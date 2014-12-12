The fixtures module allows you to load HTML content to be used by your tests. Try using this in conjunction with a powerful assertion library such as chai-jquery.
The code was completely refactored from the awesome jasmine-jquery with all jasmine and jquery dependencies removed, specs written with Chai + Mocha, and using an iframe implementation as a sandbox. This allows the fixtures to be more portable and minimizes side effects with the test runner.
npm install js-fixtures // if you use npm
bower install fixtures // or if you prefer bower
then within your test runner:
<script src="fixtures.js"></script>
// or if you prefer AMD:
define(['fixtures'], function(fixtures){
...
})
Use
fixtures.load('your-fixture.html') in your specs. Fixtures will load from
/spec/javascripts/fixtures/your-fixture.html (see below to change this path). Once that is setup, you should be able to write specs that look like this:
describe('my jquery plugin', function(){
var $$;
beforeEach(function(){
fixtures.load('fixture-with-jquery-and-plugin.html');
$$ = fixtures.window().jQuery; // access the jquery instance from within the fixtures context
$$('body').pizzazz();
});
it('it throws a lot of pizzazz on the screen', function(){
$$('body').should.have.wonderful.colors;
$$('body').should.contain(1000000).children;
// etc.. etc..
});
afterEach(function(){
fixtures.cleanUp(); // cleans up the fixture for the next test
});
});
Your fixture is being loaded into an iframe container that is automatically added to the DOM. Fixtures are internally cached, so you can load the same fixture file in several tests without penalty to your test suite's speed.
Several methods for loading fixtures are provided:
load(fixtureUrl[, fixtureUrl, ...], cb)
set(html)
load except you may load markup directly without specifying a path
sandbox(jsObject)
sandbox({id: 'foo-fixture', class: 'cool'}) )
read(fixtureUrl[, fixtureUrl, ...])
set if you want to use a templating engine).
cache(fixtureUrl[, fixtureUrl, ...])
Additionally, two clean up methods are provided:
clearCache()
cleanUp()
Finally, there are two convenience methods to access the contents of the sandboxed iframe:
body
window
Options:
fixtures.containerId
fixtures.path
spec/javascripts/fixtures)
Do an
npm install to grab the test dependencies. Then point your browser to the test/index.html file.