This is a simple wrapper for FFMPEG and FFPROBE.

Getting Started

git clone https: npm install grunt

Basic Usage

ffmpeg = require ( 'js-ffmpeg' ); ffmpeg.ffprobe( 'video.mp4' ).success( function ( json ) { console .log(json); }).error( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); ffmpeg.ffprobe_simple( 'video.mp4' ).success( function ( json ) { console .log(json); }).error( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); ffmpeg.ffmpeg( 'video.mp4' , [...], 'output.mp4' , function ( progress ) { console .log(progress); }).success( function ( json ) { console .log(json); }).error( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); ffmpeg.ffmpeg_simple( 'video.mp4' , { width : 640 , height : 360 , auto_rotate : true , ratio_strategy : "fixed" , shrink_strategy : "crop" , mixed_strategy : "crop-pad" , stretch_strategy : "pad" }, 'output.mp4' , function ( progress ) { console .log(progress); }).success( function ( json ) { console .log(json); }).error( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Contributors

Ziggeo

Oliver Friedmann

License

Apache-2.0