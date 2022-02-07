Simple combinatorics in JavaScript

SYNOPSIS

import * as $C from './combinatorics.js' ; let it = new $C.Combination( 'abcdefgh' , 4 ); for ( const elem of it) { console .log(elem) }

Usage

load everything…

import * as Combinatorics from './combinatorics.js' ;

or just objects you want.

import { Combination, Permutation } from './combinatorics.js' ;

You don't even have to install if you import from CDNs.

import * as $C from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/js-combinatorics@1.5.6/combinatorics.min.js' ;

Since this is an ES6 module, type="module" is required the <script> tags. of your HTML files. But you can make it globally available as follows.

< script type = "module" > import * as $C from 'combinatorics.js' ; window .Combinatorics = $C; </ script > < script > let c = new Combinatorics.Combination( 'abcdefgh' , 4 ); </ script >

node.js REPL

node Welcome to Node.js v16.13.1. Type ".help" for more information. const $C = await import( 'js-combinatorics' ) undefined $C [Module] { BaseN: [Function: BaseN], CartesianProduct: [Function: CartesianProduct], Combination: [Function: Combination], Permutation: [Function: Permutation], PowerSet: [Function: PowerSet], combination: [Function: combination], factoradic: [Function: factoradic], factorial: [Function: factorial], permutation: [Function: permutation], version: '1.5.6' } [...new $C .Permutation( 'abcd' )] [ [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'd', 'c' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'b', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'c', 'd', 'b' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'b', 'c' ], [ 'a', 'd', 'c', 'b' ], [ 'b', 'a', 'c', 'd' ], [ 'b', 'a', 'd', 'c' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'a', 'd' ], [ 'b', 'c', 'd', 'a' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'b', 'd', 'c', 'a' ], [ 'c', 'a', 'b', 'd' ], [ 'c', 'a', 'd', 'b' ], [ 'c', 'b', 'a', 'd' ], [ 'c', 'b', 'd', 'a' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'a', 'b' ], [ 'c', 'd', 'b', 'a' ], [ 'd', 'a', 'b', 'c' ], [ 'd', 'a', 'c', 'b' ], [ 'd', 'b', 'a', 'c' ], [ 'd', 'b', 'c', 'a' ], [ 'd', 'c', 'a', 'b' ], [ 'd', 'c', 'b', 'a' ] ]

commonjs (node.js)

./combinatorics.js is an ECMAScript module but if you still need a UMD or commonjs version, they are available as ./umd/combinatorics.js and ./commonjs/combinatorics.js respectively.

Description

Arithmetic Functions

Self-explanatory, are they not?

import { permutation, combination, factorial, randomInteger } from './combinatorics.js' ; permutation( 24 , 12 ); permutation( 26 , 13 ); combination( 56 , 28 ); combination( 58 , 29 ); factorial( 18 ); factorial( 19 ); randomInteger( 6402373705727999 ); randomInteger( 121645100408832000n );

The arithmetic functions above accept both Number and BigInt (if supported). Return answers in Number if it is small enough to fit within Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER or BigInt otherwise.

factoradic() and combinadic()

They need a little more explanation.

import { factoradic, combinadic } from './combinatorics.js' ; factoradic( 6402373705727999 ); factoradic( 121645100408831999n ); const c16_8 = combinadic( 16 , 8 ); c16_8( 0 ); c16_8( 12870 ); const c58_29 = combinadic( 58 , 29 ); c58_29( 0 ); c58_29( 30067266499541039n );

factoradic(n) returns the factoradic representation of n . For an array ary with n elements, you can get its n th permutation by picking ary[i] for each i in the factoradic.

Unlike other arithmetic functions, combinadic() returns a function which returns m th combinadic digit of n C k . For an array ary with n elements, you can get its m th combination by picking ary[i] for each i in the combinadic.

classes

The module comes with Permutation , Combination , PowerSet , BaseN , and CartesianProduct . You can individually import them or all of them via import *

import * as $C from 'combinatorics.js' ;

You construct an iterable object by giving a seed iterable and options. in the example below, 'abcdefgh' is the seed and 4 is the size of the element.

let it = new $C.Combination( 'abcdefgh' , 4 );

if you hate new , you can use Klass.of where Klass is one of the classes this module offers.

let it = $C.Combination.of( 'abcdefgh' , 4 );

Once constructed, you can iterate via for … of statement or turn it into an array via [...] construct.

