js-factories is a library to use dynamic fixtures using Factories in javascript/coffeescript. Ideal to combine using Mocha/chai frameworks and test rich classes for MV** Frameworks like Backbone.js
Include
js-factories.js in your test suite.
Factory support is added to quickly be able to build models or other objects as you see fit:
Factory.define('user', function(attributes) {
if (attributes == null) {
attributes = {};
}
return new User(attributes);
});
Factory.create('user', { name: 'Matthijs' })
Factory.createList(10, 'user', { name: 'Matthijs' })
you can also use 'traits'. Traits are flags that are set when the user calls create with the factory name prefixed with terms separated by dashes.
Like: 'female-admin-user'
This will call the 'user' factory, and provide the terms 'female' and 'admin' as traits for this user
this list is accessible in the factory callback using
this.traits
There are 2 helper methods to help check if traits are set:
this.trait('returns', 'one', 'of', 'these', 'values')
and
this.is('admin') // returns a boolean value
Extended example:
Factory.define('user', function(attributes) {
var returningClass;
if (attributes == null) {
attributes = {};
}
attributes.gender = this.trait('male', 'female') || 'male';
returningClass = User;
if (this.is('admin')) {
returningClass = AdminUser;
}
return new returningClass(attributes);
});
Factory.create('user', { name: 'Matthijs' }) // => new User name: 'Matthijs'
Factory.create('male-user', { name: 'Matthijs' }) // => new User name: 'Matthijs', gender: 'male'
Factory.create('male-admin-user', { name: 'Matthijs' }) // => new AdminUser name: 'Matthijs', gender: 'male'
Factory.create('female-user', { name: 'Beppie' }) // => new User name: 'Beppie', gender: 'female'
Sequences are also supported:
Factory.define('counter', function() {
return {
amount: this.sequence('amount'),
other: this.sequence('other')
};
});
This does not conflict with similar names in other factory definitions.
You can also yield results:
Factory.define('abc', function() {
return this.sequence(function(i) {
return ['a', 'b', 'c'][i];
});
});
// results in:
Factory.create('abc') // => 'a'
Factory.create('abc') // => 'b'
You can sample a value from a list
Factory.define('sampler', function() {
return this.sample('a', 'b', 'c');
});
Will randomly return a, b or c every time
Copyright (c) 2012-2014 Matthijs Groen
MIT License (see the LICENSE file)