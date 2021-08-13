openbase logo
jiz

js-image-zoom

by Andrii Malaman
0.7.0 (see all)

Image zoom on mouse hover for desktop browsers without external dependencies

Readme

js-image-zoom

Overview

Pure JavaScript utility for desktop browsers for image zoom on mouse hover. No external dependencies required.

Demo

Demo

Install

npm install js-image-zoom --save

Usage

Basic usage example

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF8">
    <title>Title</title>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/js-image-zoom@0.7.0/js-image-zoom.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="img-container" style="width: 400px">
    <img src="https://github.com/malaman/js-image-zoom/blob/master/example/1.jpg?raw=true" />
</div>
<script>

var options1 = {
    width: 400,
    zoomWidth: 500,
    offset: {vertical: 0, horizontal: 10}
};

// If the width and height of the image are not known or to adjust the image to the container of it
var options2 = {
    fillContainer: true,
    offset: {vertical: 0, horizontal: 10}
};

new ImageZoom(document.getElementById("img-container"), options2);

</script>
</body>
</html>

Check basic example in browser: Basic Example

Arguments

  • container (Object) - DOM element, which contains a source image
  • options (Object) - js-image-zoom options
    • width (number) - width of the source image (optional)
    • height (number) - height of the source image (optional).
    • fillContainer (boolean) - true/false (optional). To take the size of the container or if the width & height of the image/container are not known
    • zoomWidth (number) - width of the zoomed image. Zoomed image height equals source image height (optional)
    • img (string) - url of the source image. Provided if container does not contain img element as a tag (optional)
    • scale (number) - zoom scale. if not provided, scale is calculated as natural image size / image size, provided in params (optional if zoomWidth param is provided)
    • offset (object) - {vertical: number, horizontal: number}. Zoomed image offset (optional)
    • zoomContainer (node) - DOM node reference where zoomedImage will be appended to (default to the container element of image)
    • zoomStyle (string) - custom style applied to the zoomed image (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')
    • zoomPosition (string) - position of zoomed image. It can be: top, left, bottom, original or the default right.
    • zoomLensStyle (string) custom style applied to to zoom lents (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')

For react users

React wrapper around js-image-zoom is available:

react-image-zoom

RouteMap

  • extend testing coverage
  • add additional examples

