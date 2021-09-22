Yet another Base64 transcoder.

Install

npm install --save js-base64

Usage

In Browser

Locally…

< script src = "base64.js" > </ script >

… or Directly from CDN. In which case you don't even need to install.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/js-base64@3.7.2/base64.min.js" > </ script >

This good old way loads Base64 in the global context ( window ). Though Base64.noConflict() is made available, you should consider using ES6 Module to avoid tainting window .

As an ES6 Module

locally…

import { Base64 } from 'js-base64' ;

import { encode, decode } from 'js-base64' ;

or even remotely.

< script type = "module" > import { Base64 } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/js-base64@3.7.2/base64.mjs' ; </ script >

< script type = "module" > import { encode, decode } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/js-base64@3.7.2/base64.mjs' ; </ script >

const {Base64} = require ( 'js-base64' );

Unlike the case above, the global context is no longer modified.

You can also use esm to import instead of require .

require = require ( 'esm' )( module ); import {Base64} from 'js-base64' ;

SYNOPSIS

let latin = 'dankogai' ; let utf8 = '小飼弾' let u8s = new Uint8Array ([ 100 , 97 , 110 , 107 , 111 , 103 , 97 , 105 ]); Base64.encode(latin); Base64.encode(latin, true )); Base64.encodeURI(latin)); Base64.btoa(latin); Base64.btoa(utf8); Base64.fromUint8Array(u8s); Base64.fromUint8Array(u8s, true ); Base64.encode(utf8); Base64.encode(utf8, true ) Base64.encodeURI(utf8);

Base64.decode( 'ZGFua29nYWk=' ); Base64.decode( 'ZGFua29nYWk' ); Base64.atob( 'ZGFua29nYWk=' ); Base64.atob( '5bCP6aO85by+' ); Base64.toUint8Array( 'ZGFua29nYWk=' ); Base64.decode( '5bCP6aO85by+' ); Base64.decode( '5bCP6aO85by-' );

Base64.isValid( 0 ); Base64.isValid( '' ); Base64.isValid( 'ZA==' ); Base64.isValid( 'Z A=' ); Base64.isValid( 'ZA' ); Base64.isValid( '++' ); Base64.isValid( '--' ); Base64.isValid( '+-' );

Built-in Extensions

By default Base64 leaves built-in prototypes untouched. But you can extend them as below.

Base64.extendString(); 'dankogai' .toBase64(); '小飼弾' .toBase64(); '小飼弾' .toBase64( true ); '小飼弾' .toBase64URI(); '小飼弾' .toBase64URL(); 'ZGFua29nYWk=' .fromBase64(); '5bCP6aO85by+' .fromBase64(); '5bCP6aO85by-' .fromBase64(); '5bCP6aO85by-' .toUint8Array();

Base64.extendUint8Array(); u8s.toBase64(); u8s.toBase64URI(); u8s.toBase64URL();

Base64.extendBuiltins()

.decode() vs .atob (and .encode() vs btoa() )

Suppose you have:

var pngBase64 = "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAEAAAABCAQAAAC1HAwCAAAAC0lEQVR42mNkYAAAAAYAAjCB0C8AAAAASUVORK5CYII=" ;

Which is a Base64-encoded 1x1 transparent PNG, DO NOT USE Base64.decode(pngBase64) . Use Base64.atob(pngBase64) instead. Base64.decode() decodes to UTF-8 string while Base64.atob() decodes to bytes, which is compatible to browser built-in atob() (Which is absent in node.js). The same rule applies to the opposite direction.

Or even better, Base64.toUint8Array(pngBase64) .

Brief History