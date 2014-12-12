Fixtures

The fixtures module allows you to load HTML content to be used by your tests. Try using this in conjunction with a powerful assertion library such as chai-jquery.

The code was completely refactored from the awesome jasmine-jquery with all jasmine and jquery dependencies removed, specs written with Chai + Mocha, and using an iframe implementation as a sandbox. This allows the fixtures to be more portable and minimizes side effects with the test runner.

Installation

npm install js-fixtures bower install fixtures

then within your test runner:

<script src= "fixtures.js" > </ script > define([ 'fixtures' ], function ( fixtures ) { ... })

Usage

Use fixtures.load('your-fixture.html') in your specs. Fixtures will load from /spec/javascripts/fixtures/your-fixture.html (see below to change this path). Once that is setup, you should be able to write specs that look like this:

describe( 'my jquery plugin' , function ( ) { var $$; beforeEach( function ( ) { fixtures.load( 'fixture-with-jquery-and-plugin.html' ); $$ = fixtures.window().jQuery; $$( 'body' ).pizzazz(); }); it( 'it throws a lot of pizzazz on the screen' , function ( ) { $$( 'body' ).should.have.wonderful.colors; $$( 'body' ).should.contain( 1000000 ).children; }); afterEach( function ( ) { fixtures.cleanUp(); }); });

Documentation

Your fixture is being loaded into an iframe container that is automatically added to the DOM. Fixtures are internally cached, so you can load the same fixture file in several tests without penalty to your test suite's speed.

Several methods for loading fixtures are provided:

load(fixtureUrl[, fixtureUrl, ...], cb) Loads fixture(s) from one or more files and automatically appends them to the DOM (to the fixtures container). If cb is provided, it will fire upon iframe ready

set(html) Same as load except you may load markup directly without specifying a path

sandbox(jsObject) Creates a quick fixture from the js object you provide (ex. sandbox({id: 'foo-fixture', class: 'cool'}) )

read(fixtureUrl[, fixtureUrl, ...]) Loads fixture(s) from one or more files but instead of appending them to the DOM returns them as a string (useful in combination with set if you want to use a templating engine).

cache(fixtureUrl[, fixtureUrl, ...]) Pre-loads fixture(s) from one or more files and stores them into cache, without returning them or appending them to the DOM.



Additionally, two clean up methods are provided:

clearCache() purges internal cache

cleanUp() cleans-up fixtures container



Finally, there are two convenience methods to access the contents of the sandboxed iframe:

body returns the html contents of the body. Use it to assert various values on the body of the iframe DOM.

window returns the global window reference of the iframe, giving you the ability to use the global variables injected into that context.



Options:

fixtures.containerId change the ID of the iframe that gets injected into the page

fixtures.path

change the path to look for fixtures (default: spec/javascripts/fixtures )

Executing Tests