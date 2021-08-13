js-image-zoom
Overview
Pure JavaScript utility for desktop browsers for image zoom on mouse hover. No external dependencies required.
Demo
Install
npm install js-image-zoom --save
Usage
Basic usage example
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF8">
<title>Title</title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/js-image-zoom@0.7.0/js-image-zoom.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="img-container" style="width: 400px">
<img src="https://github.com/malaman/js-image-zoom/blob/master/example/1.jpg?raw=true" />
</div>
<script>
var options1 = {
width: 400,
zoomWidth: 500,
offset: {vertical: 0, horizontal: 10}
};
// If the width and height of the image are not known or to adjust the image to the container of it
var options2 = {
fillContainer: true,
offset: {vertical: 0, horizontal: 10}
};
new ImageZoom(document.getElementById("img-container"), options2);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Check basic example in browser:
Basic Example
Arguments
- container (Object) - DOM element, which contains a source image
- options (Object) - js-image-zoom options
- width (number) - width of the source image (optional)
- height (number) - height of the source image (optional).
- fillContainer (boolean) - true/false (optional). To take the size of the container or if the width & height of the image/container are not known
- zoomWidth (number) - width of the zoomed image. Zoomed image height equals source image height (optional)
- img (string) - url of the source image. Provided if container does not contain img element as a tag (optional)
- scale (number) - zoom scale. if not provided, scale is calculated as natural image size / image size, provided in params (optional if zoomWidth param is provided)
- offset (object) - {vertical: number, horizontal: number}. Zoomed image offset (optional)
- zoomContainer (node) - DOM node reference where zoomedImage will be appended to (default to the container element of image)
- zoomStyle (string) - custom style applied to the zoomed image (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')
- zoomPosition (string) - position of zoomed image. It can be:
top,
left,
bottom,
original or the default
right.
- zoomLensStyle (string) custom style applied to to zoom lents (i.e. 'opacity: 0.1;background-color: white;')
For react users
React wrapper around js-image-zoom is available:
react-image-zoom
