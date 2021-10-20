This is not an official Google product.
This is a tool for checking the license of JavaScript projects. It scans the
package.json file to check its license and recursively checks all of its
dependencies.
DISCLAIMER: This tool is NOT a replacement for legal advice or due diligence for your project's license validity. We recommend you consult a lawyer if you want legal advice.
npm install [--save-dev] js-green-licenses
If you want to install globally,
npm install -g js-green-licenses
usage: jsgl [-h] [-v] [--local <directory>] [--pr <github PR>]
[--dev] [--verbose] [<package or package@version>]
License checker for npm modules
Positional arguments:
<package or package@version>
Package name to check license for. Can include
version spec after @. E.g. foo@^1.2.3. Otherwise
latest.
Optional arguments:
-h, --help Show this help message and exit.
-v, --version Show program's version number and exit.
--local <directory>, -l <directory>
Check a local directory instead of public npm.
--pr <github PR> Check a github pull request. Must be
<owner>/<repo>/pull/<id>
--dev Also check devDependencies.
--verbose Verbose error outputs.
This tool checks licenses for 1) an already published npm package, 2) a local
directory, or 3) a GitHub pull request. For checking an npm package, you can
just pass the package name (optionally together with the version) as the
argument. To check a local directory, you should pass the
--local path/to/repo argument. To check for a GitHub PR, you should pass the
--pr <owner>/<repo>/pull/<id> argument.
If the tool finds any non-green licenses in the given package or in its dependencies, they will be printed out together with the detailed information.
If you pass
--dev, the
devDependencies will be checked as well as the
dependencies.
jsgl also checks sub-packages for
--local and
--pr flags when it
detects that the repository is a monorepo. It assumes a certain directory
structure for detecting whether a repository is a monorepo: the top-level
directory should have the
packages directory in it and sub-packages must
exist under that directory. In that case, all the
package.json files are
found from sub-packages and
jsgl checks all of them.
For example, when a directory
foo is like this:
foo
|
+-- packages
| |
| +-- bar
| | |
| | +-- package.json
| | |
| | +-- ...
| |
| +-- baz
| |
| +-- package.json
| |
| +-- ...
|
+-- package.json
|
+-- ...
,
jsgl checks all of
foo/package.json,
foo/packages/bar/package.json,
and
foo/packages/baz/package.json.
You can customize how
jsgl works with the configuration file, named
js-green-licenses.json. For example, you can specify the license list that
you would like to consider green. The license IDs must be listed in the
greenLicenses section of the configuration file. In that case,
jsgl will
use that custom list instead of its default list.
The default green license list is:
const DEFAULT_GREEN_LICENSES = [
'0BSD', 'AFL-2.1', 'AFL-3.0', 'APSL-2.0', 'Apache-1.1',
'Apache-2.0', 'Artistic-1.0', 'Artistic-2.0', 'BSD-2-Clause', 'BSD-3-Clause',
'BSL-1.0', 'CC-BY-1.0', 'CC-BY-2.0', 'CC-BY-2.5', 'CC-BY-3.0',
'CC-BY-4.0', 'CC0-1.0', 'CDDL-1.0', 'CDDL-1.1', 'CPL-1.0',
'EPL-1.0', 'FTL', 'IPL-1.0', 'ISC', 'LGPL-2.0',
'LGPL-2.1', 'LGPL-3.0', 'LPL-1.02', 'MIT', 'MPL-1.0',
'MPL-1.1', 'MPL-2.0', 'MS-PL', 'NCSA', 'OpenSSL',
'PHP-3.0', 'Ruby', 'Unlicense', 'W3C', 'Xnet',
'ZPL-2.0', 'Zend-2.0', 'Zlib', 'libtiff',
];
You can also allowlist some npm packages and they will be considered "green"
even when they have non-green licenses or no licenses. It's useful when
jsgl is unable to verify the validness of a certain package's license for
some reason. For example, when a package doesn't specify its license in its
package.json but has a separate
LICENSE file,
jsgl can't verify that.
You can allowlist that package to make
jsgl not complain about that
package.
