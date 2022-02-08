openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

js-conflux-sdk

by Conflux-Chain

The JavaScript SDK for Conflux Chain

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

996

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-conflux-sdk

npm npm

JavaScript Conflux Software Development Kit is a complete library for interacting with the Conflux Blockchain in both Node.js and browser environment.

Features:

  • Can be used in both browser and Node.js environment
  • Connect to Conflux node over HTTP/Websocket JSON-RPC
  • Meta-classes create JavaScript objects from any contract ABI
  • Account utilities
  • Type converter, sign and hash utilities
  • Extensive documentation
  • Builtin support for CRC20 and Internal Contracts
  • Batch RPC support

Docs

Check SDK's documentation site for more info.

Install

Install through npm

$ npm install js-conflux-sdk

How to import

Nodejs

Use in Node.js script

const { Conflux } = require('js-conflux-sdk');

const conflux = new Conflux({
  url: 'https://test.confluxrpc.com',
  networkId: 1,
  logger: console, // for debug
});

require deep nested file/dir

const util = require('js-conflux-sdk/src/util');

Frontend

umd

The front packed package is located in js-conflux-sdk's dist folder.

import { Conflux } from 'js-conflux-sdk/dist/js-conflux-sdk.umd.min.js';

or if your bundler supports the browser field in package.json

import { Conflux } from 'js-conflux-sdk';

or

<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/js-conflux-sdk/dist/js-conflux-sdk.umd.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  const conflux = new window.TreeGraph.Conflux({
    url: 'https://test.confluxrpc.com',
    logger: console,
    networkId: 1,
  });
</script>

From v2.0 the exported class to browser window name change from Conflux to TreeGraph

Or you can use public CDN links:

Address conversion performance

To gain a address conversion(hex->base32 or reverse) performance boost, you can install @conflux-dev/conflux-address-rust in your project. Which will be used to relace the purejs version and can gain a 10-100 performance boost.

Note: @conflux-dev/conflux-address-rust required a rust environment to install.

SDK version relation with Conflux-rust

How to know SDK's version

const { Conflux } = require('js-conflux-sdk');
const conflux = new Conflux({
  url: 'https://test.confluxrpc.com',
  networkId: 1,
});
console.log(conflux.version);
// 2.0.0

How to know fullnode's version

const clientVersion = await conflux.cfx.getClientVersion();
console.log(clientVersion);
// conflux-rust-2.0.0
js-conflux-sdkconflux-rust(node)
v2.0.0+v2.0.0+
v1.7.0+v1.1.5+
v1.6.0+v1.1.3+
v1.5.11+v1.1.1+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial