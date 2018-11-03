This repo contains HTTP adapters for js-data:
axios][axios]) adapter for JSData in the
browser. Capable of using
window.fetch instead of axios. Only works in the browser.
js-data-http but does not include
axios and will use
window.fetch if available and if you don't provide your own http library.
js-data-http but runs on Node.js. Depends on
axios
and will use
axios unless you provide a different http library.
Tested on IE9, Chrome 46, Firefox 41 & Safari 7.1 using
To get started, visit the main website at http://js-data.io.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2016 js-data-http project authors