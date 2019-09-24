Dossier is a JSDoc parsing tool built on top of the Closure Compiler. Dossier uses the compiler to parse your code and build a type graph. It then traverses the graph to find types to generate documentation for. Proper use of Closure's annotations will not only improve the type-checking and optimizations of the Closure Compiler, but will also improve Dossier's ability to generate meaningful documentation.
Dossier requires Java 7 or newer
java -jar dossier.jar -c config.json
Where
config.json is a configuration file with the options listed below.
Configuration Options
closureDepFiles Path to a file to parse for calls to
goog.addDependency.
This option requires also setting
closureLibraryDir.
closureLibraryDir Path to the base directory of the Closure library (which
must contain base.js and deps.js). When this option is specified, Closure's
deps.js and all of the files specified by
closureDepsFile will be parsed
for calls to
goog.addDependency. The resulting map will be used to
automatically expand the set of
sources any time a symbol is
goog.require'd with the ile that goog.provides that symbol, along with all
of its transitive dependencies.
For example, suppose you have one source file,
foo.js:
goog.require('goog.array');
// ...
and your configuration includes:
"sources": ["foo.js"],
"closureLibraryDir": "closure/goog"
due to the dependencies of goog.array declared in closure/goog/deps.js, this is equivalent to the following configuration:
"sources": [
"closure/goog/base.js",
"closure/goog/debug/error.js",
"closure/goog/string/string.js",
"closure/goog/asserts/asserts.js",
"closure/goog/array/array.js",
"foo.js"
]
Notice specifying
closureLibraryDir instructs Dossier to sort the input
files so a a file that goog.provides symbol X comes before any file that
goog.requires X.
customPages List of additional files to include in the generated
documentation. Each page is defined as a {name: string, path: string}
object, where the name is what's displayed in the navigation menu, and
path is the path to the markdown file to use. Files will be included in
the order listed, after the standard navigation items.
environment The target environment for the analyzed scripts; dictates the
default set of externs and module naming convention. Must be one of
{BROWSER, NODE}; defaults to ES6
excludes A list of .js files to exclude from processing. If a directory is
specified, all of the .js files under that directory will be excluded. A
glob pattern may also be specified to exclude all of the paths under the
current working directory that match the provided pattern.
externModules A list of .js files to include as CommonJS extern module
definitions. Each module may be required in source by the file's base name,
excluding the extension. For example, 'extern/libfoo.js' would provide the
extern definition for the import
require('libfoo');
externs A list of .js files to include as an extern file for the Closure
compiler. These files are used to satisfy references to external types,
but are excluded when generating API documentation.
moduleFilters List of regular expressions for modules that should be
excluded from generated documentation, even if found in the type graph. The
provided expressions will be to the absolute path of the source file for
each module.
moduleNamingConvention The module naming convention to use. If set to
NODE, modules with a basename of index.js will use the name of the parent
directory (e.g. "foo/bar/index.js" -> "foo/bar/"). Must be one of {ES6,
NODE}; defaults to ES6
modulePrefix A prefix to strip from every module's path when generating
documentation. The specified path must be a directory that is an ancestor
of every file specified in
modules. Note: if this option is omitted, the
closest common ancestor for all module files will be selected as the
default.
modules A list of .js files to extract API documentation from. Each file
will be processed as a CommonJS module, with only its exported API included
in the generated output. If a glob pattern is specified, every .js file
under the current directory matching that pattern will be included.
Specifying the path to a directory,
foo, is the same as the glob pattern
foo/**.js. The set of paths specified by this option mut be disjoint
from those specified by
sources.
output Path to the directory to write all generated documentation to. This
field is required.
readme Path to a README file to include as the main landing page for the
generated documentation. This file should use markdown syntax.
sourcePrefix A prefix to strip from every input file's path (source &
module) when rendering source paths. Notably, paths will be inserted into
the source URL template after this prefix has been removed. If this option
is omitted, the closest common ancestor for all input files will be used as
the default.
sourceUrlTemplate Specifies a template from which to generate a HTTP(S)
links to source files. Within this template, the
%path% and
%line%
tokens will be replaced with the linked type's source file path and line
number, respectively. Source paths will be relative to the closest common
ancestor of all input files.
If this option is not specified, a rendered copy of each input file will be included in the generated output.
sources A list of .js files to extract API documentation from. If a glob
pattern is specified, every .js file under the current working directory
matching that pattern will be included. Specifying the path to a directory,
foo, is the same as using the glob pattern
foo/**.js. The set of paths
specified by this option must be disjoint from those specified by
modules.
strict Whether to run with all type checking flags enabled.
typeFilters List of regular expressions for types that should be excluded
from generated documentation, even if found in the type graph.
