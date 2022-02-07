Simple combinatorics in JavaScript
Check swift-combinatorics. More naturally implemented with generics and protocol.
import * as $C from './combinatorics.js';
let it = new $C.Combination('abcdefgh', 4);
for (const elem of it) {
console.log(elem) // ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'] ... ['e', 'f', 'g', 'h']
}
load everything…
import * as Combinatorics from './combinatorics.js';
or just objects you want.
import { Combination, Permutation } from './combinatorics.js';
You don't even have to install if you
import from CDNs.
import * as $C from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/js-combinatorics@1.5.6/combinatorics.min.js';
Since this is an ES6 module,
type="module" is required the
<script> tags. of your HTML files. But you can make it globally available as follows.
<script type="module">
import * as $C from 'combinatorics.js';
window.Combinatorics = $C;
</script>
<script>
// now you can access Combinatorics
let c = new Combinatorics.Combination('abcdefgh', 4);
</script>
% node
Welcome to Node.js v16.13.1.
Type ".help" for more information.
> const $C = await import('js-combinatorics')
undefined
> $C
[Module] {
BaseN: [Function: BaseN],
CartesianProduct: [Function: CartesianProduct],
Combination: [Function: Combination],
Permutation: [Function: Permutation],
PowerSet: [Function: PowerSet],
combination: [Function: combination],
factoradic: [Function: factoradic],
factorial: [Function: factorial],
permutation: [Function: permutation],
version: '1.5.6'
}
> [...new $C.Permutation('abcd')]
[
[ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'd', 'c' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'b', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'd', 'b' ],
[ 'a', 'd', 'b', 'c' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'c', 'b' ],
[ 'b', 'a', 'c', 'd' ], [ 'b', 'a', 'd', 'c' ],
[ 'b', 'c', 'a', 'd' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'd', 'a' ],
[ 'b', 'd', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'c', 'a' ],
[ 'c', 'a', 'b', 'd' ], [ 'c', 'a', 'd', 'b' ],
[ 'c', 'b', 'a', 'd' ], [ 'c', 'b', 'd', 'a' ],
[ 'c', 'd', 'a', 'b' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'b', 'a' ],
[ 'd', 'a', 'b', 'c' ], [ 'd', 'a', 'c', 'b' ],
[ 'd', 'b', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'd', 'b', 'c', 'a' ],
[ 'd', 'c', 'a', 'b' ], [ 'd', 'c', 'b', 'a' ]
]
>
./combinatorics.js is an ECMAScript module but if you still need a UMD or commonjs version, they are available as
./umd/combinatorics.js and
./commonjs/combinatorics.js respectively.
Self-explanatory, are they not?
import { permutation, combination, factorial, randomInteger } from './combinatorics.js';
permutation(24, 12); // 1295295050649600
permutation(26, 13); // 64764752532480000n
combination(56, 28); // 7648690600760440
combination(58, 29); // 30067266499541040n
factorial(18); // 6402373705728000
factorial(19); // 121645100408832000n
randomInteger(6402373705727999); // random n [0,6402373705728000)
randomInteger(121645100408832000n); // ramdom n [0n, 121645100408832000n)
The arithmetic functions above accept both
Number and
BigInt (if supported). Return answers in
Number if it is small enough to fit within
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER or
BigInt otherwise.
factoradic() and
combinadic()
They need a little more explanation.
import { factoradic, combinadic } from './combinatorics.js';
factoradic(6402373705727999); // [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17]
factoradic(121645100408831999n); // [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18]
const c16_8 = combinadic(16, 8);
c16_8(0); // [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]
c16_8(12870); // [ 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15]
const c58_29 = combinadic(58, 29);
c58_29(0); /* [
0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8,
9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,
18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26,
27, 28
] */
c58_29(30067266499541039n); /* [
29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37,
38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46,
47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55,
56, 57
] */
factoradic(n) returns the factoradic representation of
n. For an array
ary with
n elements, you can get its
nth permutation by picking
ary[i] for each
i in the factoradic.
Unlike other arithmetic functions,
combinadic() returns a function which returns
mth combinadic digit of
n C k. For an array
ary with
n elements, you can get its
mth combination by picking
ary[i] for each
i in the combinadic.
