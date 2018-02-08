Communicating sequential processes for Javascript (like Clojurescript core.async, or Go).
This project is at maintenance mode at the moment, and actively looking for new maintainers. Please send us an issue via github if you are interested.
Current maintainer: hung-phan, gt3
const csp = require('js-csp');
Pingpong (ported from Go).
function* player(name, table) {
while (true) {
let ball = yield csp.take(table);
if (ball === csp.CLOSED) {
console.log(name + ": table's gone");
return;
}
ball.hits += 1;
console.log(`${name} ${ball.hits}`);
yield csp.timeout(100);
yield csp.put(table, ball);
}
}
csp.go(function* () {
const table = csp.chan();
csp.go(player, ["ping", table]);
csp.go(player, ["pong", table]);
yield csp.put(table, {hits: 0});
yield csp.timeout(1000);
table.close();
});
There are more under examples directory.
This is a very close port of Clojurescript's core.async. The most significant difference
is that the IOC logic is encapsulated using generators (
yield) instead of macros. Therefore resources on
core.async or Go channels are also helpful.
Or, if you use Python's Twisted: https://github.com/ubolonton/twisted-csp
Or, if you use Clojure: https://github.com/clojure/core.async
npm install js-csp
bower install js-csp
Feel free to open issues for questions/discussions, or create pull requests for improvement.
Some areas that need attention:
These commands are supposed to run separately
$ npm run test:watch
$ npm run lint # for code quality checking
$ npm run flow:watch # to stop server after you are done run npm run flow:stop
$ npm run build
It will transpile all the codes in
src to
lib, or even better if you use
webpack 2 to consume
the lib via
"module": "./src/csp.js".
Distributed under MIT License.