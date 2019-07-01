!This package is deprecated!

The current version has been moved to the js-joda mono repository, see https://github.com/js-joda/js-joda

Motivation

Implementation of the js-joda ZoneRulesProvider, providing the bindings to the iana tzdb, using latest zone file generated by moment-timezone

Usage

Node

Install joda using npm

npm install js-joda npm install js-joda-timezone

es5

var jsJoda = require ( 'js-joda' ) require ( 'js-joda-timezone' ) var { LocalDateTime, ZoneId, ZonedDateTime } = jsJoda; LocalDateTime .parse( '2016-06-30T11:30' ) .atZone(ZoneId.of( 'Europe/Berlin' )) .toString() ZonedDateTime .parse( '2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]' ) .withZoneSameInstant(ZoneId.of( 'America/New_York' )) .toString() ZonedDateTime .parse( '2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]' ) .withZoneSameLocal(ZoneId.of( 'America/New_York' )) .toString()

es6 / typescript

import { ZonedDateTime, ZoneId } from 'js-joda' import 'js-joda-timezone' const zdt = ZonedDateTime.now(ZoneId.of( 'America/New_York' ))

Browser

< script src = "../dist/js-joda.js" > </ script > < script src = "../dist/js-joda-timezone.js" > </ script > < script > for ( let key in JSJoda) { this [key] = JSJoda[key]; } LocalDateTime .parse( '2016-06-30T11:30' ) .atZone(ZoneId.of( 'Europe/Berlin' )) .toString() ZonedDateTime .parse( '2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]' ) .withZoneSameInstant(ZoneId.of( 'America/New_York' )) .toString() ZonedDateTime .parse( '2016-06-30T11:30+02:00[Europe/Berlin]' ) .withZoneSameLocal(ZoneId.of( 'America/New_York' )) .toString() </ script >

Reducing js-joda-timezone file size

If you don't need all the historical data that js-joda-timezone provides, you can instead use one of the reduced files ize builds:

js-joda-timezone-10-year-range.js covers +- five years from the current version's release

covers +- five years from the current version's release js-joda-timezone-1970-2030.js covers from 1970 to 2030

covers from 1970 to 2030 js-joda-timezone-2012-2022.js covers from 2012 to 2022

To use one of these, just change your import path to the following format:

import 'js-joda-timezone/dist/js-joda-timezone-1970-2030'

Implementation details

This ZoneRulesProvider implemantion supplies all functionality that is required by the js-joda package.

Additional ZoneRules functionality like transitions(), etc. is not implemented.

License