jf

js-fire

by Craig Mulligan
0.7.4 (see all)

A javascript clone of google/python-fire 🔥

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

123

GitHub Stars

370

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

js-fire CircleCI

A javascript implementation of google/python-fire

js-fire is a library for automatically generating command line interfaces (CLIs) from most js objects.

  • js Fire is a simple way to create a CLI in js.
  • js Fire helps with exploring existing code or turning other people's code into a CLI.
  • js Fire makes transitioning between Bash and js easier.

Installation

yarn add js-fire

npm install js-fire

js-fire is exposed as both an API and a CLI.

API Usage

You can call Fire on any functions and objects:

Here's an example of calling Fire on a object, you can infinitely nest objects to create subcommands.

const fire = require('js-fire')

const calculator = {
  __description__: 'I am a math machine',
  double: number => {
    // I double things
    return 2 * number
  },
  add: (n1 = Math.PI, n2) => {
    return n1 + n2
  },
  misc: {
    year: () => '1999',
    brand: () => 'casio',
    hello: name => `hello ${name}`,
  },
}

fire(calculator)

Then, from the command line, you can run:

node calculator.js double --number=15  # 30

node calculator.js misc hello hobochild  # 'hello hobochild'

Automactic --help command.

node calculator.js --help

USAGE:
    node calculator.js

DESCRIPTION:
    I am a math machine

COMMANDS:

    half  --number=<number>
    double  --number=<number>
    add  --n1=3.141592653589793  --n2=<n2>

    misc
        year
        brand
        hello  --name=<name>

Automatic --interactive mode:

asciicast

For additional examples, see /examples.

CLI Usage

js-fire exposes a CLI that takes modulePath and passes it to js-fire.

USAGE:
    js-fire  --modulePath=<modulePath>

Example

So you can js-fire on most js modules.

js-fire fs -- writeFileSync --path=hello.txt --data="hiii"

You can also use interactive and help mode to explore a modules api:

js-fire fs -- -h

USAGE:
    js-fire

COMMANDS:

    appendFile <flags> --path=<path>  --data=<data>  --options=<options>  --callback=<callback>
    appendFileSync <flags> --path=<path>  --data=<data>  --options=<options>
    access <flags> --path=<path>  --mode=<mode>  --callback=<callback>
    accessSync <flags> --path=<path>  --mode=<mode>
    chown <flags> --path=<path>  --uid=<uid>  --gid=<gid>  --callback=<callback>
    chownSync <flags> --path=<path>  --uid=<uid>  --gid=<gid>
    chmod <flags> --path=<path>  --mode=<mode>  --callback=<callback>
    chmodSync <flags> --path=<path>  --mode=<mode>
    close <flags> --fd=<fd>  --callback=<callback>
    closeSync <flags> --fd=<fd>
    copyFile <flags> --src=<src>  --dest=<dest>  --flags=<flags>  --callback=<callback>
    copyFileSync <flags> --src=<src>  --dest=<dest>  --flags=<flags>
    createReadStream <flags> --path=<path>  --options=<options>
    createWriteStream <flags> --path=<path>  --options=<options>
    exists <flags> --path=<path>  --callback=<callback>
    existsSync <flags> --path=<path>
  ...

