openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jc

js-crc

by Chen, Yi-Cyuan
0.2.0 (see all)

Simple CRC checksum functions for JavaScript(CRC-16 and CRC-32).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-crc

Build Status Coverage Status
NPM
Simple CRC checksum functions for JavaScript(CRC-16 and CRC-32).

Download

Compress
Uncompress

Installation

You can also install js-crc by using Bower.

bower install js-crc

For node.js, you can use this command to install:

npm install js-crc

Usage

You could use like this:

crc32('Message to hash');
crc16('Message to hash');

If you use node.js, you should require the module first:

var crc32 = require('js-crc').crc32;
var crc16 = require('js-crc').crc16;

It supports AMD:

require(['your/path/crc.js'], function (crc) {
  var crc32 = crc.crc32;
  var crc16 = crc.crc16;
  // ...
});

## Example
```JavaScript
crc32('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'); // 414fa339
crc32('The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.'); // 519025e9

// It also supports byte `Array`, `Uint8Array`, `ArrayBuffer` input:
crc32([0]); // d202ef8d
crc32(new Uint8Array([0])); // d202ef8d

License

The project is released under the MIT license.

Contact

The project's website is located at https://github.com/emn178/js-crc
Author: Chen, Yi-Cyuan (emn178@gmail.com)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial