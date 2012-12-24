About

FEEL is an expression language based on DMN specification conformance level 3. Written using PEG.js - JavaScript Parser Generator. FEEL is a very powerful language built with the purpose of defining rules in Business Rule Engines. FEEL also offers an API to implement and execute Decision Table defined in excel (.xlsx)

Getting Started

FEEL is a completely flexible library which can be used with any project to add support for Decision Table. It also comes with a powerful expression language termed FEEL built-in to define a multitude of decision rules.

Installation

Development

npm install js-feel --save

git clone https://github.com/EdgeVerve/feel.git npm install npm test gulp watch gulp generate npm run lint npm run lintfix

Usage

Decision tables are defined in excel (.xlsx). Please check Sample Rules. Each cell in the body of the decision table has to be a valid FEEL expression. The following make use of FEEL parser to parse and execute expressions and hence the decision logic.

Excel to Decision Table

const { decisionTable } = require ( 'feel' )(); const csv = decisionTable.xls_to_csv( './test/StudentFinancialPackageEligibility.xlsx' ); const decision_table = decisionTable.csv_to_decision_table(csv[ 0 ]);

Execute Decision Table

The Decision Table (decision_table) created in the previous step can be executed using; decisionTable.execute_decision_table

const payload = { "Student GPA" : 3.6 , "Student Extra-Curricular Activities Count" : 4 , "Student National Honor Society Membership" : "Yes" }; decisionTable.execute_decision_table( "StudentFinancialPackageEligibility" , decision_table,payload, (results)=> { console .log(results) });

Using FEEL Standalone

const {feel} = require ( 'feel' )(); const rule = 'a + b - c' ; const context = { a : 10 , b : 20 , c : 5 }; const parsedGrammar = feel.parse(rule); parsedGrammar.build(context).then( result => { console .log(result); }).catch( err => console .error(err));

Sample FEEL Expressions

Some valid FEEL expressions (logically categorized):

Arithmetic

a + b - c

((a + b)/c - (d + e*2))**f

1-(1+rate/12)**-term

(a + b)**-c

date("2012-12-25") + date("2012-12-24")

time("T13:10:06") - time("T13:10:05")

date and time("2012-12-24T23:59:00") + duration("P1Y")

Comparision

5 in (<= 5)

5 in ((5..10])

5 in ([5..10])

5 in (4,5,6)

5 in (<5,>5)

(a + 5) >= (7 + g)

(a+b) between (c + d) and (e - f)

date("2012-12-25") > date("2012-12-24")

date and time("2012-12-24T23:59:00") < date and time("2012-12-25T00:00:00")

Conjunction

a or b

a and b

((a or b) and (b or c)) or (a and d)

((a > b) and (a > c)) and (b > c)

((a + b) > (c - d)) and (a > b)

a or b or a > b

(x(i, j) = y) and (a > b)

(a + b) > (c - d) and (a > b)

For

for a in [1,2,3] return a * a

for age in [18..40], name in ["george", "mike", "bob"] return status

Function Definition

function(age) age < 21

function(rate, term, amount) (amount*rate/12)/(1-(1+rate/12)**-term)

If

if applicant.maritalStatus in ("M", "S") then "valid" else "not valid"

if Pre-Bureau Risk Category = "DECLINE" or Installment Affordable = false or Age < 18 or Monthly Income < 100 then "INELIGIBLE" else "ELIGIBLE"

if "Pre-Bureau Risk Category" = "DECLINE" or "Installment Affordable" = false or Age < 18 or "Monthly Income" < 100 then "INELIGIBLE" else "ELIGIBLE"

Quantified

some ch in credit history satisfies ch.event = "bankruptcy"

time("13:10:05@Etc/UTC").hour

time("13:10:05@Etc/UTC").minute

time("13:01:05+05:30").second

date and time("2012-12-24T23:59:00").year

date("2017-06-10").month

date("2017-06-10").day

duration("P13M").years

duration("P1Y11M").months

duration("P5DT12H10M").days

duration("P5DT12H10M").hours

duration("P5DT12H10M").minutes

duration("P5DT12H10M25S").seconds

date("2012-12-25") – date("2012-12-24") = duration("P1D")

date and time("2012-12-24T23:59:00") + duration("PT1M") = date and time("2012-12-25T00:00:00")

time("23:59:00z") + duration("PT2M") = time("00:01:00@Etc/UTC")

date and time("2012-12-24T23:59:00") - date and time("2012-12-22T03:45:00") = duration("P2DT20H14M")

duration("P2Y2M") = duration("P26M")

Please note: This is not a complete list of FEEL Expressions. Please refer DMN Specification Document for detailed documentation on FEEL grammar.

Sample Rules

Reference

For comprehensive set of documentation on DMN, you can refer to :

