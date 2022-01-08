openbase logo
js-ffmpeg

by Jsonize
0.0.34 (see all)

This is a simple wrapper for FFMPEG and FFPROBE.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

js-ffmpeg

js-ffmpeg

This is a simple wrapper for FFMPEG and FFPROBE.

Getting Started

    git clone https://github.com/jsonize/js-ffmpeg.git
    npm install
    grunt

Basic Usage

    ffmpeg = require('js-ffmpeg');
    
    // raw call of ffprobe
    ffmpeg.ffprobe('video.mp4').success(function (json) {
        console.log(json);
    }).error(function (error) {
        console.log(error);
    });
    
    // improved and simplified values and errors
    ffmpeg.ffprobe_simple('video.mp4').success(function (json) {
        console.log(json);
    }).error(function (error) {
        console.log(error);
    });
    
    // raw call of ffmpeg (source(s), arguments, target, progress callback)
    ffmpeg.ffmpeg('video.mp4', [...], 'output.mp4', function (progress) {
        console.log(progress);
    }).success(function (json) {
        console.log(json);
    }).error(function (error) {
        console.log(error);
    });
    
    // improved and simplified call of ffmpeg (source(s), arguments, target, progress callback)
    ffmpeg.ffmpeg_simple('video.mp4', {
        width: 640,
        height: 360,
        auto_rotate: true,
        ratio_strategy: "fixed",
        shrink_strategy: "crop",
        mixed_strategy: "crop-pad",
        stretch_strategy: "pad"
    }, 'output.mp4', function (progress) {
        console.log(progress);
    }).success(function (json) {
        console.log(json);
    }).error(function (error) {
        console.log(error);
    });

Contributors

  • Ziggeo
  • Oliver Friedmann

License

Apache-2.0

