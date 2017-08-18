RethinkDB adapter for the JSData Node.js ORM.

Installation

npm install --save js-data js-data-rethinkdb

Usage

import { RethinkDBAdapter } from 'js-data-rethinkdb' ; const adapter = new RethinkDBAdapter(); store.registerAdapter( 'rethinkdb' , adapter, { default : true });

JSData + RethinkDB Tutorial

Start with the JSData + RethinkDB tutorial or checkout the API Reference Documentation.

