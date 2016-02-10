JavaScript-autoComplete
An extremely lightweight and powerful vanilla JavaScript completion suggester.
Tested in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. No dependencies, written in plain JavaScript.
Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php
This plugin was developed by Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images.
We have implemented this piece of software in production on plainJS and we share it - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.
Demo and Documentation
https://goodies.pixabay.com/javascript/auto-complete/demo.html
Features
- Lightweight: 5.4 kB of JavaScript - less than 2.4 kB gzipped
- Fully flexible data source
- Smart caching, delay and minimum character settings
- Callbacks
Changelog
Version 1.0.4 - 2016/02/10
- Included pull #6 and added offsetLeft/offsetTop as optional parameter for suggestions container.
Version 1.0.3 - 2015/11/02
- Fixed #2: Unspecified error on IE 10.
Version 1.0.2 - 2015/08/15
- Fixed: Hide suggestions on fast input.
- Fixed: Select item with tab.
- Fixed: Incorrect selection by mouse when suggestions are scrolled down.
Version 1.0.1 - 2015/06/08
- Simplified code and minor bug fixes.
Version 1.0.0 - 2015/06/07
- Prevent unnecessary search on pressing enter.
Version 1.0.0 beta - 2015/05/12