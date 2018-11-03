This repo contains HTTP adapters for js-data:

js-data-http - HTTP (XHR, includes [ axios ][axios]) adapter for JSData in the browser. Capable of using window.fetch instead of axios. Only works in the browser .

][axios]) adapter for JSData in the browser. Capable of using instead of axios. . js-data-fetch - Same as js-data-http but does not include axios and will use window.fetch if available and if you don't provide your own http library.

but does not include and will use if available and if you don't provide your own http library. js-data-http-node - Same as js-data-http but runs on Node.js. Depends on axios and will use axios unless you provide a different http library.

Tested on IE9, Chrome 46, Firefox 41 & Safari 7.1 using

To get started, visit the main website at http://js-data.io.

