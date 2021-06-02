Collection of neat modular utilities for bumping up development in NODE and Browser.

Including library

Library is modular so you can include only modules that you need/use (recommended way of using library). By default unmodified ES6 code is loaded, optionally you can include transpiled ES5 code (recommended for browser environment). Transpiled code is wrapped in UMD and can be loaded in Browser as CommonJs, AMD or as global var.

const sort = require ( 'js-flock/sort' ); const sort = require ( 'js-flock/es5/sort' ); const jsFlock = require ( 'js-flock' ); const jsFlock = require ( 'js-flock/es5' );

last

Get the last element of an array. If condition is provided get the last element of an array that meets provided condition or undefined.

const last = require ( 'js-flock/last' ); last([ 1 , 4 , 2 ]); const persons = [{ id : 1 , name : 'john' }, { id : 2 , name : 'john' }, { id : 3 , name : 'doe' }] last(persons) last(persons, (p) => p.name === 'john' ) last(persons, (p) => p.name === 'no-name' )

empty

Remove all items from 1 or more provided arrays.

const empty = require ( 'js-flock/empty' ); const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; const emptyArr = empty(arr); console .log(emptyArr === arr) empty(arr1, undefined , arr2, 3 );

single

Returns the only element of a sequence that satisfies a specified condition, and throws an exception if more than one such element exists.

const single = require ( 'js-flock/single' ); single([ 1 ]); single([ 1 , 2 ]); single([]); const users = [ { email : 'john@doe.com' , fullName : 'John Doe 1' }, { email : 'john@doe.com' , fullName : 'John Doe 2' }, { email : 'mark@johnson.com' , fullName : 'Mark Johnson' }, ]; single(users, user => user.email === 'mark@johnson.com' ); single(users, user => user.email === 'john@doe.com' ); single(users, user => user.email === 'no@user.com' );

NumberIterator

get next number in sequence.

const NumberIterator = require ( 'js-flock/NumberIterator' ); const numberIterator = new NumberIterator(); numberIterator.current() numberIterator.next() numberIterator.next() numberIterator.current() const numberIterator2 = new NumberIterator({ startFrom : 10 }); numberIterator2.current() numberIterator2.next()

If iterator reaches Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER the iterator exhausted error will be thrown on next iteration call.

castBoolean

Cast any value to boolean value. castBoolean will return true for true or "true" values while any other value will be evaluated to false.

const castBoolean = require ( 'js-flock/castBoolean' ); castBoolean( true ); castBoolean( 'true' ); castBoolean( undefined ) castBoolean( 'foo' )

toEnum

Convert object or list of strings to enum representation. Enum representation is immutable (frozen)

const toEnum = require ( 'js-flock/toEnum' ); const vehicleType = toEnum({ CAR : 'C' , TRUCK : 'T' , AIRPLANE : 'A' , HELICOPTER : 'H' , canFly(type) { return type === this .AIRPLANE || type === this .HELICOPTER; } }); const vehicle = getVehicle(); if (vehicle.type === vehicleType.TRUCK) { } if (vehicleType.canFly(vehicle.type)) { } vehicleType.TRUCK = 'boat' ; vehicleType.keys(); vehicleType.values(); vehicleType.exists( 'C' ); vehicleType.exists( 'something' ); vehicleType.haveKey( 'CAR' ); vehicleType.haveKey( 'something' ); const gender = toEnum([ 'MAN' , 'WOMEN' , 'OTHER' ]); gender.keys(); gender.values();

singular

Creates singular function that after is called can't be called again until it finishes with execution. Singular function injects done function as a first argument of the original function. When called done indicates that function has finished with execution and that it can be called again.

For example we will use Vue.js and click handler.

