openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

js-autocomplete

by Pixabay
1.0.4 (see all)

An extremely lightweight and powerful vanilla JavaScript completion suggester.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

747

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript-autoComplete

An extremely lightweight and powerful vanilla JavaScript completion suggester.

Tested in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. No dependencies, written in plain JavaScript. Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

This plugin was developed by Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images. We have implemented this piece of software in production on plainJS and we share it - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.

Demo and Documentation

https://goodies.pixabay.com/javascript/auto-complete/demo.html

Features

  • Lightweight: 5.4 kB of JavaScript - less than 2.4 kB gzipped
  • Fully flexible data source
  • Smart caching, delay and minimum character settings
  • Callbacks

Changelog

Version 1.0.4 - 2016/02/10

  • Included pull #6 and added offsetLeft/offsetTop as optional parameter for suggestions container.

Version 1.0.3 - 2015/11/02

  • Fixed #2: Unspecified error on IE 10.

Version 1.0.2 - 2015/08/15

  • Fixed: Hide suggestions on fast input.
  • Fixed: Select item with tab.
  • Fixed: Incorrect selection by mouse when suggestions are scrolled down.

Version 1.0.1 - 2015/06/08

  • Simplified code and minor bug fixes.

Version 1.0.0 - 2015/06/07

  • Prevent unnecessary search on pressing enter.

Version 1.0.0 beta - 2015/05/12

  • First release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial