Fluence is a peer-to-peer computing protocol and a software licensing system.
The project is a work in progress!
For documentation, go here
|Layer
|Tech
|Scale
|State
|Based on
|Execution
|Marine
|Single peer
|Disk, network, external processes
|Wasm, IT, Wasmer*
|Composition
|Aqua
|Involved peers
|Results and signatures
|⇅, π-calculus
|Topology
|TrustGraph, DHT*
|Distributed with Kademlia* algo
|Actual state of the network
|libp2p
|Security & Accounting
|Blockchain
|Whole network
|Licenses & payments
|substrate?
Fluence protocol aims to empower internet applications with interoperability, resilience, and security. Fluence makes it possible to publish, run, compose, and monetize applications without intermediaries or central servers.
docker run -d --name fluence -e RUST_LOG="info" -p 7777 -p 9999 fluencelabs/fluence
Ports will be assigned randomly by your OS.
While the project is a still in the early stage of development, you are welcome to track progress and contribute. At the current moment we don't have detailed instructions on how to join development or which code guidelines to follow. However, you can expect more info to appear soon enough. In the meanwhile, check out the basic contributing rules.