Overview

Pure JavaScript utility for desktop browsers for image zoom on mouse hover. No external dependencies required.

Demo

Install

npm install js-image-zoom --save

Usage

Basic usage example

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF8"> <title>Title</title> <script src="https://unpkg.com/js-image-zoom@0.7.0/js-image-zoom.js" type="application/javascript"></script> </head> <body> <div id="img-container" style="width: 400px"> <img src="https://github.com/malaman/js-image-zoom/blob/master/example/1.jpg?raw=true" /> </div> <script> var options1 = { width: 400, zoomWidth: 500, offset: {vertical: 0, horizontal: 10} }; // If the width and height of the image are not known or to adjust the image to the container of it var options2 = { fillContainer: true, offset: {vertical: 0, horizontal: 10} }; new ImageZoom(document.getElementById("img-container"), options2); </script> </body> </html>

Check basic example in browser: Basic Example

Arguments

container (Object) - DOM element, which contains a source image

(Object) - DOM element, which contains a source image options (Object) - js-image-zoom options width (number) - width of the source image (optional) height (number) - height of the source image (optional). fillContainer (boolean) - true/false (optional). To take the size of the container or if the width & height of the image/container are not known zoomWidth (number) - width of the zoomed image. Zoomed image height equals source image height (optional) img (string) - url of the source image. Provided if container does not contain img element as a tag (optional) scale (number) - zoom scale. if not provided, scale is calculated as natural image size / image size, provided in params (optional if zoomWidth param is provided) offset (object) - {vertical: number, horizontal: number}. Zoomed image offset (optional) zoomContainer (node) - DOM node reference where zoomedImage will be appended to (default to the container element of image) zoomStyle (string) - custom style applied to the zoomed image (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;') zoomPosition (string) - position of zoomed image. It can be: top , left , bottom , original or the default right . zoomLensStyle (string) custom style applied to to zoom lents (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')

For react users

React wrapper around js-image-zoom is available:

react-image-zoom

