Identify structurally similar functions that are duplicated across a JavaScript bundle/file seamlessly.
Running it on Inferno
npm install -g js-cpa
Usage: js-cpa [options] <file ...>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --filelist read filelist from STDIN stream - if/when you cross ARG_MAX. eg: ls *.js | js-cpa -f
-m, --module parse files with sourceType=module
-l, --language <language> language (js|ts|flow)
-t, --threshold <n> threshold (in bytes)
-C, --no-colors disable colors in output
-R, --report <type> generate reports (html|term)
-o, --report-file <path> path for report generation
-h, --help output usage information
const { findDuplicates, stringify }= require('js-cpa');
const fs = require("fs");
const code = fs.readFileSync(filePath, "utf-8");
const duplicates = findDuplicates(code, {
filename: "test"
});
process.stdout.write(stringify(duplicates)); // prints to stdout
Finds the optimal duplicate functions that are structurally similar. It tries to find the longest matching subexpression across the AST which ignores the children(inner function) if the parent(outer function) is already mached
Finds all duplicate functions that are structurally similar.
Gets the output in a more presentable way
