js-fluence-client

by fluencelabs
0.0.35 (see all)

Peer-to-peer computing protocol and licensing system

20

GitHub Stars

548

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Fluence Project

Fluence is a peer-to-peer computing protocol and a software licensing system.

The project is a work in progress!

fluence.network

See the Vision manifesto, follow updates on Twitter or subscribe to the newsletter.

For documentation, go here

Fluence stack

LayerTechScaleStateBased on
ExecutionMarineSingle peerDisk, network, external processesWasm, IT, Wasmer*
CompositionAquaInvolved peersResults and signatures⇅, π-calculus
TopologyTrustGraph, DHT*Distributed with Kademlia* algoActual state of the networklibp2p
Security & AccountingBlockchainWhole networkLicenses & paymentssubstrate?

aquamarine scheme

Quick summary

Fluence protocol aims to empower internet applications with interoperability, resilience, and security. Fluence makes it possible to publish, run, compose, and monetize applications without intermediaries or central servers.

  • Fluence is an open runtime for internet applications. A purely peer-to-peer architecture allows to build distributed applications without reliance on centralized platforms. Fluence incorporates concepts of Web of Trust, DPKI, S/Kademlia, and is built with libp2p and WebAssembly.
  • Fluence is a business model for the open source. Fluence enables the blockchain-based software licensing system, allowing authors to earn income from their applications usage over the protocol. The infrastructure maintenance is outsourced to the open market of compute providers via the Open Source as a Service (OSaaS) model.

Run

Prebuilt docker image

docker run -d --name fluence -e RUST_LOG="info" -p 7777 -p 9999 fluencelabs/fluence

Ports will be assigned randomly by your OS.

Contributing

While the project is a still in the early stage of development, you are welcome to track progress and contribute. At the current moment we don't have detailed instructions on how to join development or which code guidelines to follow. However, you can expect more info to appear soon enough. In the meanwhile, check out the basic contributing rules.

License

Apache 2.0

