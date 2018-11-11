Function Reflection in Javascript With Support for ES2015+ Syntax

Installation

npm install js-function-reflector

Usage

const functionReflector = require ( 'js-function-reflector' ); const parsedFunction = functionReflector(yourFunction, scope);

Examples

Function with simple parameter

function add ( a, b ) { return a + b; }; const output = functionReflector(add);

Arrow function

const arrowFn = ( a, b ) => { return a + b; } let output = functionReflector(arrowFn); const arrowWithoutParenthesisAndCurlyBrace = name => 'hello ' + name output = functionReflector(arrowWithoutParenthesisAndCurlyBrace);

Async function

const sleep = async function ( time ) { return new Promise (resolve, setTimeout(resolve, time)) } const output = functionReflector(sleep))

Generator function

const generatorFn = function * ( list ) { for ( var item of list) { yield item } } const output = functionReflector(generatorFn))

Function with default value parameter

const pow = function ( n, power = 2 ) { return Math .pow(n, power); } const output = functionReflector(pow).params

Function with rest parameter

const dummyFn = ( a, b = 5 , ...c ) => c const output = functionReflector(dummyFn).params

Function with destructuring parameter

const destructuringFn = ( a, {names: {firstNames, lastNames}, locations: [[country, city], ...restLocations], ...rest} ) => {} const output = functionReflector(destructuringFn).params

Function with variable as default value

When parameter's default value contains a variable, we need to pass that variable on the second parameter