Dossier supports ES6 code insofar as the Closure Compiler
does. Since the compiler transpiles ES6 to ES5 for analysis, there is some
information loss with Dossier. Most notably, type information is lost for
Symbol types and generator functions. To use Dossier with ES6 code, in your
configuration file, simply set the input
language to
ES6 or
ES6_STRICT (which is the default).
Dossier currently recognizes three types of JavaScript modules:
goog.module(id) declaration
export or
import declaration
Node modules must be explicitly declared as
modules inputs in your
configuration file so Dossier knows to look for
require() and
exports expressions.
For Node and ES6 modules, you may import other modules by their relative path:
import {Foo as Bar} from './lib'; // ES6
const Baz = require('./dir/lib'); // Node
Refer to the section on type linking below for information on how to refer to imported types within a JSDoc comment.
Before generating the final HTML output, Dossier runs all comments through a CommonMark parser. Since markdown is sensitive to the leading whitespace on each line, care must be taken with comment formatting. Comments are extracted from the source according to the follow rules:
/** on the opening line is removed; all subsequent content is
considered part of the comment.
*, it
is removed from the line. All subsequent content is considered part of the
comment.
*/ is removed.
For example, the JSDoc comment (.'s inserted to highlight whitespace)
/**
.*.Line one.
.*.Line two.
.*
.*.* list item one
.*.* line item two
.*
.*.....code block
.*/
is passed to the parser as
.Line one.
.Line two.
.* list item one
.* list item two
.....code block
When applied to comments attached to annotations, the same rules apply, except the comment text starts after the annotation, type, or name (as applicable for the annotation). For instance,
/**
* @param {string} x This is the comment for
* parameter x.
*/
the comment string parsed for parameter
x is (again, .'s inserted to denote
leading whitespace):
.This is the comment for
.....parameter x.
@code and
@literal Taglets
The
@code and
@literal taglets may be used to specify text that
should be HTML escaped for rendering; the
@code taglet will wrap its
output in
<code> tags. For example, the following
{@code 1 < 2 && 3 < 4;}
will produce
<code>1 < 2 && 3 < 4;</code>
Dossier uses the
@link and
@linkplain taglets to generate links to
named types (
@link will generate
<code> formatted links). The taglet
contents up to the first space are parsed as the type name and everything after
the space is the link text. If there is no text within the taglet, the type
name will be used. For example, suppose there is a type named
example.Widget, then
An {@link example.Widget} link.
A {@link example.Widget widget link}.
would produce
An <a href="path/to/example.Widget.html"><code>example.Widget</code></a> link.
A <a href="path/to/example.Widget.html"><code>widget link</code></a>.
You may use a hash tag (#) to reference a type's property inside a link:
{@link example.Widget#build()}. You may omit the type's name
as a qualifier when linking to one of its own properties:
{@link #build()}. Dossier will favor instance over static
properties when de-referencing a hash link.
Dossier tracks type aliases so your documentation may reflect the actual source. For instance, if you import a type from a module, you may refer to that type by its imported alias:
import {Widget as Whatsit} from './lib';
/** A {@link Whatsit} object. */
export const w = new Whatsit;
Here, the comment on the exported
w property produces
<p>A <a href="module/lib_exports_Widget"><code>Whatsit</code></a> object.</p>
When using the revealing module pattern, your module's documentation can refer to a type by its internal name and Dossier will generate a link to the exported type.
class Widget {}
/** A factory that generates {@link Widget} objects. */
class WidgetFactory {}
export {Widget as WhatsIt, WidgetFactory}
In the above, since
Widget's public name is
WhatsIt, the generate
documentation would be (extra newlines inserted for readability)
<p>A factory that generates
<a href="module/lib_exports_WhatsIt.html"><code>Widget</code></a> objects.
</p>
Within an ES6 or Node module, you may refer to another module without importing using the module's relative path as your type symbol. To refer to an exported type from another module, simply qualify it with the module's relative path.
/** A link to module {@link ./foo/bar} */
/** A link to type {@link ./foo/bar.Baz} */
@see Annotation
Use the
@see annotation in your JSDoc to add a reference to another
type or an external resource. The text context following the annotation is
processed in the following order:
Example
class Greeter {
/** @param {!Person} person . */
greet(person) {}
}
/**
* @see Greeter
* @see #name
* @see http://www.example.com
*/
class Person {
/** @return {string} . */
name() { return ''; }
}
In this example, the
@see annotations on the
Person class would
generate the following links:
<a href="Greeter.html"><code>Greeter</code></a>
<a href="Person.html#name"><code>#name</code></a>
<a href="http://www.example.com">http://www.example.com</a>
All HTML output is sanitized using the owasp HTML sanitizer. Refer to the source for an up-to-date list of the supported HTML tags and attributes.
Dossier is built using Bazel. Once
you have installed Bazel,
you can use the
gendossier.sh script to complete various actions:
./gendossier.sh -h
Copyright 2013-2015 Jason Leyba
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.