



A simple HTML encode / decode function for JavaScript.

Demo

HTML Encode Online

HTML Decode Online

Download

Compress

Uncompress

Installation

You can also install js-htmlencode by using Bower.

bower install js-htmlencode

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-htmlencode

Usage

You could use like this:

htmlEncode( 'Html to encode' ); htmlDecode( 'String to decode' );

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

var htmlEncode = require ( 'js-htmlencode' );

Or

var htmlEncode = require ( 'js-htmlencode' ).htmlEncode; var htmlDecode = require ( 'js-htmlencode' ).htmlDecode;

It supports AMD:

require ([ 'your/path/htmlencode.js' ], function ( htmlEncode ) { var htmlEncode = htmlEncode.htmlEncode; var htmlDecode = htmlDecode.htmlDecode; });

For TypeScript

import { htmlEncode, htmlDecode } from 'js-htmlencode' ; htmlEncode( 'ooo' ); htmlDecode( 'xxx' );

Example

htmlEncode( '<a href="#">HTML Encode</a>' ); htmlDecode( '<a href="#">HTML Encode</a>' ); htmlDecode( '<a href="#">HTML Encode</a>' );

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-htmlencode

Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)