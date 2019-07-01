The current version has been moved to the js-joda mono repository, see https://github.com/js-joda/js-joda
Implementation of the js-joda ZoneRulesProvider, providing the bindings to the iana tzdb, using latest zone file generated by moment-timezone
Install joda using npm
npm install js-joda
npm install js-joda-timezone
var jsJoda = require('js-joda')
require('js-joda-timezone')
var { LocalDateTime, ZoneId, ZonedDateTime } = jsJoda;
LocalDateTime
.parse('2016-06-30T11:30')
.atZone(ZoneId.of('Europe/Berlin'))
.toString() // 2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]
ZonedDateTime
.parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]')
.withZoneSameInstant(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
.toString() // 2016-06-30T05:30-04:00[America/New_York]
ZonedDateTime
.parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]')
.withZoneSameLocal(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
.toString() // 2016-06-30T11:30-04:00[America/New_York]
import { ZonedDateTime, ZoneId } from 'js-joda'
import 'js-joda-timezone'
const zdt = ZonedDateTime.now(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
<script src="../dist/js-joda.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/js-joda-timezone.js"></script>
<script>
// copy all js-joda classes to the global scope
for(let key in JSJoda) { this[key] = JSJoda[key]; }
LocalDateTime
.parse('2016-06-30T11:30')
.atZone(ZoneId.of('Europe/Berlin'))
.toString() // 2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]
ZonedDateTime
.parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]')
.withZoneSameInstant(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
.toString() // 2016-06-30T05:30-04:00[America/New_York]
ZonedDateTime
.parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]')
.withZoneSameLocal(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
.toString() // 2016-06-30T11:30-04:00[America/New_York]
</script>
If you don't need all the historical data that js-joda-timezone provides, you can instead use one of the reduced files ize builds:
js-joda-timezone-10-year-range.js covers +- five years from the current version's release
js-joda-timezone-1970-2030.js covers from 1970 to 2030
js-joda-timezone-2012-2022.js covers from 2012 to 2022
To use one of these, just change your import path to the following format:
import 'js-joda-timezone/dist/js-joda-timezone-1970-2030'
js-joda-timezone is released under the BSD 3-clause license:
The author of joda time and the lead architect of the JSR-310 is Stephen Colebourne.
The json versions of the iana tzdb are imported from and generated with moment-timezone.