Identify structurally similar functions that are duplicated across a JavaScript bundle/file seamlessly.

Running it on Inferno

Features

Works only across function boundaries

Matches the longest common subsequence and ignores the children

Ignores comments on the output

HTML report generation

Related

bundle-duplicates-plugin - Identify duplicate functions across all webpack JS bundles.

Installation

npm install -g js-cpa

CLI

Usage: js-cpa [options] <file ...> Options: -V, --version output the version number -f, --filelist read filelist from STDIN stream - if /when you cross ARG_MAX. eg: ls *.js | js-cpa -f -m, --module parse files with sourceType=module -l, --language <language> language (js|ts|flow) -t, --threshold <n> threshold ( in bytes) -C, --no-colors disable colors in output -R, --report < type > generate reports (html|term) -o, --report-file <path> path for report generation -h, -- help output usage information

API

const { findDuplicates, stringify }= require ( 'js-cpa' ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const code = fs.readFileSync(filePath, "utf-8" ); const duplicates = findDuplicates(code, { filename : "test" }); process.stdout.write(stringify(duplicates));

Options

filename - name of the file used in the output

sourceType - denotes the mode the code should be parsed in. eg - script|module

language - denotes the language. eg - (js|ts|flow)

threshold - threshold in bytes

Finds the optimal duplicate functions that are structurally similar. It tries to find the longest matching subexpression across the AST which ignores the children(inner function) if the parent(outer function) is already mached

Finds all duplicate functions that are structurally similar.

Gets the output in a more presentable way

Options