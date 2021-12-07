A javascript implementation of google/python-fire

js-fire is a library for automatically generating command line interfaces (CLIs) from most js objects.

js Fire is a simple way to create a CLI in js.

js Fire helps with exploring existing code or turning other people's code into a CLI.

js Fire makes transitioning between Bash and js easier.

Installation

yarn add js-fire

npm install js-fire

js-fire is exposed as both an API and a CLI.

API Usage

You can call Fire on any functions and objects:



Here's an example of calling Fire on a object, you can infinitely nest objects to create subcommands.

const fire = require ( 'js-fire' ) const calculator = { __description__ : 'I am a math machine' , double : number => { return 2 * number }, add : ( n1 = Math .PI, n2 ) => { return n1 + n2 }, misc : { year : () => '1999' , brand : () => 'casio' , hello : name => `hello ${name} ` , }, } fire(calculator)

Then, from the command line, you can run:

node calculator.js double --number=15

node calculator.js misc hello hobochild

Automactic --help command.

node calculator.js -- help USAGE: node calculator.js DESCRIPTION: I am a math machine COMMANDS: half --number=<number> double --number=<number> add --n1=3.141592653589793 --n2=<n2> misc year brand hello --name=<name>

Automatic --interactive mode:

For additional examples, see /examples.

CLI Usage

js-fire exposes a CLI that takes modulePath and passes it to js-fire .

USAGE: js-fire --modulePath=<modulePath>

Example

So you can js-fire on most js modules.

js-fire fs -- writeFileSync --path=hello.txt --data= "hiii"

You can also use interactive and help mode to explore a modules api: