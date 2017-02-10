openbase logo
js-htmlencode

by emn178
0.3.0 (see all)

A simple HTML encode / decode function for JavaScript.

Readme

js-htmlencode

A simple HTML encode / decode function for JavaScript.

Demo

Download

Installation

You can also install js-htmlencode by using Bower.

bower install js-htmlencode

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-htmlencode

Usage

You could use like this:

htmlEncode('Html to encode');
htmlDecode('String to decode');

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

var htmlEncode = require('js-htmlencode');

Or

var htmlEncode = require('js-htmlencode').htmlEncode;
var htmlDecode = require('js-htmlencode').htmlDecode;

It supports AMD:

require(['your/path/htmlencode.js'], function (htmlEncode) {
  var htmlEncode = htmlEncode.htmlEncode;
  var htmlDecode = htmlDecode.htmlDecode;
  // ...
});

For TypeScript

import { htmlEncode, htmlDecode } from 'js-htmlencode';
htmlEncode('ooo');
htmlDecode('xxx');

Example

htmlEncode('<a href="#">HTML Encode</a>'); // &lt;a href=&quot;#&quot;&gt;HTML Encode&lt;/a&gt;
htmlDecode('&lt;a href=&quot;#&quot;&gt;HTML Encode&lt;/a&gt;'); // <a href="#">HTML Encode</a>
htmlDecode('<a href="#">HTML Encode</a>'); // <a href="#">HTML Encode</a>

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

Contact

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-htmlencode
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)

