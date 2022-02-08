JavaScript Conflux Software Development Kit is a complete library for interacting with the Conflux Blockchain in both Node.js and browser environment.
Features:
Check SDK's documentation site for more info.
Install through npm
$ npm install js-conflux-sdk
Use in Node.js script
const { Conflux } = require('js-conflux-sdk');
const conflux = new Conflux({
url: 'https://test.confluxrpc.com',
networkId: 1,
logger: console, // for debug
});
require deep nested file/dir
const util = require('js-conflux-sdk/src/util');
The front packed package is located in
js-conflux-sdk's dist folder.
import { Conflux } from 'js-conflux-sdk/dist/js-conflux-sdk.umd.min.js';
or if your bundler supports the
browser field in
package.json
import { Conflux } from 'js-conflux-sdk';
or
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/js-conflux-sdk/dist/js-conflux-sdk.umd.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
const conflux = new window.TreeGraph.Conflux({
url: 'https://test.confluxrpc.com',
logger: console,
networkId: 1,
});
</script>
From
v2.0 the exported class to browser window name change from Conflux to
TreeGraph
Or you can use public CDN links:
To gain a address conversion(hex->base32 or reverse) performance boost, you can install
@conflux-dev/conflux-address-rust in your project. Which will be used to relace the purejs version and can gain a
10-100 performance boost.
Note: @conflux-dev/conflux-address-rust required a rust environment to install.
How to know SDK's version
const { Conflux } = require('js-conflux-sdk');
const conflux = new Conflux({
url: 'https://test.confluxrpc.com',
networkId: 1,
});
console.log(conflux.version);
// 2.0.0
How to know fullnode's version
const clientVersion = await conflux.cfx.getClientVersion();
console.log(clientVersion);
// conflux-rust-2.0.0
|js-conflux-sdk
|conflux-rust(node)
|v2.0.0+
|v2.0.0+
|v1.7.0+
|v1.1.5+
|v1.6.0+
|v1.1.3+
|v1.5.11+
|v1.1.1+