[...it];

The object has .length so you don't have to iterate to count the elements.

it.length;

And the object has .nth(n) method so you can random-access each element. This is the equivalent of subscript in Array .

it.nth( 0 ); it.nth( 69 );

nth() accepts both Number and BigInt .

it.nth( 69n );

nth() also accepts negative indexes. In which case n is (-n)th element from .length .

it.nth( -1 ); it.nth( -70 );

And .sample() picks random element, which is defined as .nth(randomInteger(.length)) .

it.sample()

Beyond Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER

Occasionally you need BigInt to access elements beyond Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER .

it = new $C.Permutation( 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' ); it.length;

You can still access elements before Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER in Number .

it.nth( 0 ); it.nth( 9007199254740990 );

But how are you goint to acccess elements beyond that? Just use BigInt .

it.nth( 9007199254740991n ); it.nth(it.length - 1n );

You can tell if you need BigInt via .isBig .

new $C.Permutation( '0123456789' ).isBig; new $C.Permutation( 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' ).isBig;

You can also check if it is safe on your platform via .isSafe .

new $C.Permutation( 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' ).isSafe;

This module still runs on platforms without BigInt (notably Safari 13 or below), but its operation is no longer guaranteed if .isSafe is false.

class Permutation

An iterable which permutes a given iterable.

new Permutation(seed, size)

seed : the seed iterable. [...seed] becomes the seed array.

: the seed iterable. becomes the seed array. size : the number of elements in the iterated element. defaults to seed.length

import {Permutation} from './combinatorics.js' ; let it = new Permutation( 'abcd' ); it.length; [...it]; it = new Permutation( 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789' ); it.length; it.nth( 371993326789901217467999448150835199999999n );

Making a permutation of the iterable then taking its sample is functionally the same as Fisher–Yates shuffle of the iterable. Instead of shuffling the deck, it make all possible cases available and let you pick one.

it.sample();

It is in fact a little better because .sample() only needs one random number (between 0 and .length - 1 ) while Fisher–Yates needs n random numbers.

class Combination

An iterable which emits a combination of a given iterable.

new Combination(seed, size)

seed : the seed iterable.

: the seed iterable. size : the number of elements in the iterated element.

import {Combination} from './combinatorics.js' ; let it = new Combination( 'abcd' , 2 ); it.length; [...it]; let a100 = Array ( 100 ).fill( 0 ).map( ( v,i )=> i); it = new Combination(a100, 50 ); it.length; it.nth( 100891344545564193334812497255n );

class PowerSet

An iterable which emits each element of its power set.

new PowerSet(seed)

seed : the seed iterable.

import {PowerSet} from './combinatorics.js' ; let it = new PowerSet( 'abc' ); it.length; [...it]; it = new PowerSet( 'ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/' ); it.length; it.nth( 18446744073709551615n );

class BaseN

An iterable which emits all numbers in the given system.

new BaseN(seed, size)

seed : the seed iterable whose elements represent digits.

: the seed iterable whose elements represent digits. size : the number of digits

import {BaseN} from './combinatorics.js' ; let it = new BaseN( 'abc' , 3 ); it.length; [...it]; it = BaseN( '0123456789abcdef' , 16 ); it.length; it.nth( 18446744073709551615n );

class CartesianProduct

A cartesian product of given sets.

new CartesianProduct(...args)

args : iterables that represent sets

import {CartesianProduct} from './combinatorics.js' ; let it = new CartesianProduct( '012' , 'abc' , 'xyz' ); it.length; [...it];

Since the number of arguments to CartesianProduct is variable, it is sometimes helpful to give a single array with all arguments. But you cannot new ctor.apply(null, args) this case. To mitigate that, you can use .from() .

let a16 = Array ( 16 ).fill( '0123456789abcdef' ); it = CartesianProduct.from(a16); it.length; it.nth( 18446744073709551615n );

What's new from version 0.x?

js-combinatorics has gone ES2015 since version 1.

native iterator instead of custom

module. import instead of require .

instead of . BigInt where possible

And from version 1.2 it is written in TypeScript. combinatorics.js and combinatorics.d.ts are compiled from combinatorics.ts .

APIs will change accordingly. Old versions are available in the version0 branch.

What's gone from version 0.x?

bigCombination is gone because all classes now can handle big -- combinatorially big! -- cases thanks to BigInt support getting standard. Safari 13 and below is a major exception but BigInt is coming to Safari 14 and up.

permutationCombination is gone because the name is misleading and it is now trivially easy to reconstruct as follow:

class permutationCombination { constructor (seed) { this .seed = [...seed]; } [ Symbol .iterator]() { return function *( it ) { for ( let i = 1 , l = it.length; i <= l; i++) { yield * new Permutation(it, i); } }( this .seed); } }

js-combinatorics is now natively iterable. Meaning its custom iterators are gone -- with its methods like .map and .filter . JS iterators are very minimalistic with only [...] and for ... of . But don't worry. There are several ways to make those functional methods back again.

For instance, You can use js-xiterable like so: