A js-git mixin that uses github as the data storage backend.

This allows live mounting of github repos without cloning or pushing.

It's implemented as a js-git mixin that implements the storage backend using Github's Git Data API using REST calls.

This will work in the browser or in node.js. Technically an access token isn't required to read public repositories, but you will be rate-limited to a very small amount of requests per hour. With an auth token, you will be able to do more, and depending on the access of the token you can read private repos or write to repos.

I highly reccommend using a local cache in IndexedDB or LevelDB or something available on your platform. This way you never request resources you've asked for before and can do more work without hitting the rate limit.

Here is a sample config for a chrome app that uses IDB for a local cache:

var repo = {}; var githubName = "creationix/js-github" ; var githubToken = "8fe7e5ad65814ea315daad99b6b65f2fd0e4c5aa" ; require ( 'js-github/mixins/github-db' )(repo, githubName, githubToken); require ( 'js-git/mixins/create-tree' )(repo); var db = require ( 'js-git/mixins/indexed-db' ) require ( 'js-git/mixins/add-cache' )(repo, db); require ( 'js-git/mixins/mem-cache' )(repo); require ( 'js-git/mixins/read-combiner' )(repo); require ( 'js-git/mixins/formats' )(repo); db.init( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Note that this backend does not provide loadRaw or saveRaw and can't be used with the pack-ops mixin required for clone, push, and pull. The good news is you don't need those since all changes are happening on github directly. If you want to "push" a new commit, simply update the ref on the repo and it will be live.

So, here is an example to load README.md from an existing repo, change it to all uppercase the save it back as a new commit.

var run = require ( 'gen-run' ); run( function * ( ) { var headHash = yield repo.readRef( "refs/heads/master" ); var commit = yield repo.loadAs( "commit" , headHash); var tree = yield repo.loadAs( "tree" , commit.tree); var entry = tree[ "README.md" ]; var readme = yield repo.loadAs( "text" , entry.hash); var updates = [ { path : "README.md" , mode : entry.mode, content : readme.toUpperCase() } ]; updates.base = commit.tree; var treeHash = yield repo.createTree(updates);

At this point, the new data is live on github, but not visible as it if wasn't pushed. If we want to make the change permanent, we need to create a new commit and move the master ref to point to it.

var commitHash = yield repo.saveAs( "commit" , { tree : treeHash, author : { name : "Tim Caswell" , email : "tim@creationix.com" }, parent : headHash, message : "Change README.md to be all uppercase using js-github" }); yield repo.updateRef( "refs/heads/master" , commitHash); });

I tested this on this repo. Here is the commit