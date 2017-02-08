Simple CRC checksum functions for JavaScript(CRC-16 and CRC-32).
You can also install js-crc by using Bower.
bower install js-crc
For node.js, you can use this command to install:
npm install js-crc
You could use like this:
crc32('Message to hash');
crc16('Message to hash');
If you use node.js, you should require the module first:
var crc32 = require('js-crc').crc32;
var crc16 = require('js-crc').crc16;
It supports AMD:
require(['your/path/crc.js'], function (crc) {
var crc32 = crc.crc32;
var crc16 = crc.crc16;
// ...
});
## Example
```JavaScript
crc32('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'); // 414fa339
crc32('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'); // 519025e9
// It also supports byte `Array`, `Uint8Array`, `ArrayBuffer` input:
crc32([0]); // d202ef8d
crc32(new Uint8Array([0])); // d202ef8d
The project is released under the MIT license.
The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-crc
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)