The module comes with
Permutation,
Combination,
PowerSet,
BaseN, and
CartesianProduct. You can individually
import them or all of them via
import *
import * as $C from 'combinatorics.js';
You construct an iterable object by giving a seed iterable and options. in the example below,
'abcdefgh' is the seed and
4 is the size of the element.
let it = new $C.Combination('abcdefgh', 4);
if you hate
new, you can use
Klass.of where
Klass is one of the classes this module offers.
let it = $C.Combination.of('abcdefgh', 4);
Once constructed, you can iterate via
for … of statement or turn it into an array via
[...] construct.
[...it]; /* [
[ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'e' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'f' ],
[ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'g' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'd', 'e' ],
[ 'a', 'b', 'd', 'f' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'd', 'g' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'd', 'h' ],
[ 'a', 'b', 'e', 'f' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'e', 'g' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'e', 'h' ],
[ 'a', 'b', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'f', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'g', 'h' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'd', 'e' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'd', 'f' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'd', 'g' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'd', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'e', 'f' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'e', 'g' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'e', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'f', 'h' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'e', 'f' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'e', 'g' ],
[ 'a', 'd', 'e', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'f', 'h' ],
[ 'a', 'd', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'e', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'a', 'e', 'f', 'h' ],
[ 'a', 'e', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'a', 'f', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e' ],
[ 'b', 'c', 'd', 'f' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'd', 'g' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'd', 'h' ],
[ 'b', 'c', 'e', 'f' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'e', 'g' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'e', 'h' ],
[ 'b', 'c', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'f', 'h' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'g', 'h' ],
[ 'b', 'd', 'e', 'f' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'e', 'g' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'e', 'h' ],
[ 'b', 'd', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'f', 'h' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'g', 'h' ],
[ 'b', 'e', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'b', 'e', 'f', 'h' ], [ 'b', 'e', 'g', 'h' ],
[ 'b', 'f', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'e', 'g' ],
[ 'c', 'd', 'e', 'h' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'f', 'h' ],
[ 'c', 'd', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'c', 'e', 'f', 'g' ], [ 'c', 'e', 'f', 'h' ],
[ 'c', 'e', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'c', 'f', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'd', 'e', 'f', 'g' ],
[ 'd', 'e', 'f', 'h' ], [ 'd', 'e', 'g', 'h' ], [ 'd', 'f', 'g', 'h' ],
[ 'e', 'f', 'g', 'h' ]
] */
.length
The object has
.length so you don't have to iterate to count the elements.
it.length; // 70
.nth()
And the object has
.nth(n) method so you can random-access each element. This is the equivalent of subscript in
Array.
it.nth(0); // [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ];
it.nth(69); // [ 'a', 'd', 'c', 'h' ];
nth() accepts both
Number and
BigInt.
it.nth(69n); // [ 'a', 'd', 'c', 'h' ];
nth() also accepts negative indexes. In which case
n is
(-n)th element from
.length.
it.nth(-1); // [ 'a', 'd', 'c', 'h' ]
it.nth(-70); // [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ]
.sample()
And
.sample() picks random element, which is defined as
.nth(randomInteger(.length)).
it.sample() // one of ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'] ... ['a', 'd', 'e', 'f']
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
Occasionally you need
BigInt to access elements beyond
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER.
it = new $C.Permutation('abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz');
it.length; // 403291461126605635584000000n
You can still access elements before
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER in
Number.
it.nth(0); /* [
'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f',
'g', 'h', 'i', 'j', 'k', 'l',
'm', 'n', 'o', 'p', 'q', 'r',
's', 't', 'u', 'v', 'w', 'x',
'y', 'z'
] */
it.nth(9007199254740990); /* [
'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f',
'g', 'i', 'p', 'n', 'r', 'z',
'm', 'h', 'y', 'x', 'u', 't',
'l', 'j', 'k', 'q', 's', 'o',
'v', 'w'
] */
But how are you goint to acccess elements beyond that? Just use
BigInt.
it.nth(9007199254740991n); /* [
'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f',
'g', 'i', 'p', 'n', 'r', 'z',
'm', 'h', 'y', 'x', 'u', 't',
'l', 'j', 'k', 'q', 's', 'o',
'w', 'v'
] */
it.nth(it.length - 1n); /* [
'z', 'y', 'x', 'w', 'v', 'u',
't', 's', 'r', 'q', 'p', 'o',
'n', 'm', 'l', 'k', 'j', 'i',
'h', 'g', 'f', 'e', 'd', 'c',
'b', 'a'
] */
You can tell if you need
BigInt via
.isBig.
new $C.Permutation('0123456789').isBig; // false
new $C.Permutation('abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz').isBig; // true
You can also check if it is safe on your platform via
.isSafe.
