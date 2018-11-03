openbase logo
js-data-http

by js-data
3.0.1 (see all)

Http adapter for js-data. Main Site: http://js-data.io, API Reference Docs: http://api.js-data.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

js-data logo

js-data-http

Slack Status npm version npm downloads Circle CI Coverage Status

This repo contains HTTP adapters for js-data:

  • js-data-http - HTTP (XHR, includes [axios][axios]) adapter for JSData in the browser. Capable of using window.fetch instead of axios. Only works in the browser.
  • js-data-fetch - Same as js-data-http but does not include axios and will use window.fetch if available and if you don't provide your own http library.
  • js-data-http-node - Same as js-data-http but runs on Node.js. Depends on axios and will use axios unless you provide a different http library.

Tested on IE9, Chrome 46, Firefox 41 & Safari 7.1 using bs logo

To get started, visit the main website at http://js-data.io.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2016 js-data-http project authors

