



Simple CRC checksum functions for JavaScript(CRC-16 and CRC-32).

Installation

You can also install js-crc by using Bower.

bower install js-crc

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-crc

Usage

You could use like this:

crc32( 'Message to hash' ); crc16( 'Message to hash' );

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

var crc32 = require ( 'js-crc' ).crc32; var crc16 = require ( 'js-crc' ).crc16;

It supports AMD:

require ([ 'your/path/crc.js' ], function ( crc ) { var crc32 = crc.crc32; var crc16 = crc.crc16; }); ## Example `` `JavaScript crc32('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'); // 414fa339 crc32('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'); // 519025e9 // It also supports byte ` Array `, ` Uint8Array `, ` ArrayBuffer ` input: crc32([0]); // d202ef8d crc32(new Uint8Array([0])); // d202ef8d

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-crc

Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)