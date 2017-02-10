A simple HTML encode / decode function for JavaScript.
You can also install js-htmlencode by using Bower.
bower install js-htmlencode
For node.js, you can use this command to install:
npm install js-htmlencode
You could use like this:
htmlEncode('Html to encode');
htmlDecode('String to decode');
If you use node.js, you should require the module first:
var htmlEncode = require('js-htmlencode');
Or
var htmlEncode = require('js-htmlencode').htmlEncode;
var htmlDecode = require('js-htmlencode').htmlDecode;
It supports AMD:
require(['your/path/htmlencode.js'], function (htmlEncode) {
var htmlEncode = htmlEncode.htmlEncode;
var htmlDecode = htmlDecode.htmlDecode;
// ...
});
For TypeScript
import { htmlEncode, htmlDecode } from 'js-htmlencode';
htmlEncode('ooo');
htmlDecode('xxx');
htmlEncode('<a href="#">HTML Encode</a>'); // <a href="#">HTML Encode</a>
htmlDecode('<a href="#">HTML Encode</a>'); // <a href="#">HTML Encode</a>
The project is released under the MIT license.
The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-htmlencode
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)