watch

If you're working on a file not in src , limit your code to Node 6.16 ES! See what's supported here: https://node.green/ (The reason is that our npm library must support earlier versions of Node, so the tests need to run on those versions.)

Updating XDR definitions

Make sure you have Ruby installed. You can either use a global installation, or use a version manager.

Install Bundler. Install all dependencies. Copy xdr files from https://github.com/stellar/stellar-core/tree/master/src/xdr to ./xdr . Run yarn xdr from the js-stellar-base folder. Transform the newly-generated JS into TypeScript using dts-xdr:

To "scriptify" the above instructions, here are the steps one by one:

git clone https://github.com/stellar/js-stellar-base cd js-stellar-base bundle install yarn yarn xdr git clone https://github.com/stellar/dts-xdr cd dts-xdr npm install OUT=stellar-xdr_generated.d.ts npx jscodeshift -t src/transform.js ../src/generated/stellar-xdr_generated.js cp stellar-xdr_generated.d.ts ../types/xdr.d.ts cd .. && rm -rf dts-xdr yarn run prettier --write types/xdr.d.ts

Usage

For information on how to use js-stellar-base, take a look at the docs in the docs folder.

Testing

To run all tests:

gulp test

To run a specific set of tests:

gulp test:node gulp test:browser

You can also run yarn test for a simpler subset of the test cases.

Tests are also run automatically in Github Actions for every master commit and pull request.

Documentation

Documentation for this repo lives inside the docs folder.

Contributing

Please see the CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to this project.

Publishing to npm

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch | premajor | preminor | prepatch | prerelease]

A new version will be published to npm and Bower by GitHub Actions.

npm >= 2.13.0 required. Read more about npm version.

License

js-stellar-base is licensed under an Apache-2.0 license. See the LICENSE file for details.