// true if BigInt is supported
new $C.Permutation('abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz').isSafe;
This module still runs on platforms without
BigInt (notably Safari 13 or below), but its operation is no longer guaranteed if
.isSafe is false.
Permutation
An iterable which permutes a given iterable.
new Permutation(seed, size)
seed: the seed iterable.
[...seed] becomes the seed array.
size: the number of elements in the iterated element. defaults to
seed.length
import {Permutation} from './combinatorics.js';
let it = new Permutation('abcd'); // size 4 is assumed4
it.length; // 24
[...it]; /* [
[ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'd', 'c' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'b', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'd', 'b' ],
[ 'a', 'd', 'b', 'c' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'c', 'b' ],
[ 'b', 'a', 'c', 'd' ], [ 'b', 'a', 'd', 'c' ],
[ 'b', 'c', 'a', 'd' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'd', 'a' ],
[ 'b', 'd', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'c', 'a' ],
[ 'c', 'a', 'b', 'd' ], [ 'c', 'a', 'd', 'b' ],
[ 'c', 'b', 'a', 'd' ], [ 'c', 'b', 'd', 'a' ],
[ 'c', 'd', 'a', 'b' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'b', 'a' ],
[ 'd', 'a', 'b', 'c' ], [ 'd', 'a', 'c', 'b' ],
[ 'd', 'b', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'd', 'b', 'c', 'a' ],
[ 'd', 'c', 'a', 'b' ], [ 'd', 'c', 'b', 'a' ]
] */
it = new Permutation('abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789');
it.length; // 371993326789901217467999448150835200000000n
it.nth(371993326789901217467999448150835199999999n); /* [
'9', '8', '7', '6', '5', '4', '3',
'2', '1', '0', 'z', 'y', 'x', 'w',
'v', 'u', 't', 's', 'r', 'q', 'p',
'o', 'n', 'm', 'l', 'k', 'j', 'i',
'h', 'g', 'f', 'e', 'd', 'c', 'b',
'a'
] */
Making a permutation of the iterable then taking its sample is functionally the same as Fisher–Yates shuffle of the iterable. Instead of shuffling the deck, it make all possible cases available and let you pick one.
it.sample(); // something between ['a','b', ... '9'] and ['9','8',....'a']
It is in fact a little better because
.sample() only needs one random number (between 0 and
.length - 1) while Fisher–Yates needs
n random numbers.
Combination
An iterable which emits a combination of a given iterable.
new Combination(seed, size)
seed: the seed iterable.
size: the number of elements in the iterated element.
import {Combination} from './combinatorics.js';
let it = new Combination('abcd', 2);
it.length; // 6
[...it]; /* [
[ 'a', 'b' ],
[ 'a', 'c' ],
[ 'a', 'd' ],
[ 'b', 'c' ],
[ 'b', 'd' ],
[ 'c', 'd' ]
] */
let a100 = Array(100).fill(0).map((v,i)=>i); // [0, 1, ...99]
it = new Combination(a100, 50);
it.length; // 100891344545564193334812497256n
it.nth(100891344545564193334812497255n); /* [
50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60,
61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71,
72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82,
83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93,
94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99
] */
PowerSet
An iterable which emits each element of its power set.
new PowerSet(seed)
seed: the seed iterable.
import {PowerSet} from './combinatorics.js';
let it = new PowerSet('abc');
it.length; // 8
[...it]; /* [
[],
[ 'a' ],
[ 'b' ],
[ 'a', 'b' ],
[ 'c' ],
[ 'a', 'c' ],
[ 'b', 'c' ],
[ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
] */
it = new PowerSet(
'ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/'
);
it.length; // 18446744073709551616n
it.nth(18446744073709551615n); /* [
'A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I',
'J', 'K', 'L', 'M', 'N', 'O', 'P', 'Q', 'R',
'S', 'T', 'U', 'V', 'W', 'X', 'Y', 'Z', 'a',
'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f', 'g', 'h', 'i', 'j',
'k', 'l', 'm', 'n', 'o', 'p', 'q', 'r', 's',
't', 'u', 'v', 'w', 'x', 'y', 'z', '0', '1',
'2', '3', '4', '5', '6', '7', '8', '9', '+',
'/'
] */
BaseN
An iterable which emits all numbers in the given system.
new BaseN(seed, size)
seed: the seed iterable whose elements represent digits.
