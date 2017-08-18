openbase logo
js-data-rethinkdb

by js-data
3.0.0 (see all)

RethinkDB adapter for js-data. Main Site: http://js-data.io, API Reference Docs: http://api.js-data.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

js-data logo

js-data-rethinkdb

Slack NPM Tests Downloads Coverage

RethinkDB adapter for the JSData Node.js ORM.

Installation

npm install --save js-data js-data-rethinkdb

Usage

import { RethinkDBAdapter } from 'js-data-rethinkdb';

// Create an instance of RethinkDBAdapter
const adapter = new RethinkDBAdapter();

// Other JSData setup hidden

// Register the adapter instance
store.registerAdapter('rethinkdb', adapter, { default: true });

JSData + RethinkDB Tutorial

Start with the JSData + RethinkDB tutorial or checkout the API Reference Documentation.

Need help?

Please post a question on Stack Overflow. This is the preferred method.

You can also chat with folks on the Slack Channel. If you end up getting your question answered, please still consider consider posting your question to Stack Overflow (then possibly answering it yourself). Thanks!

Want to contribute?

Awesome! You can get started over at the Contributing guide.

Thank you!

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2017 js-data-rethinkdb project authors

