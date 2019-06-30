This project is a collection of modules that helps in implementing git powered applications in JavaScript. The original purpose for this is to enable better developer tools for authoring code in restricted environments like ChromeBooks and tablets. It also enables using git as a database to replace SQL and no-SQL data stores in many applications.

This project was initially funded by two crowd-sourced fundraisers. See details in BACKERS.md and BACKERS-2.md. Thanks to all of you who made this possible!

Usage

Detailed API docs are contained in the doc subfolder of this repository.

In general the way you use js-git is you create a JS object and then mixin the functionality you need. Here is an example of creating an in-memory database, creating some objects, and then walking that tree using the high-level walker APIs.

Creating a repo object.

var modes = require ( 'js-git/lib/modes' ); var repo = {}; require ( 'js-git/mixins/mem-db' )(repo); require ( 'js-git/mixins/create-tree' )(repo); require ( 'js-git/mixins/pack-ops' )(repo); require ( 'js-git/mixins/walkers' )(repo); require ( 'js-git/mixins/read-combiner' )(repo); require ( 'js-git/mixins/formats' )(repo);

Generators vs Callbacks

There are two control-flow styles that you can use to consume js-git APIs. All the examples here use yield style and assume the code is contained within a generator function that's yielding to a tool like gen-run.

This style requires ES6 generators. This feature is currently in stable Firefox, in stable Chrome behind a user-configurable flag, in node.js 0.11.x or greater with a command-line flag.

Also you can use generators on any ES5 platform if you use a source transform like Facebook's regenerator tool.

You read more about how generators work at Generators vs Fibers.

var run = require ( 'gen-run' ); run( function *( ) { var result = yield someAction(withArgs); });

If you can't use this new feature or just plain prefer node-style callbacks, all js-git APIs also support that. The way this works is actually quite simple. If you don't pass in the callback, the function will return a partially applied version of your call expecting just the callback.

someAction(withArgs, function ( err, value ) { if (err) return handleMyError(err); }); function someAction ( arg, callback ) { if (!callback) return someAction.bind( this , arg); }

Basic Object Creation

Now we have an in-memory git repo useful for testing the network operations or just getting to know the available APIs.

In this example, we'll create a blob, create a tree containing that blob, create a commit containing that tree. This shows how to create git objects manually.

var blobHash = yield repo.saveAs( "blob" , "Hello World

" ); var treeHash = yield repo.saveAs( "tree" , { "greeting.txt" : { mode : modes.file, hash : blobHash } }); var commitHash = yield repo.saveAs( "commit" , { author : { name : "Tim Caswell" , email : "tim@creationix.com" }, tree : treeHash, message : "Test commit

" });

Basic Object Loading

We can read objects back one at a time using loadAs .

var commit = yield repo.loadAs( "commit" , commitHash); var tree = yield repo.loadAs( "tree" , commit.tree); var file = yield repo.loadAs( "blob" , tree[ "greeting.txt" ].hash);

When using the formats mixin there are two new types for loadAs , they are "text" and "array" .

var fileAsText = yield repo.loadAs( "text" , blobHash); var entries = yield repo.loadAs( "array" , treeHash); entries.forEach( function ( entry ) { });

Using Walkers

Now that we have a repo with some minimal data in it, we can query it. Since we included the walkers mixin, we can walk the history as a linear stream or walk the file tree as a depth-first linear stream.

var logStream = yield repo.logWalk(commitHash); var commit, object; while (commit = yield logStream.read(), commit !== undefined ) { console .log(commit); var treeStream = yield repo.treeWalk(commit.tree); while (object = yield treeStream.read(), object !== undefined ) { console .log(object); } }

Filesystem Style Interface

If you feel that creating a blob, then creating a tree, then creating the parent tree, etc is a lot of work to save just one file, I agree. While writing the tedit app, I discovered a nice high-level abstraction that you can mixin to make this much easier. This is the create-tree mixin referenced in the above config.

var treeHash = yield repo.createTree({ "www/index.html" : { mode : modes.file, content : "<h1>Hello</h1>

<p>This is an HTML page?</p>

" }, "README.md" : { mode : modes.file, content : "# Sample repo



This is a sample

" } });

This is great for creating several files at once, but it can also be used to edit existing trees by adding new files, changing existing files, or deleting existing entries.

var changes = [ { path : "www/index.html" }, { path : "www/app.js" , mode : modes.file, content : "// this is a js file

" } ]; changes.base = treeHash; treeHash = yield repo.createTree(changes);

Creating Composite Filesystems

The real fun begins when you create composite filesystems using git submodules.

The code that handles this is not packaged as a repo mixin since it spans several independent repos. Instead look to the git-tree repo for the code. It's interface is still slightly unstable and undocumented but is used in production by tedit and my node hosting service that complements tedit.

Basically this module allows you to perform high-level filesystem style commands on a virtual filesystem that consists of many js-git repos. Until there are proper docs, you can see how tedit uses it at https://github.com/creationix/tedit-app/blob/master/src/data/fs.js#L11-L21.

Mounting Github Repos

I've been asking Github to enable CORS headers to their HTTPS git servers, but they've refused to do it. This means that a browser can never clone from github because the browser will disallow XHR requests to the domain.

They do, however, offer a REST interface to the raw git data.

Using this I wrote a mixin for js-git that uses github as the backend store.

Code at https://github.com/creationix/js-github. Usage in tedit can be seen at https://github.com/creationix/tedit-app/blob/master/src/data/fs.js#L31.