openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

js-joda-timezone

by js-joda
2.1.1 (see all)

!This package is deprecated!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package is deprecated, please check/use @js-joda/timezone instead

Readme

!This package is deprecated!

The current version has been moved to the js-joda mono repository, see https://github.com/js-joda/js-joda

js-joda-timezone

npm version Build Status Sauce Test Status Coverage Status Tested node version

Sauce Test Status

Motivation

Implementation of the js-joda ZoneRulesProvider, providing the bindings to the iana tzdb, using latest zone file generated by moment-timezone

Usage

Node

Install joda using npm

npm install js-joda
npm install js-joda-timezone

es5

var jsJoda = require('js-joda')
require('js-joda-timezone')

var { LocalDateTime, ZoneId, ZonedDateTime } = jsJoda;
     
LocalDateTime
    .parse('2016-06-30T11:30')
    .atZone(ZoneId.of('Europe/Berlin'))
    .toString()  // 2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]
     
ZonedDateTime
    .parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]') 
    .withZoneSameInstant(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
    .toString() // 2016-06-30T05:30-04:00[America/New_York]

ZonedDateTime
    .parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]')
    .withZoneSameLocal(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
    .toString() // 2016-06-30T11:30-04:00[America/New_York]

es6 / typescript

import { ZonedDateTime, ZoneId } from 'js-joda'
import 'js-joda-timezone'

const zdt = ZonedDateTime.now(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))

Browser

<script src="../dist/js-joda.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/js-joda-timezone.js"></script>
<script>
    // copy all js-joda classes to the global scope
    for(let key in JSJoda) { this[key] = JSJoda[key]; }
        
    LocalDateTime
        .parse('2016-06-30T11:30')
        .atZone(ZoneId.of('Europe/Berlin'))
        .toString()  // 2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]
         
    ZonedDateTime
        .parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]') 
        .withZoneSameInstant(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
        .toString() // 2016-06-30T05:30-04:00[America/New_York]

    ZonedDateTime
        .parse('2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]')
        .withZoneSameLocal(ZoneId.of('America/New_York'))
        .toString() // 2016-06-30T11:30-04:00[America/New_York]
</script>

Reducing js-joda-timezone file size

If you don't need all the historical data that js-joda-timezone provides, you can instead use one of the reduced files ize builds:

  • js-joda-timezone-10-year-range.js covers +- five years from the current version's release
  • js-joda-timezone-1970-2030.js covers from 1970 to 2030
  • js-joda-timezone-2012-2022.js covers from 2012 to 2022

To use one of these, just change your import path to the following format:

import 'js-joda-timezone/dist/js-joda-timezone-1970-2030'

Implementation details

  • This ZoneRulesProvider implemantion supplies all functionality that is required by the js-joda package.
  • Additional ZoneRules functionality like transitions(), etc. is not implemented.

License

  • js-joda-timezone is released under the BSD 3-clause license:

  • The author of joda time and the lead architect of the JSR-310 is Stephen Colebourne.

  • The json versions of the iana tzdb are imported from and generated with moment-timezone.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial