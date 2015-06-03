Define and validate rules, datatypes and schemata in Node and in the browser.

Install

Node

npm install --save js-data-schema

var Schemator = require ( 'js-data-schema' );

Browser

npm install --save js-data-schema or bower install --save js-data-schema

Load js-data-schema/dist/js-data-schema.js into your browser.

window .Schemator; define([ 'js-data-schema' ], function ( Schemator ) { ... }) var Schemator = require ( 'js-data-schema' );

Getting Started

var schemator = new Schemator(); schemator.defineSchema( 'Person' , { name : 'string' }); var errors = schemator.validateSync( 'Person' , { name : 'John' }); errors; errors = schemator.validateSync( 'Person' , { name : 50043 }); errors;

Project Status

Latest Release:

Status:

Supported Platforms:

Contributing

First, support is handled via the Mailing List. Ask your questions there.

When submitting issues on GitHub, please include as much detail as possible to make debugging quick and easy.

good - Your versions of js-data, js-data-schema, etc, relevant console logs/error, code examples that revealed the issue

better - A plnkr, fiddle, or bin that demonstrates the issue

best - A Pull Request that fixes the issue, including test coverage for the issue and the fix

Github Issues.

Pull Requests

Contribute to the issue that is the reason you'll be developing in the first place Fork js-data-schema git clone https://github.com/<you>/js-data-schema.git cd js-data-schema; npm install; bower install; grunt go (builds and starts a watch) (in another terminal) grunt karma:dev (runs the tests) Write your code, including relevant documentation and tests Submit a PR and we'll review

License

MIT License

Copyright © 2013-2015 Jason Dobry