size: the number of digits
import {BaseN} from './combinatorics.js';
let it = new BaseN('abc', 3);
it.length; // 27
[...it]; /* [
[ 'a', 'a', 'a' ], [ 'b', 'a', 'a' ],
[ 'c', 'a', 'a' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'a' ],
[ 'b', 'b', 'a' ], [ 'c', 'b', 'a' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'a' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'a' ],
[ 'c', 'c', 'a' ], [ 'a', 'a', 'b' ],
[ 'b', 'a', 'b' ], [ 'c', 'a', 'b' ],
[ 'a', 'b', 'b' ], [ 'b', 'b', 'b' ],
[ 'c', 'b', 'b' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'b' ],
[ 'b', 'c', 'b' ], [ 'c', 'c', 'b' ],
[ 'a', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'b', 'a', 'c' ],
[ 'c', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ],
[ 'b', 'b', 'c' ], [ 'c', 'b', 'c' ],
[ 'a', 'c', 'c' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'c' ],
[ 'c', 'c', 'c' ]
] */
it = BaseN('0123456789abcdef', 16);
it.length; // 18446744073709551616n
it.nth(18446744073709551615n); /* [
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f',
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f',
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f',
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f'
] */
CartesianProduct
A cartesian product of given sets.
new CartesianProduct(...args)
args: iterables that represent sets
import {CartesianProduct} from './combinatorics.js';
let it = new CartesianProduct('012','abc','xyz');
it.length; // 27
[...it]; /* [
[ '0', 'a', 'x' ], [ '1', 'a', 'x' ],
[ '2', 'a', 'x' ], [ '0', 'b', 'x' ],
[ '1', 'b', 'x' ], [ '2', 'b', 'x' ],
[ '0', 'c', 'x' ], [ '1', 'c', 'x' ],
[ '2', 'c', 'x' ], [ '0', 'a', 'y' ],
[ '1', 'a', 'y' ], [ '2', 'a', 'y' ],
[ '0', 'b', 'y' ], [ '1', 'b', 'y' ],
[ '2', 'b', 'y' ], [ '0', 'c', 'y' ],
[ '1', 'c', 'y' ], [ '2', 'c', 'y' ],
[ '0', 'a', 'z' ], [ '1', 'a', 'z' ],
[ '2', 'a', 'z' ], [ '0', 'b', 'z' ],
[ '1', 'b', 'z' ], [ '2', 'b', 'z' ],
[ '0', 'c', 'z' ], [ '1', 'c', 'z' ],
[ '2', 'c', 'z' ]
] */
Since the number of arguments to
CartesianProduct is variable, it is sometimes helpful to give a single array with all arguments. But you cannot
new ctor.apply(null, args) this case. To mitigate that, you can use
.from().
let a16 = Array(16).fill('0123456789abcdef');
it = CartesianProduct.from(a16);
it.length; // 18446744073709551616n
it.nth(18446744073709551615n); /* [
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f',
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f',
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f',
'f', 'f', 'f', 'f'
] */
js-combinatorics has gone ES2015 since version 1.
import instead of
require.
BigInt where possible
And from version 1.2 it is written in TypeScript.
combinatorics.js and
combinatorics.d.ts are compiled from
combinatorics.ts.
APIs will change accordingly. Old versions are available in the
version0 branch.
bigCombination is gone because all classes now can handle big -- combinatorially big! -- cases thanks to BigInt support getting standard. Safari 13 and below is a major exception but BigInt is coming to Safari 14 and up.
permutationCombination is gone because the name is misleading and it is now trivially easy to reconstruct as follow:
class permutationCombination {
constructor(seed) {
this.seed = [...seed];
}
[Symbol.iterator]() {
return function*(it){
for (let i = 1, l = it.length; i <= l; i++) {
yield* new Permutation(it, i);
}
}(this.seed);
}
}
js-combinatorics is now natively iterable. Meaning its custom iterators are gone -- with its methods like
.map and
.filter. JS iterators are very minimalistic with only
[...] and
for ... of. But don't worry. There are several ways to make those functional methods back again.
For instance, You can use js-xiterable like so:
import {xiterable as $X} from
'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/js-xiterable@0.0.3/xiterable.min.js';
import {Permutation} from 'combinatorics.js';
let it = new Permutation('abcd');
let words = $X(it).map(v=>v.join(''))
for (const word of words)) console.log(word)
/*
abcd
abdc
...
dcab
dcba
*/