An extremely lightweight and powerful vanilla JavaScript completion suggester.

Tested in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. No dependencies, written in plain JavaScript. Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

This plugin was developed by Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images. We have implemented this piece of software in production on plainJS and we share it - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.

Demo and Documentation

https://goodies.pixabay.com/javascript/auto-complete/demo.html

Features

Lightweight: 5.4 kB of JavaScript - less than 2.4 kB gzipped

Fully flexible data source

Smart caching, delay and minimum character settings

Callbacks

Changelog

Version 1.0.4 - 2016/02/10

Included pull #6 and added offsetLeft/offsetTop as optional parameter for suggestions container.

Version 1.0.3 - 2015/11/02

Fixed #2: Unspecified error on IE 10.

Version 1.0.2 - 2015/08/15

Fixed: Hide suggestions on fast input.

Fixed: Select item with tab.

Fixed: Incorrect selection by mouse when suggestions are scrolled down.

Version 1.0.1 - 2015/06/08

Simplified code and minor bug fixes.

Version 1.0.0 - 2015/06/07

Prevent unnecessary search on pressing enter.

Version 1.0.0 beta - 2015/05/12