A typical configuration file looks like this:
{
"greenLicenses": [
// Custom green licenses.
"Apache-2.0",
"MIT",
"BSD-3-Clause",
...
],
"packageAllowlist": [
/* packages considered ok */
"foo",
"bar", // inline comment
"package-with-no-license",
"package-with-okish-license",
...
]
}
The
greenLicenses section is for the custom license list and the
packageAllowlist section is for the package allowlist.
Note that comments are allowed in
js-green-licenses.json.
The configuration file must be located in the top-level directory of a
repository for
--local and
--pr. When checking remote npm packages,
jsgl tries to locate the configuration file in the current local directory
from which
jsgl is invoked.
It is desirable that the license names in the
greenLicenses section be
valid license IDs defined in https://spdx.org/licenses/ whenever possible.
You can also use
js-green-licenses as a library as well as a command-line
utility. Usually the
LicenseChecker class is the only one you would have to
use.
const opts = {
dev: false,
verbose: true,
};
const checker = new LicenseChecker(opts);
Both the
dev and the
verbose fields are optional and default to false.
When
dev is true, the
devDependencies section is checked as well as the
dependencies section of
package.json. When
verbose is true,
jsgl
generates more verbose output.
const jsgl = require('js-green-licenses');
gulp.task('check_licenses', function() {
const checker = new jsgl.LicenseChecker({
dev: true,
verbose: false,
});
checker.setDefaultHandlers();
return checker.checkLocalDirectory('.');
});
LicenseChecker#setDefaultHandler()
setDefaultHandlers(): void;
Sets the default event handlers that are used by the CLI. For events
emitted by
LicenseChecker, see the Events subsection.
LicenseChecker#checkLocalDirectory()
checkLocalDirectory(directory: string): Promise<void>;
This provides the functionality of the CLI when the
--local flag is
passed. It finds and checks the
package.json file in the
directory and
recursively checks its dependencies. This method also detects monorepos
and checks sub-packages as well, as explained in the CLI section
above.
This method reads in the configuration from the
js-green-licenses.json
file in the
directory, if it exists.
LicenseChecker#checkRemotePackage()
checkRemotePackage(pkg: string): Promise<void>;
This provides the functionality of the CLI when neither
--local or
--pr is passed. It retrieves and checks the
package.json for the
remote npm package and recursively checks its dependencies.
This method reads in the configuration from the
js-green-licenses.json
file in the current directory of the Node.js process.
LicenseChecker#checkGitHubPR()
checkGitHubPR(repo: GitHubRepository, mergeCommitSha): Promise<void>;
This provides the functionality of the CLI when the
--pr flag is
passed. It retrieves the
package.json file from the GitHub repository
at the given commit SHA and checks its license and recursively checks its
dependencies. This method also detects monorepos and checks sub-packages
as well, as explained in the CLI section above.
This method reads in the configuration from the
js-green-licenses.json
file in the repository, if it exists.
GitHubRepository is a helper class for interacting with the GitHub API.
You can create its instance by calling
LicenseChecker#prPathToGitHubRepoAndId().
LicenseChecker#prPathToGitHubRepoAndId()
prPathToGitHubRepoAndId(prPath: string): {
repo: GitHubRepository;
prId: string;
};
prPath must be in the form,
<owner>/<repo>/pull/<id>. This method
will return the
GitHubRepository instance and the PR id for the
prPath.
A
LicenseChecker object emits following events during its processing.
non-green-license
Emitted when a package with a non-green license is detected. The argument is
interface NonGreenLicense {
packageName: string;
version: string;
licenseName: string|null;
parentPackages: string[];
}
package.json
Emitted for each
package.json file being checked. This is emitted only
when checking local repositories or GitHub repositories, but not when
checking remote packages.
The argument is a file path string of the corresponding
package.json file.
end
Emitted when the processing is done. No argument is given.
error
Emitted when an error occurrs while processing. The argument is
interface CheckError {
err: Error;
packageName: string;
versionSpec: string;
parentPackages: string[];
}