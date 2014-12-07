JsClipper

A JavaScript library to perform boolean operations (union, difference etc...) between two SVG paths.

Online demo : http://delapouite.github.io/JsClipper/demo.html

Original : http://sourceforge.net/projects/jsclipper

5.0.2.1 - 12 January 2013

Update: Clipper library updated to version 5.0.2. The Area algorithm has been updated and is faster. 'CheckInputs' parameter of the OffsetPolygons function has been renamed 'AutoFix'.

Added: ClipperLib.Clean(), which removes too near vertices to avoid micro-self-intersection-artifacts when offsetting.

Added: ClipperLib.Lighten(), which reduces count of vertices using perpendicular distance reduction algorithm.

Added: ClipperLib.Clone(), which make true clone of polygons. Several updates to the Main Demo:

Added: Clean, Simplify, Lighten buttons

Change: Custom Polygons: input boxes to textareas to allow more data

Added: Polygon Output Formats (Clipper, Plain, SVG)

Update: Polygon Explorer: Also multipolygon is clickable (on Points column)

Added: Polygon Explorer: When numbers on Points or Points in subpolygons are clicked, the area of multipolygon or subpolygon is shown

Update: Several updates to wiki in https://sourceforge.net/p/jsclipper/wiki/Home/

4.9.7.2 - 1 January 2013

Update: Browser specific speedup for ClipperLib.Clipper.Round(), ClipperLib.Cast_Int32() and ClipperLib.Cast_Int64().

Update: Major enhancements for Main Demo. Including benchmark, custom polygons and polygon importer.

Update: Documentation is updated with new screenshots of Main Demo. Browser speedtest is published in Wiki.

4.9.7.1 - 12 December 2012