< span @ click = "save()" role = "button" > Save User </ span >

const singular = require ( 'js-flock/singular' ); export default { methods : { save : singular( function ( done ) { UserService.save( this .user) .then( () => { }) .catch( () => { }) .then(done); } }; }

waitFor

Wait for task to complete before executing function. This module is useful when there isn't event you can hook into to signify that a given task is complete. waitFor returns promise that resolves after check function returns truthy value.

const waitFor = require ( 'js-flock/waitFor' ); const options = { interval : Number , timeout : Number , }; waitFor( () => Db.connection, options) .then( ( connection ) => { }) .catch( () => { }); waitFor( () => document .getElementById( 'elId' )) .then( ( $el ) => { }) .catch( () => { }); waitFor( ( abort ) => { if (componentIsDestroyed) { abort(); } else { return document .getElementById( 'elId' ); } }) .then( ( $el ) => { }) .catch( () => { });

rerun

setInterval on steroids.

rerun( Function ) .every(timeInMilliseconds) .asLongAs( Function ) .start() .onStop( Function ) .stop() const tenMinutesInMs = 10 * 60 * 1000 ; const refreshTokenRunner = rerun(refreshAuthToken) .every(tenMinutesInMs) .asLongAs(isUserLoggedIn); eventBus.$on( 'login' , refreshTokenRunner.start);

delay

Delay a promise a specified amount of time. Think of it as setTimeout for async flow

const delay = require ( 'js-flock/delay' ); async exampleFunction() { bar(); await delay( 100 ); baz(); }

promiseAll

Alias for Promise.all that works on objects and arrays

const promiseAll = require ( 'js-flock/promiseAll' ); const objectResponse = await promiseAll({ users : db.fetchUsers(), schools : db.fetchSchools(), }); const arrayResponse = await promiseAll([db.fetchUsers(), db.fetchSchools()]);

promisify

Promisify error first callback function. Instead of taking a callback, the returned function will return a promise whose fate is decided by the callback behavior of the given node function. Promisify returns native Promise (requires Promise polyfill on older browser)

const promisify = require ( 'js-flock/promisify' ); const readFile = require ( "fs" ).readFile; const readFileAsync = promisify(readFile); readFile( 'test.txt' , 'utf8' , (err, data) => { if (err) { console .log(err); return ; } console .log(data); }); readFileAsync( 'test.txt' , 'utf8' ) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err));

If callback function is called with multiple success values, the fulfillment value will be the first fulfillment item.

Setting multiArgs options to true means the resulting promise will always fulfill with an array of the callback's success value(s). This is needed because promises only support a single success value while some callback API's have multiple success value.

const fun = ( cb ) => cb( undefined , 'res1' , 'res2' ); const funAsync = promisify(fun, { multiArgs : true }); funAsync().then( ( [r1, r2] ) => { });

Promisify the entire object by going through the object's properties and creating an async equivalent of each function on the object. Promisify.all mutates input object by adding promisified versions to object. It will never overwrite existing properties of object.

By default promisify.all does not loop over object prototype which can be change by providing { proto: true } option.

The promisified method name will be the original method name suffixed with suffix (default = 'Async').

const promisify = require ( 'js-flock/promisify' ); const fs = promisify.all( require ( "fs" )); fs.readFileAsync( 'test.txt' , 'utf8' ) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); const withOptions = promisify.all(test, { suffix : String , multiArgs : Boolean , proto : Boolean , exclude : [ String ], include : [ String ], });

collar

Set maximum waiting time for promise to resolve. Reject promise if it's not resolved in that time

const collar = require ( 'js-flock/collar' ); const MAX_WAITING_TIME = 500 ; collar(Http.get( 'test-url' ), MAX_WAITING_TIME) .then( ( response ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { if ( typeof err === 'object' && err.isStrangled) { console .log(err.message); } });

deepFreeze

Recursively apply Object.freeze

const deepFreeze = require ( 'js-flock/deepFreeze' ); const person = { fullName : 'test person' , dob : new Date (), address : { country : 'testiland' , city : 'this one' } }; Object .freeze(person); Object .isFrozen(person); Object .isFrozen(person.address); deepFreeze(person); Object .isFrozen(person); Object .isFrozen(person.address); deepFreeze(object, { proto : Boolean , exclude : Function , }); deepFreeze(person, { exclude(key, context) { return key === 'address' && context === person; } });

deepSeal

Recursively apply Object.seal. For example of usage reference deepFreeze

deepPreventExtensions

Recursively apply Object.preventExtensions. For example of usage reference deepFreeze

sort

Source code of sort has been moved to dedicated package https://www.npmjs.com/package/fast-sort and is now just imported here. For more info on sort please check dedicated package from above.