js-factories is a library to use dynamic fixtures using Factories in javascript/coffeescript. Ideal to combine using Mocha/chai frameworks and test rich classes for MV** Frameworks like Backbone.js

Usage

Include js-factories.js in your test suite.

Factory support is added to quickly be able to build models or other objects as you see fit:

Factory.define( 'user' , function ( attributes ) { if (attributes == null ) { attributes = {}; } return new User(attributes); }); Factory.create( 'user' , { name : 'Matthijs' }) Factory.createList( 10 , 'user' , { name : 'Matthijs' })

Traits

you can also use 'traits'. Traits are flags that are set when the user calls create with the factory name prefixed with terms separated by dashes.

Like: 'female-admin-user'

This will call the 'user' factory, and provide the terms 'female' and 'admin' as traits for this user

this list is accessible in the factory callback using this.traits

There are 2 helper methods to help check if traits are set:

this .trait( 'returns' , 'one' , 'of' , 'these' , 'values' )

and

this .is( 'admin' )

Extended example:

Factory.define( 'user' , function ( attributes ) { var returningClass; if (attributes == null ) { attributes = {}; } attributes.gender = this .trait( 'male' , 'female' ) || 'male' ; returningClass = User; if ( this .is( 'admin' )) { returningClass = AdminUser; } return new returningClass(attributes); }); Factory.create( 'user' , { name : 'Matthijs' }) Factory.create( 'male-user' , { name : 'Matthijs' }) Factory.create( 'male-admin-user' , { name : 'Matthijs' }) Factory.create( 'female-user' , { name : 'Beppie' })

Sequences

Sequences are also supported:

Factory.define( 'counter' , function ( ) { return { amount : this .sequence( 'amount' ), other : this .sequence( 'other' ) }; });

This does not conflict with similar names in other factory definitions.

You can also yield results:

Factory.define( 'abc' , function ( ) { return this .sequence( function ( i ) { return [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ][i]; }); }); Factory.create( 'abc' ) Factory.create( 'abc' )

Sampling

You can sample a value from a list

Factory.define( 'sampler' , function ( ) { return this .sample( 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ); });

Will randomly return a, b or c every time

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2014 Matthijs Groen

MIT License (see the LICENSE file)