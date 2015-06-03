Define and validate rules, datatypes and schemata in Node and in the browser.
npm install --save js-data-schema
var Schemator = require('js-data-schema');
bower install --save js-data-schema
Load
js-data-schema/dist/js-data-schema.js into your browser.
// global constructor if you're not using AMD or CommonJS
window.Schemator;
// AMD
define(['js-data-schema'], function (Schemator) { ... })
// CommonJS
var schemator = new Schemator();
schemator.defineSchema('Person', {
name: 'string'
});
var errors = schemator.validateSync('Person', { name: 'John' });
errors; // null
errors = schemator.validateSync('Person', { name: 50043 });
errors; // {
// name: [{
// rule: 'type',
// actual: 'number',
// expected: 'string'
// }]
// }
Status:
Supported Platforms:
First, support is handled via the Mailing List. Ask your questions there.
When submitting issues on GitHub, please include as much detail as possible to make debugging quick and easy.
git clone https://github.com/<you>/js-data-schema.git
cd js-data-schema; npm install; bower install;
grunt go (builds and starts a watch)
grunt karma:dev (runs the tests)
Copyright © 2013-2015 Jason Dobry
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.