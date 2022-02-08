JavaScript Conflux Software Development Kit is a complete library for interacting with the Conflux Blockchain in both Node.js and browser environment.

Features:

Can be used in both browser and Node.js environment

Connect to Conflux node over HTTP/Websocket JSON-RPC

Meta-classes create JavaScript objects from any contract ABI

Account utilities

Type converter, sign and hash utilities

Extensive documentation

Builtin support for CRC20 and Internal Contracts

Batch RPC support

Docs

Check SDK's documentation site for more info.

Install

Install through npm

$ npm install js-conflux-sdk

How to import

Nodejs

Use in Node.js script

const { Conflux } = require ( 'js-conflux-sdk' ); const conflux = new Conflux({ url : 'https://test.confluxrpc.com' , networkId : 1 , logger : console , });

require deep nested file/dir

const util = require ( 'js-conflux-sdk/src/util' );

Frontend

umd

The front packed package is located in js-conflux-sdk 's dist folder.

import { Conflux } from 'js-conflux-sdk/dist/js-conflux-sdk.umd.min.js' ;

or if your bundler supports the browser field in package.json

import { Conflux } from 'js-conflux-sdk' ;

or

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/js-conflux-sdk/dist/js-conflux-sdk.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const conflux = new window .TreeGraph.Conflux({ url : 'https://test.confluxrpc.com' , logger : console , networkId : 1 , }); </ script >

From v2.0 the exported class to browser window name change from Conflux to TreeGraph

Or you can use public CDN links:

Address conversion performance

To gain a address conversion(hex->base32 or reverse) performance boost, you can install @conflux-dev/conflux-address-rust in your project. Which will be used to relace the purejs version and can gain a 10-100 performance boost.

Note: @conflux-dev/conflux-address-rust required a rust environment to install.

SDK version relation with Conflux-rust

How to know SDK's version

const { Conflux } = require ( 'js-conflux-sdk' ); const conflux = new Conflux({ url : 'https://test.confluxrpc.com' , networkId : 1 , }); console .log(conflux.version);

How to know fullnode's version

const clientVersion = await conflux.cfx.getClientVersion(); console .log(clientVersion);